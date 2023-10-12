Advertisement
High School sports

Anne Arundel County 2023 high school football statistical leaders (through week 6)

Capital Gazette

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anne Arundel football leaders.

Anne Arundel football leaders. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Over a month into the season, Anne Arundel County football players continue to post standout statistics on both sides of the ball.

Click through the galleries below to see the current passing, rushing and receiving leaderboards, as well as new: tackling leaders.

Advertisement

(For any stat corrections, or to submit a missing photo, please email kfominykh@baltsun.com).

Editor’s note: not every school returned requests for stats.

Passing leaders

Rushing leaders

Receiving leaders

Tackling leaders

Advertisement