What to know about the Anne Arundel field hockey playoffs: times, dates and locations

For the first time in two years, public school field hockey teams from Anne Arundel County are set to compete in fall high school playoffs next Monday.
The Class 4A East Regions are where much of the action is. In East Region I, top-seeded Severna Park and No. 4 Meade both take a bye and face each other in the region semifinals Nov. 1, as do No. 2 Old Mill and No. 3 Glen Burnie. The Patriots (9-3), which face Severna Park on Wednesday in the county championship, were blanked by the Gophers on Sept. 28, 9-0. The times of those games are still to be announced.
Fourth-seeded Annapolis takes a bye and will meet No. 1 Leonardtown while No. 2 Broadneck will compete against No. 3 South River. Each of those games will take place at 7 p.m. The Bruins (10-4) defeated the Seahawks two weeks ago, 6-1.
Third-seeded North County takes a bye and faces No. 2 Catonsville in the 4A Region North I semifinal. The Comets’ softball team blanked the Knights in the state final last spring, so there’s definitely some school pride to reclaim there.
Arundel moved to the 3A this fall as the third seed in the South Region I and will take on No. 2 Crofton, making its playoffs debut, in the region semifinals. The Wildcats just took a 2-0 win over Crofton (9-3) on Oct. 21.
Chesapeake, a mainstay in the 3A, enters the postseason as a fourth seed and faces No. 1 Northern.
Northeast reclassified to 2A this fall, pitting them as the No. 2 seed against Queen Anne’s, the No. 3 seed, in the 2A East Region I semifinal.
The winners of those games compete in the region finals Nov. 3.
Southern, meanwhile, resides in the Class 1A East Region I; the top-seeded Bulldogs take a two-round bye to face the winner of Kent County and St. Michaels in the region final.
Come state quarterfinals, teams will be reseeded one through eight.
All vie for a chance to play in the state championship game on Sept. 13 at Washington College in Chestertown.
Here is the full schedule below (times will be updated as received):
Regional Semifinals
Monday, Nov. 1
Class 4A East Region I
No. 4 Meade at No. 1 Severna Park, TBA
No. 3 Glen Burnie at No. 2 Old Mill, TBA
Class 4A East Region II
No. 4 Annapolis at No. 1 Leonardtown, 7
No. 3 South River at No. 2 Broadneck, 7
Class 3A South Region I
No. 3 Arundel at No. 2 Crofton, TBA
No. 4 Chesapeake at No. 1, Northern, TBA
Class 2A East Region I
No. 3 Queen Anne’s at No. 2 Northeast, TBA
Regional Finals
Wednesday, Nov. 3
at regional site of higher seed, TBA
State Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at regional sites of higher seed, TBA
State Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Class 4A at Paint Branch High, 5
Class 3A at Broadneck High, 5:30
Thursday, Nov. 11
Class 1A at Broadneck High, 5:30
Class 2A at Paint Branch High, 5:30
State Championships
Saturday, Nov. 13 at Washington College, Chestertown
Class 1A, 11 a.m.
Class 2A, 1:30
Class 3A, 4
Latest High School sports
Class 4A, 6:30