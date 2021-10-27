What to know about the Anne Arundel field hockey playoffs: times, dates and locations

The Class 4A East Regions are where much of the action is. In East Region I, top-seeded Severna Park and No. 4 Meade both take a bye and face each other in the region semifinals Nov. 1, as do No. 2 Old Mill and No. 3 Glen Burnie. The Patriots (9-3), which face Severna Park on Wednesday in the county championship, were blanked by the Gophers on Sept. 28, 9-0. The times of those games are still to be announced.