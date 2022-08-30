Anne Arundel 2022 high school field hockey preview: Severna Park, Broadneck and Crofton expected to rule

Severna Park and Crofton are two of the field hockey teams to watch this fall. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Coaches universally expect last year’s county championship competitors — Broadneck and Class 4A state champion Severna Park — to resume their place on the thrones this fall.

They also anticipate one team that made waves in 2021 to take a step forward this year: Crofton.

For the first time, the Cardinals carry all four classes on their roster and have the unique benefit of returning every single player from last year’s prosperous first varsity season. Every one of those players played competitively against the best teams last year, including Severna Park — a team whose coach, Shannon Garden, firmly believes will have an even tougher time with the Cardinals this fall.

Out of the bunch, coach Amy Skrickus expects her goalkeeper, Ryleigh Osborne, to only improve off her impressive debut season, as well as juniors Kylie Corcoran and Emily Najarian to drive the offense.

Severna Park returns 10 starters that boosted the Falcons to the state title, placing them in prime position to repeat. They’re benefitted by a newcomer, Kelsey Rowe, who is a 2022 Junior Olympic gold medalist.

The Falcons are pitting themselves against a perilous schedule, including Delmar — the No. 8 team in America, No. 2 in the Mid-Atlantic and a defending state champion — as well as Cape Henlopen a day later — the No. 6 Mid-Atlantic team. Severna Park also faces IAAM schools Bryn Mawr, Maryvale and Mount de Sales.

Then, of course, there’s an obvious contender to not only defend their Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title but to also rock a few public schools’ boat: Archbishop Spalding. Longtime coach Leslee Brady called her 2021 squad an “offensive juggernaut.” They compiled 78 goals while only surrendering 10.

“We graduated four Division I [college] players, so we may not be the powerhouse we were last season, but we will be a very strong team again,” Brady said, “returning seven starters, all young players with championship experience.”

However, one less county team will compete in the IAAM this year. Key School, per athletic director Brian Boyd, will not play in the league this season due to low numbers and will instead play 7 on 7 games.

Here’s more on each individual team:

Annapolis Area Christian School

Coach: Heather Zimmerman, third season

2021 record: 6-9

Top players: Seniors Ashley Thompson (D), Gabrielle Gregg (D/M), Emily Rowe (D), Bailey Jayne (M) and junior CJ Summa (F/M)

Outlook: Though the Eagles return just five starters, Zimmerman is noticing one thing in abundance: chemistry.

“We are not even a full week in and this team has pulled together as one unit. They have shown to have great work ethic, comradery and are there to encourage one another,” Zimmerman said.

Annapolis

Coach: Kristin Burke, fourth season

2021 record: 2-10

Top players: Seniors Reilly Smith (M), Clare Kammeier (M/D); junior Ellie Cameron (M/D); and freshman Maggie Moylan (F)

Outlook: “I’m really looking forward to what this year’s team can do,” Burke said. “They worked hard in the offseason and through preseason, so I’m excited to see that hard work pay off and improve over last season.”

The Spalding Cavaliers won the IAAM A Conference girls field hockey championship by defeating the Garrison Forest Grizzlies, 3-0, on Nov. 6. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Leslee Brady, 25th season

2021 record: 16-1

Top players: Seniors Ally Keith (F); sophomores Skylar Gilman (F), Jilly Lawn (D), Stella Bumgarner (D) and Carys Donahue (F)

Outlook: The Cavaliers bid farewell to many of the players that spurred them to the IAAM A Conference crown last year. And though they’ll be dangerous still — especially with leading scorer Keith at the forefront and Ruby DeFrees in goal — they’ll still be very young.

Arundel

Coach: Michelle Norr, first season

2021 record: 11-8

Top players: Seniors Aly Dinmore (D), Vanesah Wilkerson (M); juniors Madison Barber (F) and Raea Gillis (M)

Outlook: After losing 2021 Player of the Year Lana Hamilton to Syracuse — and another dozen or so seniors — the defending Class 3A state champions are now a brand-new team under a brand-new coach. Norr expects her returners to be key in guiding this new, young squad.

Broadneck

Coach: Shannon Hanratty, fourth season

2021 record: 12-5

Top players: Seniors Maya Everett (M), Arden Hunteman (F), Jess Kopernick (M), Safiya Stimely (D) and Lexi Dupcak (M)

Outlook: The Bruins pushed all the way to the state quarterfinals last fall. Led by two Maryland commits in Dupcak (the 2022 Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year) and Maya Everett, Broadneck is also aided in their younger players, who with a year of varsity under their belts, should cause trouble.

Chesapeake

Coach: Stacey Mackintosh, third season

2021 record: 6-8

Top players: Seniors Natalie Forman (M), Shelby Brown (GK); juniors Kelcie Gannon (D), Delaney Miller (M/F) and Hannah Haberkorn (M/F)

Outlook: Last year’s Cougars were very young, but young players grow up. Mackintosh anticipates her players’ added experience will only serve them in leading close and high-effort games this fall.

“The focus of our team this year includes upholding sportsmanship on and off the field, teamwork, playing with passion and growing as student-athletes,” Mackintosh said. “Mastering our team focus will allow us to have a successful season this year.”

Crofton celebrates Kylie Corcoran's score in the first quarter of last season's game against Severna Park. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Crofton

Coach: Amy Skrickus, third season

2021 record: 9-4

Top players: Senior Abby Jeffries (M); juniors Kylie Corcoran (M), Emily Najarian (F); sophomores Ryleigh Osborne (GK), Olivia Feeley (F), Bree Riggs (D) and Mary-Cate Parks (M)

Outlook: Crofton’s journey last fall fell short. But with All-County first team members flushed in the ranks, the Cardinals are more than positioned to take over the county this year.

Glen Burnie

Coach: Tracee Simms, fourth season

2021 record: 4-10

Top players: Senior Brielle Bellamy (D); juniors Dakota Smith (M) and Violet Dyer (F)

Outlook: The Gophers bring back just seven girls this season, allowing for room for those returners to improve while also building up the strengths of the new members.

”Our key players will help to lead in each area of the field,” Simms said. “Therefore, I expect that their experience, our speed and endurance, and our ‘don’t give up’ attitude will help us to have another successful season.”

Indian Creek

Coach: Jesse Larson, fourth season

2021 record: 3-9-1

Top players: Seniors Margot Ramsey (M), Abby Bach (F), Cate Malachowski (M), Kennedy Leonard (M), Micah Ferrel-Rogers (F); juniors Anastasia Malamatis (M) and Madeline Alton (F)

Outlook: Veteran leadership will play a vital role in leading Indian Creek to success, setting an example on how to work hard and battle through discomfort.

“Our success will be dependent upon spirited and persistent defense that is complimented by creatively collaborative offense,” Larson said.

Meade

Coach: Lorrie Short, fifth season

2021 record: N/A

Top players: Seniors Brienna Blackwood (M), Mackenzie Chaney (GK); junior Bailey Chestnut-Sampson (D); and sophomore Jhelsey Taylan (F)

Outlook: “I expect 100% effort, good sportsmanship, positive encouragement, respecting the officials, positive attitudes and no quitting,” Short said. “Regardless of the outcome of games, represent Meade at all times. Win or lose we hold our heads high and play on.”

North County

Coach: Dave Mueller, first season

2021 record: 3-10

Top players: Seniors Claire Birge (F), Kiana Silva (D), Zoe Harlow (GK; juniors Kaydence Augustin (D), Macy White (M), Darby von Berg (F); and sophomore Maggie Blanford (M).

Outlook: “We expect a competitive mindset, persistent growth, and a strong team dynamic,” Mueller said.

Northeast

Coach: Courtney Woolford, fifth season

2021 record: 6-4

Top players: Seniors Makenzy Martini (F), Cassandra Mauck (D), Addison Piechowiak (M), Madalynn West (F); junior Cecelia Hartford (M); and freshman Madison Burris (M)

Outlook: Though a few injuries have already hurt the Eagles, the rapid rise in size will serve to alleviate those absences.

“Expectations for this season is utilizing the largest team we have had in three seasons,” Woolford said. “Our speed in the midfield and overall field hockey IQ will allow for this team to stay competitive with multiple scorers throughout the season.”

Old Mill sophomore Riley Kellner works on her aerial dribbling skills during a field hockey team practice at the school on Aug. 16. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Old Mill

Coach: Courtney Kenney, third season

2021 record: 10-5

Top players: Seniors Regan Gardner (G), Isabella Stack (F), Madeline Hoot (M), Sammie Sobolewski (F); sophomores Tori Martz (M) and Lindsey Soistman (F)

Outlook: “This season we have a very tough schedule with a hard start to the season. I think this will better prepare us to compete in the playoffs this year,” Kenney said. “We have six returning starting players from last season and have a strong sophomore class. We expect to compete with every team on our schedule and hope to have another excellent winning season this year.”

Severna Park

Coach: Shannon Garden, fifth season

2021 record: 16-2

Top players: Seniors Ava Drexler-Amey (M), Maddie Evans (M), Charlotte Kramer (GK), Maggie Mullervy (M), Meredith Schepens (D); juniors Berit Isenberg (M), Amanda Giebels (GK), Alyssa Gore-Chung (F), Noel Stefancik (F); sophomores Ava Zimmerman (M) and Kelsey Rowe (F)

Outlook: The Falcons expect much of its strength this season will come from their defense, predominantly from Kramer, Schepens and Drexler-Amey in the backfield.

Severna Park's Delanie Abere, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a first quarter goal against Winston Churchill during the MPSSAA Class 4A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

South River

Coach: Hope Shepard, second season

2021 record: 8-6

Top players: Seniors Gigi Stephan (M), Jody Donelan (D), Reagan Beall (GK), Katherine Wanner (F); and sophomore Kelly Webber (M).

Outlook: The Seahawks should be another tough team in Anne Arundel, featuring six returning starters, including in the cage.

“I am excited about our team and the hard work we have put in during the offseason,” Shepard said. “We have some solid returners who will anchor the team and lead some of our new varsity players. We look forward to seeing all the competition in our very talented county.”

Southern

Coach: Cindy Gray, 13th season

2021 record: 8-6-2

Top players: Seniors Kate Seymour (M), Alexia Ploss (M), Kylie Durkin (M), Madison Lucente-Newman (M/F); juniors Ava Wooster (F), Brenna Kadjeski (M/D); and sophomore EmmaKate Derrick (M)

Outlook: With sights on an appearance in the state finals for the first time in program history, the 2021 Class 1A East Region I champs will benefit from their rosters’ versatility at any position after graduating three defensive starters.

“Our group is offensive-minded and highly motivated which helped our team score 72 goals last season,” Gray said. “We will build off of the success of offense as we tap into the defensive sides of our brains and star defenders emerge in returning players.”

St. Mary’s

Coach: Karen Zarchin, third season

2021 record: 5-9-1

Top players: Seniors Gabby LaCroix (M), Cam Pfundstein (M), Lily Hayes (D), Ava Faust (F) and Violet Barbrick (F)

Outlook: Despite some graduations of longtime varsity contributors, the Saints aim to build on the progress the program made last fall with consistent effort throughout.

“We have a relentless group that is eager to take our program to the next level,” Zarchin said. “Starting with a strong goal-keeping crew, we are showing strength, speed and skill at all levels of the field.”