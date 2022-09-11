Five Anne Arundel football teams remain undefeated after Week 2. For some, it’s about changing history.

After two weeks, five football teams remain undefeated in Anne Arundel County, and six have two wins. For many of the 2-0 county squads, it’s about rewriting the script.

Glen Burnie coach Alec Lemon asked every coach on his staff who graduated from the high school to try and figure out the last time the Gophers started the season 2-0. No one could remember. It hasn’t happened since at least 2004.

And yet, after a resounding 43-21 defeat of Annapolis on Friday night, Glen Burnie football is in fact undefeated after two weeks. Senior Mike Quarles scored two rushing touchdowns, junior quarterback Romeo Edmonds connected with Quarles on a touchdown pass and Hebrew Norfleet returned the opening kickoff for a score.

“Annapolis is a scary team because they can put together a good game and blow you out quick,” Lemon said. “But our kids have just been buying in since day one. They know what they wanna do. They know what it’s gonna take. And they’ve been down in the dumps so long they’re tired of that feeling.”

Not one member wearing the Gophers red and white know what it means to have a winning season. Lemon tries to impress on his players that the focus shouldn’t be how long they can go without losing, but instead to focus on “nine one-game winning streaks.”

When the dust settles, Glen Burnie hopes it’ll open some eyes.

“Our back’s against the walls. We’re fighting for our lives,” Lemon said, “because nobody expects us to do the best. That’s just how it’s been in the past. But these seniors and these juniors want to rewrite the script.”

Severn

Every week, Severn teams announce their records. Severn football didn’t win a game last year. For the first time in a long time, the Admirals couldn’t wait to tell their classmates they’d won.

Before the season began, first-year coach Demetrius Ballard told his players that it was their choice if they wanted to turn this around. Jacob Todd certainly answered the call at quarterback, amassing 496 total yards in two games.

But it’s more than just Todd bringing Severn to glory right now.

“It’s the offensive line,” Ballard said. “It’s clearly the strongest position on our team and they lead the way.”

The Admirals get to celebrate with the school again this week. Severn traveled to Delaware on Friday and beat St. Andrews, 41-30.

“Our bus ride home, kids were in tears,” Ballard said. “It definitely paid off. They’re all in now.”

Crofton football coach Todd Sommerville leads practice Feb. 17, 2021. Sommerville watched his seniors push themselves to their limits in the offseason to put themselves in the best position to succeed. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Crofton

Crofton’s players feel as though they’re in a similar boat. No, the Cardinals don’t carry the burden of a long and unremarkable history to try and shake off. This is only their second varsity season after all.

But what every single one of the team does remember is eight losses last fall, many that just as easily could have been wins. Cardinals coach Todd Sommerville watched his seniors push themselves to their limits in the offseason to put themselves in the best position to avoid that feeling again.

“Having gone through what we did last year, with the outcome of a majority of our games feeling like we had opportunities but not being able to capitalize, guys just put in their minds that they wanted to have a better outcome,” Sommerville said.

Crofton fell behind Laurel by six early in last Saturday’s contest. Right away, Sommerville overhead players on the sidelines experiencing a repeat of last year’s struggles and saying “no.” Instead, they wanted to step up and make plays.

The Cardinals carried the same mentality Friday. Though Crofton led Severna Park 7-0 right up until the end, the Falcons put together a touchdown drive in the final 37 seconds. Rather than bowing to the inevitability of overtime, Cardinals senior Satchel Wilson blocked Severna Park’s extra-point attempt, securing the 7-6 victory.

“The seniors have led by example, by word and by everything else,” Sommerville said. “This group, you can’t ask for more than they’ve done.”

St. Mary’s

Seniors proved just as vital in preserving St. Mary’s 2-0 record on Friday — not that they had a hard time doing so.

One week after demolishing a tough Montgomery County program in Bullis, 32-6, the Saints welcomed St. Alban’s and shipped them back to Washington with a 35-0 defeat.

Despite the similar scores, the Saints aren’t winning the same way each time. In the first week, half of St. Mary’s 488 yards belonged to senior quarterback Carson Petitbon, a transfer from Gonzaga and Annapolis native. The signal-caller threw for 219 yards (10-for-17) and ran another 46. Running backs mostly split the rest of the yardage, led by senior Pat Cary (127 yards).

St. Mary's running back Patrick Cary, pictured in 2021, rushed 15 times for 161 yards while also making a pair of receptions for 27 yards in a win over St. Alban’s. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

On Friday, it was the ground game that propelled the Saints. Cary again took the lead, running 15 times for 161 yards while also making a pair of receptions for 27 yards. Petitbon followed him with 68 yards on the ground but only 98 in the air (8-for-13).

“Carson can run and he can throw, so that helps, but we run the ball really well and we occasionally prefer to catch the ball,” St. Mary’s coach Jason Budroni said. “So it’s like pick your poison. You gonna take away the pass, OK, we’re gonna run. We just take what the defense gives us.”

Budroni planned a difficult early season slate because he knew his players could handle it. Now, the wins build the Saints’ confidence as they begin Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference play next week.

“It’s good to be 2-0,” Budroni said. “Better than being 0-2.”

Spalding

After losing to nationally ranked New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep in its season opener, Archbishop Spalding has cruised to two straight wins. Sophomore quarterback Malik Washington assuaged any and all concerns that his boys would be ready in an interview with The Capital in August.

But coach Kyle Schmitt had not been so sure how exactly his mostly fresh, young team would fare. The bulk of the pieces that drove Spalding to an undefeated 2021 regular season are gone.

And yet, a week after dispatching Broadneck, 38-3, the Cavaliers rallied over Imhotep Charter, the No. 2 team in Pennsylvania, which most would consider one of the top-five football states in America.

Spalding sophomore quarterback Malik Washington, pictured throwing a pass against Broadneck, hit wideout Max Moss for an 83-yard game-winning touchdown in a 20-13 victory over Imhotep Charter. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

Junior Brayden Marrocco wasn’t even on the roster at first. Then on Friday, the junior intercepted Imhotep’s quarterback on the 5-yard line, preventing a go-ahead score. Washington responded by hitting wideout Max Moss for an 83-yard game-winning touchdown in a 20-13 victory.

This year’s Spalding team has plenty of underclassmen, but even the upperclassmen were reserve players last fall, waiting for their chance. That’s what Schmitt thinks has made them so good so fast.

“They’re really, really gritty,” Schmitt said. “We’re small in spots, really inexperienced, but the leaderships in all three phases is exceptional. God, they’re the closest group we’ve ever had. There’s a brotherhood there beginning to be established.”

Chesapeake

Finally, there’s Chesapeake, which faced a much more difficult opponent in Winters Mill on Friday than it had on Monday. Nonetheless, the Cougars prevailed, 14-7, which coach Rob Elliott chalks up to the anchors on defense. Seniors Rushaun Tongue and Andrew Beal combined for 17 tackles.

The defense fed the offense as well. After a 50-yard punt from Larry Hurst, the defense got the stops it needed to put the offense in easy position to score. That gave Chesapeake momentum.

“How far we go this year is going to depend on our defense carrying us,” Elliott said.