Anne Arundel 2021-22 girls basketball preview: Teams ready to write new stories

Rusty, but excited.
That’s how Severna Park coach Kris Dean describes the outlook for the county girls basketball scene heading into this year.
The Falcons, for instance, only return one starter from the 2019-20 season that brought Severna Park to a region title. South River has four back.
But that just gives teams the chance to write new stories.
Across the board, many coaches see promise in their teams’ shooting ability, especially for teams like the Seahawks and Severn.
The Admirals feature a few pieces that can bring some veteran presence, but most of the team is learning basketball. That said, coach Bookie Rosemond intends to make a run at the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B title within two years.
Broadneck bucks the trend slightly; with an “experienced” bunch, per coach Juan McKinney, and 15 available members, the Bruins should improve upon past seasons.
St. Mary’s played to a 9-3 record in 2020-21 as one of the county’s few teams that had the opportunity for a season. Its second and third-leading scorers, Baily Walden and Toronto Williams, return.
Youth characterized the successes of multiple teams in 2019-20, including Glen Burnie and Old Mill, who boasted freshmen that made the All-County First Team. This year shouldn’t be much different in that regard.
Northeast envisions three sophomores displaying their potential after experiencing a few games. Many other teams are full of new faces and focusing on the basics, like Annapolis Area Christian School, Indian Creek, Annapolis and Southern.
“With such a long break, our initial focus is “back to basics” and doing the little things right,” Bulldogs coach Beth Tompkins said.
Arundel, however, is struggling with numbers. Having brought out only 21 combined student-athletes to try out for junior varsity and varsity, the goal of this year’s Wildcats team is to recruit for the future. Crofton opening its doors also played a factor in pulling away potential members for the Arundel squad, coach Lee Rogers noted.
Here’s a snapshot look at each Anne Arundel team:
Annapolis
Coach: Lee Williams, 5th year
Top players: Senior Brooklyn Merryman (G); juniors Cassidy Wilkerson (PG), Zariah Morgan (G/F) and Tre’Merra Henderson (C); freshman Jayden Salisbury (G).
Annapolis Area Christian School
Coach: Olivia Eggleston, 1st year
Top players: Seniors Grace Raspa and Natalie Truelove; junior Gabby Barnes; freshmen Heaven Dozier and Madelyn Boyer.
Archbishop Spalding
Coach: Terah Kai Mustaf, 1st year
Top players: N/A.
Arundel
Coach: Lee Rogers, 32nd year
Top players: Seniors Heather Middleton (G) and Nyla Laniyonu (F).
Broadneck
Coach: Juan McKinney, 3rd year
Top players: Seniors Mason Smargissi (SF), Carly Johnston (C), Samantha Lavorini (G) and Sierra Kaluzienski (G); juniors Nevaeh Dowell (PG), Lilly Kelley (G), Mary Moore (SF), Alexis Dupcak (G), Bryce Payne (C) and Arianna Jefferies (C).
Chesapeake
Coach: Maria Gray, 9th year
Top players: N/A.
Crofton
Coach: Jonathan Mason, 2nd year
Top players: N/A.
Glen Burnie
Coach: Sam Porter, 2nd year
Top players: Juniors Amourie Porter (PG/SG) and Layla Washington (W/F); sophomore Cincear Parker (PG).
Key
Coach: Alexis Lyers, 1st year
Top players: Junior Gabby Cumming; sophomores Jayla Powell and Meredith Rizek.
Indian Creek
Coach: Casey Corkin, 1st year
Top players: Senior Peyton Frisby (G); juniors Haley Selmer (F), Molly Bunker (F) and Avery Barnhill (G); freshman Abbey Bunker (guard).
North County
Coach: Ciarra Lucas, 1st year
Top players: N/A.
Northeast
Coach: Michael Parker, 1st year (back)
Top players: Seniors Tremain Green (G/F), Megan Heptner (G), Megan Meek (G) and Vanessa Tomshack (G); junior Caitlyn Cornwell (G); sophomores Maggie Lawrence (F) and Julia Fox (C).
Old Mill
Coach: Henry Fuller, 1st year
Top players: N/A.
Severn
Coach: Bookie Rosemond, 4th year
Top players: Juniors Madison Tryon (G), Madison Vernon (G), Megan Murphy (F) and Kacey Hopkins (F).
Severna Park
Coach: Kristofer Dean, 12th year
Top players: Senior Theresa Bragg (G); junior Hanna Verreault (PG).
South River
Coach: Mike Zivic, 14th year
Top players: Seniors Alaina Goodwin (G), Hannah Swaninger (G), Keimani Smith (G/F) and Leila Townsend (G); juniors Erin McGaha (F) and Calen Norton (G); freshmen Sam Clarke (F), Ryleigh James (F), Karlee Hawkins (F), Raegan Ogle (G) and Skylar Woodyard (G).
Southern
Coach: Beth Tompkins, 1st year
Top players: Seniors Isabella Wooster (F), Lyndsey Miller (G) and Cara Paitsel (G); junior Kate Seymour (G); sophomores Ava Wooster (F) and Sidney Shaw (G).
St. Mary’s
Coach: Chuck Miller, 5th year
Top players: Senior Toronto Williams (G); junior Tara Haffelfinger (C); sophomores Baily Walden (G) and Maya Morahan (F); freshmen Anna Ervin and Elli Oxendine.