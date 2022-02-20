Glen Burnie girls basketball ‘raises the bar’ once more, bringing home first county championship by beating Old Mill, 68-50

No Glen Burnie player was born the last time any Gophers team raised a county championship plaque in the air.
None knew the thrill of beating out their rivals in one game to make history. But now, phase two, as coach Sam Porter calls it, is complete.
After blazing through an unbeaten regular season — phase one — Glen Burnie trounced its fiercest foe, Old Mill, in the county championship game, 68-50, on Saturday in Edgewater.
Not only did Glen Burnie bring home its first county crown in girls basketball history and the first Glen Burnie county championship since boys soccer did it in 2003, not only did it snap Old Mill’s six-year county championship run, the Gophers also join an exclusive club of Anne Arundel girls basketball county champions, previously limited to Arundel, Severna Park, South River, Meade and, of course, Old Mill, since 1996.
After decades of mostly .500 and sub-.500 teams, Glen Burnie girls basketball has risen to the pinnacle — at least, until a state championship banner joins the gym wall. That’s phase three.
“It’s good for the program. It’s good for all the teams at the school. It’s good for the school itself,” Porter said. “We raised the bar, but we’re not just trying to raise the bar for athletics, but for the school itself.”
Glen Burnie (19-0) has never relented in its ability this season. But before, the girls played because they knew they were good. Lately, Porter noticed a change: they were playing for each other.
Amourie Porter, who hailed 27 points on the Patriots on Saturday, feels it, too.
“We all just buy into what we need to do,” she said. “Nobody’s just trying to pick at it. We know we can do it and when you know, personally, that your team can accomplish these type of big goals, then you’re on top.”
Glen Burnie has now beaten Old Mill three times, twice in close games. This time, the Patriots turned the ball over 20 times. The Gophers have morphed into a boss battle the Patriots just can’t get past. With a likely playoffs meeting approaching, it’s something to face.
“Going into the playoffs, different level of expectation,” Old Mill coach Henry Fuller said. “We got to get into the gym and continue to work … it’s hard to get up and not sulk too much.”
The Gophers let Old Mill have a taste.
Down 4-0, Old Mill junior Amani “Baby Shaq” Watts broke through a field of Glen Burnie hands for a putback. She lit the fuse; soon after, NyAsia Futrell drained a 3-pointer and tied matters at 6.
But to sustain a rally, you need energy. Fire. Old Mill kept losing theirs. Glen Burnie kept stealing it away.
Gophers senior NyJae Wallace stripped Old Mill clean, flipped a pass to Cincear Parker midstep, who then translated it to a basket. Inspired, Parker (20 points) picked the Patriots’ pockets, handing off to Lania Nick who landed her second 3-pointer giving Glen Burnie an 18-9 lead after one.
Parker doesn’t really know where her fearlessness comes from.
“It just sparks once I get on the floor,” she said.
Every time Old Mill took an inch — a 4-0 spike, for instance — Glen Burnie snatched it back. The Patriots didn’t have too many chances; made shot or not, the Gophers were always there to grab the rebound.
But Old Mill kept charging.
Navaeh Brown grabbed a board and wheeled down court. She settled in open field and fired a 3-pointer.
The Gophers’ distant foe was not so far off now, hot on their heels, 32-29, at the half. Closer still when Baby Shaq opened the half with a few points, 32-31.
But within minutes, it was clear that Old Mill success was a mirage. A scream ripped out of Amourie Porter when Old Mill called timeout, down just 36-31 at the time. Parker responded out of it with a steal and a 3-pointer.
“When they called the timeout, I could tell they were in trouble,” Amourie Porter said with a smile. “It was an energy burst. We were picking at them. They knew what was about to happen.”
The Patriots were gasping for air in Glen Burnie’s defense. Wallace and Tramarie Mobrey — whom Sam Porter calls the “dogs of the defense” — led the charge.
It was a 21-5 run. Old Mill felt the weight of fouls hanging heavy — on four players specifically, including Watts. By third quarter’s end, Glen Burnie led 51-36. There was no light for them, not while Amourie Porter and crew kept pressuring them.
“When they got in foul trouble, girls want to stay on the floor instead of being in the game,” Fuller said. “They want to play it safe.”
To Sam Porter, this performance wasn’t just for the team itself, the fans in the stands. It wasn’t for the scouts and recruiters who slipped in to watch this team. It was for the girls who left. The ones who chose to go private, thinking they’d waste away on sub-.500 Glen Burnie.
“We’re just trying to go one game at a time, but we want to say in this moment, it’s big for Glen Burnie,” Sam Porter said. “It’s a big thing. We’re trying to enjoy it but at the same time … we’re bringing all these kids back home.”