With fall sports uncertain, Anne Arundel high school field hockey players feel grateful to have a chance to play

A crowd of high school girls flocked together, put their sticks in and chanted, “Saints.”
If you closed your eyes, you could imagine the royal blue St. Mary’s jerseys and pretend it was September, and everything was OK. Behind the field, tennis rackets swung. Across the street, boys dressed in lacrosse gear ran back and forth. A few kids threw baseballs back and forth.
It was a little halcyon world where sports could happen, for now. And the summer league high school field hockey was the main show.
Everyone on Severna Park High’s second turf on Wednesday night was rusty, most having not played a live field hockey game since at least the winter, if not the past fall. But the hot pink-clad group of girls, the team dubbed “St. Mary’s” because they were comprised of existing or potential Saints players, didn’t play that way, scoring six goals against the team called “Crofton White” in the second game.
And for a moment, like magic, they could forget the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everything is so focused on coronavirus, politics, all of that. Coming out here, we can forget all of that, even if it’s just an hour,” St. Mary’s rising senior Hope Davis said. “We can just play. Have fun. Put everything to the side until after.”
Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks organized the four-day summer league with a very simple intention: bring field hockey back to local high schoolers. Each of the 20 teams, split into the Bay and Ocean Leagues, will play four games between now and July 27, in a seven-on-seven format rather than the usual 11-v-11. Around three games play at each site per night, during which players are expected to wear masks and keep 6-foot distance when not playing.
There is also a smaller adult league.
“Turf monitors” walked around the fields all evening long, keeping an eye on distancing and set-up. Recreation supervisor Georgette Shalhoup also asked any players who experienced symptoms in the last two weeks to sit out. She recognized spectators would be inevitable, but asked to keep one per player and for them not to congregate.
“This is a small version of how summer league typically goes, but we supply a service and we have to figure out a way to meet the needs of our citizens,” Shalhoup said. “I had a bunch of calls about when was summer field hockey coming ... they’re eager to get back into it. The coaches are eager to get back into it, and honestly? I don’t know if there’s going to be a high school league this year.”
Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks enacted guidelines last month that permitted outdoor competition, such as the summer league. However, a school-sponsored fall season through Anne Arundel’s schools is no guarantee. None of the high school athletic organizing bodies ― the Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association, the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, or the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association ― has given a firm decision on what will become of fall sports, though several neighboring areas, such as Washington, D.C. and Virginia, have already made varying decisions that eliminate some portion, if not all, of the fall season.
About 200 players signed up for the summer league.
“Trying to get back to normal and figure out what normal is,” Shalhoup said. “That’s really what we’re doing.”
As far as team records or accolades go — the things that normally drive teams to play their hardest — Wednesday’s summer leagues games mattered less than a preseason scrimmage. But to the players on the field, the games meant quite a bit.
“It’s the chance to be back around people you used to see every day,” said Olivia Costello, a rising sophomore at Annapolis. “It makes you feel more like you’re almost back to normal. Closer, at least.”
Abigail Costello recognizes the uncertainty of fall. She’ll lose her final year of field hockey if fall sports were to go. But on Wednesday, at least, she was surrounded by her teammates again, with a stick in hand.
“It’s my senior season, so it’s kind of sad I wouldn’t get one last year to play,” she said. “But this is pretty good, to be able to get together with people if the season is canceled.”
Likewise, rising senior Delaney Walker feels that pressure. The Broadneck defender played an hour over at Tick Neck Park with “Broadneck White” and then drove over with family to watch the other teams tilt at Severna Park.
“It was not like normal,” she said, “but it was a lot of fun being able to play with my team.”
Along with the limited numbers, it wasn’t a typical field hockey game. Whereas players usually stretch the length of a field, they instead positioned goalies along a shorter width. Players frequently substituted in and out, with almost never the same goalkeeper between the posts after the 20-minute half.
It was tempting, said St. Mary’s Davis, to want to stay on the field the whole time. She made sure her underclassmen subbed in as often as possible, but that feeling of actual, real live play — something she hasn’t had since the club indoor season ended in February, and longer since she was among St. Mary’s teammates — was a sweetness she wanted to cling on to.
“It was hard. We haven’t felt this way in almost a year,” Davis said.
The Saints only just began team workouts this week, where they’d maintained a mentality of physical readiness for the season. But both Davis and teammate Gracie Driggs know nothing is certain, and they have to be mentally ready for a postponement or cancellation, too.
To do that, Davis said she doesn’t think too hard into the future. That’s a dark place.
“I mostly just try to think everyone’s going through the same thing right now. I think, how can I make others stay positive?” Davis said. “If I can’t, I can’t expect other people to.”
Time on the field felt tranquil to Driggs, with no game pressure, no expectations, no heartbreakers. Just her and her stick and her friends. And it was all just so normal.
“My parents are super strict about it, so if I’m on the sideline, I’m kind of staying back if I don’t have a mask,” Driggs said. “But when you’re on the field, you just don’t. I was right on top of people and I didn’t realize it.”
Hints of the pandemic still lingered on the turf. When play ended, athletes swapped goggles for masks. There were no coaches, really, but adult supervisors. What spectators there were spread out, and most kept their face coverings on.
Tayler Thomas was one of those adults, overseeing “Annapolis.” Normally the junior varsity coach for the real Panthers, she feels “50-50″ on whether or not fall sports will return, and apprehensive about bringing students back within school walls.
On the field, it was easy to relax about it.
“Right now, it feels really good to get a little sense of what’s going to happen in the fall,” Thomas said. “It is a little weird, telling them to be six feet apart. It really means a lot they let them have a bit of a taste of it, in case we don’t have a fall season.”
Even the prospect of field hockey changing in the fall concerns Faith Karanja, a rising sophomore at Broadneck who potted two goals for “Broadneck Gray” to lead her team to a victory over “Annapolis,” but not as much as losing the season entirely, such as a spread out sideline.
“I’ll miss being by my teammates,” she said, “cheering for our team.”
Severna Park rising senior Kat Esposito scored the game-winning goal that handed Severna Park its 24th state title last fall.
She knows as well as the others that these could be her last couple field hockey games. Her summer league team, Severna Park Blue, won Wednesday — and played its only game scheduled for Esposito’s home turf.
“I’m definitely nervous about the situation but I’m hoping they’ll be able to modify it in some way,” Esposito said, “even if it’s not normal.”