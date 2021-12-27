Arundel’s Lana Hamilton caps state championship season with Anne Arundel field hockey Player of Year honors

The spotlight never came off Lana Hamilton in her four years playing Arundel field hockey. This year as a senior, following being approached by her coach Carrie Vosburg before the season, she embraced it.
Following the departure of so many senior leaders from last year’s team, Hamilton flourished as she guided the Wildcats from a dismal start to a state title finish and has now earned the Capital Gazette 2021 field hockey Player of the Year recognition. Hamilton finished the year with 15 goals, 12 assists and two defensive saves.
Not every player, however great, has the opportunity to hoist a banner in their school as Arundel will do in January.
“It was just nice I could make a statement for our team. That’s been my goal every year, just to be better than I was the year before,” Hamilton said. “This year, I did my job.”
When the Wildcats began the season with six losses, Hamilton knew the rest of the county dismissed them. The team even dismissed itself. At the Max Field Hockey tournament, the team discussed their goal and discovered they still wanted to make it to states.
But Vosburg challenged Hamilton, too: if she wanted to become an impact player immediately upon arrival at Syracuse next year, she had to learn now how to become more confident on the field.
“Obviously I have a presence on the field, but she wanted me to step further into that,” Hamilton said. “Just be like everyone is scared of me. I feel like I stepped into that.”
Hamilton’s prowess has never been a secret. Chants of “she’s a freshman” evolved to expected scouting reports from every coach in Anne Arundel. Preseason reports mentioned Hamilton more frequently than teams’ names.
Hamilton used the increased focus on her to uplift teammates who now found themselves very open.
“That’s where Lana came into play. We’ve had great players in the past,” Vosburg said, “but I don’t know that I’ve ever coached someone as selfless as Lana. More-so distributing the ball than always being the scorer. She makes plays happen.”
Hamilton led Arundel in assists as a sophomore. However, that was much easier before. In early games this fall, Hamilton continuously streaked up the outside, bordering the circle and seeking someone to pass to. Then, the ball would skitter into the void and emerge out of the circle on the opposing team’s stick.
“It was hard not being able to give a through pass to a Nikki Seven or a Kaitlyn Cloyd,” Hamilton said, citing former first team All-County selections. “After a while, I think my team got the hang of it.”
With each game, confidence became less of a cloud trailing Hamilton and more so the clothes she wore, the expression on her face, the movement of her body as she drilled goals away and her assists became that much more efficient.
“I think she became a little bit smarter on her decision making,” Vosburg said, “when to hold onto the ball versus passing, when to be selfish versus not. I’ve never had to, as coach, tell a kid this, but I really challenged her to be more selfish.”
It wasn’t even so much that only Hamilton needed to change. Players as green as their uniforms made up the Arundel lineup. Vosburg and her staff preached accountability, and that accountability flowed through Hamilton.
Vosburg characterized the spirit of Arundel in the last few years as “team-oriented” and that was completely because of her “best player.”
“Holding my teammates accountable, being able to say ‘Hey, I need you to do this; I need you here.’ That helped me.”
Hamilton netted multiple goals in the playoffs: one against Crofton; one against Chesapeake along with an assist and defensive save; two against Magruder; one against Marriotts Ridge; and one on the big state final stage against River Hill.
“Obviously, she scored a few goals for our playoff run, but if you look at some of the other [scorers], she really helped set up others to be successful,” Vosburg said. “I think that’s very unique. You don’t always get that in star players.”
Crofton coach Amy Strickus knew Hamilton both as an underclassmen, when Strickus served as Vosburg’s assistant coach, and as an opposing coach in two games — and defeats — this year.
Strickus always knew Hamilton had the skill, but could see for herself just how she was empowering everyone else.
“Seeing her this year, she really commands the field now,” Strickus said. “We couldn’t beat her.”
Coach of the Year: Leslee Brady, Archbishop Spalding
Brady predicted her 2021 Cavaliers would be like the teams of 2013 and 2015, which each brought home a title. Brady turned out to be right as she guided Spalding to its third Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship with a 3-0 upset of Garrison Forest. The Grizzlies had been undefeated in conference play but lost against the Cavaliers that Saturday.
Under Brady’s hand, Spalding also accomplished a 15-1 overall record and produced several first team All-County players.
Brady, who completed her 23rd season as head coach, garnered her 300th win when Spalding defeated Broadneck, 3-1, in September.
FIRST TEAM
Aly Dinmore, Arundel, junior, midfielder/defender
7 goals, 5 assists, 2 defensive saves; Class 3A State champion
Lauren Egan, Arundel, senior, defender
3 defensive saves, 3 goals allowed; Class 3A state champion
Maya Everett, Broadneck, junior, midfielder
11 goals, 11 assists; 41% of all Broadneck goals; Maryland commit
Arden Hunteman, Broadneck, junior, forward
7 goals, 3 assists
Ryleigh Osborne, Crofton, freshman, goalkeeper
84.7 save percentage; 72 saves, 13 goals-allowed
Kylie Corcoran, Crofton, sophomore, midfielder
7 goals, 13 assists; 2 game-winning overtime goals; 5 defensive saves
Elaina Creekmore, Old Mill, senior, midfielder
6 goals, 12 assists
Zoe Day, Severna Park, senior, defender
Finished with 6 goals, 4 assists; part of 10 shutouts by the defense; Class 4A state champion; Lehigh commit
Ava Drexler-Amey, Severna Park, junior, midfielder/forward
11 goals, 7 assists; Points leader for Falcons; James Madison commit
Gen Mullervy, Severna Park, senior, defender
3 goals, 2 assists
Charlotte Kramer, Severna Park, junior, goalkeeper
107 saves; 92 save percentage; 10 shutouts; Boston College commit
Ally Keith, Archbishop Spalding, junior, forward
19 goals, 6 assists
Katie Fichtner, Archbishop Spalding, senior, midfielder
12 goals, 9 assists; Ohio State commit
Becca Lawn, Archbishop Spalding, senior, defender
10 goals, 6 assists; Miami (Ohio) commit
Bridget Donovan, Archbishop Spalding senior forward
14 goals, 8 assists; Appalachian State commit
Ruby DeFrees, Archbishop Spalding junior keeper
63 saves; 7 goals against; 90 save percentage
Maddie Kandra, South River, senior, forward
7 goals, 11 assists; Lehigh commit
SECOND TEAM
McKenna Steinau, AACS senior forward
Savannah Brooks, Arundel senior goalkeeper
Jillian Trout, Arundel senior midfielder
Lexi Dupcak, Broadneck junior midfielder
Mady Quigley, Broadneck sophomore midfielder/defender
Natalie Forman, Chesapeake junior midfielder
Charlotte Alexander, Chesapeake senior forward
Dakota Smith, Glen Burnie sophomore defender
Brooke Martz, Old Mill senior forward
Anna D’Amore, Severn, senior midfielder
Meredith Schepens, Severna Park junior defender
Gracelyn Solarz, South River senior defender
Elsa Emling, South River senior forward
Natalie Palmer, Southern senior defender
Ava Wooster, Southern sophomore forward
Izzy Wooster, Southern senior forward
Kyleigh Thorne, St. Mary’s senior midfielder
Latest High School sports
Gracie Driggs, St. Mary’s senior forward