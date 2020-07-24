Anne Arundel County delaying start of fall high school sports season

Anne Arundel County Public Schools released a statement Friday delaying the start of the fall high school sports season that was set to begin on Aug. 12 in order to allow families and staff time to prepare for virtual learning.
AACPS, which will have four days of virtual learning with a fifth set aside for small groups and one-on-one teaching in a digital format during at least the first half of the academic year, writes in the statement that it is “working on a plan to engage student-athletes at some point during the first semester after school starts on September 8th.”
The Maryland Public Schools Secondary Athletic Association has yet to announce a plan for the coming season. Earlier this week, Baltimore County postponed the fall season while continuing virtual-only learning through Jan. 29 while Montgomery and Prince George’s County canceled the fall season.
Baltimore City and Howard, Carroll and Harford counties have not released plans yet for high school sports.