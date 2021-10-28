Annapolis’ Luke Coffin continues family tradition at Anne Arundel cross country county championships; Severna Park sweeps team titles

With a late burst, Luke Coffin continued a family legacy for cross country excellence.
The Annapolis High senior pulled away from Severna Park’s Tyler Canaday down the stretch to capture the boys’ crown at the Anne Arundel County Championship meet. Coffin completed the relatively flat 3.1-mile course at Chesapeake High in 15 minutes, 15 seconds — 12 seconds ahead of Canaday.
“I’m really proud of Luke. He ran a very smart, tactical race,” Annapolis High coach Laura Coffin said of her son. “This was Luke’s best race of the season, for sure. He looked very strong.”
Coffin becomes the third cross country county champion in his family, following in the footsteps of sisters Maria and Anna. Maria Coffin was a three-time county champ and currently competes at Providence in cross country as well as track and field. Anna Coffin was a two-time champ and is part of the cross country and track programs at Maryland.
Luke Coffin placed ninth at the county championship meet as a sophomore in 2019. There was no cross country season in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Coffin went out with a group of Severna Park runners and wisely did not go to the front as it was a windy day. He and Canady eventually pulled away from the pack and it was a two-man race the rest of the way.
“Tyler pretty much led from the gun. It was him and Luke Coffin shoulder-to-shoulder for most of the race,” Severna Park coach Josh Alcombright said. “Luke put in a move with 800 meters to go and Tyler was not able to go with him.”
Laura Coffin considered Canady the favorite because he had run 15:10 during a meet in North Carolina. However, she knew from observing her son’s training that Luke could challenge.
“Luke has been working really hard and getting more and more fit the last few weeks. I could tell he was peaking at the right time,” she said. “Luke felt a little stronger on the hills and decided to go on the last hill.”
Canaday, who will continue his running career at Cornell, led the way as Severna Park captured the team title for the 10th straight time. James Glebocki placed fourth to lead a parade of seven straight Falcons across the finish line.
Eddie Sullivan (fifth), Tyler Engleman (sixth) and Roman Byrne (seventh) were the other scoring runners for the Falcons. Liam Hagerty (eighth), Mason Siebenhaar (ninth) and Scott Engleman (10th) did not count toward the team total.
Severna Park posted a team score of 24 points, with runner-up Broadneck totaling 117 points.
“It was a milestone day. Our boys came in and took care of business,” Alcombright said. “It was our first step toward our goals for the championship season.”
The Severna Park boys’ will be seeking their fourth straight state championship and seventh in the last nine years when they head to Hereford High on Nov. 13. Qualifying for the state meet takes place next Thursday during the Class 4A East Region meet.
Broadneck’s Mollie Fenn showed potential for greatness by placing second at the 2018 county championship meet behind South River standout Bronwyn Patterson. However, she did not compete in the sport in 2019 due to injury then lost the 2020 season as well because of coronavirus.
Now a senior, Fenn completed a comeback of sorts by capturing the individual county championship with a time of 18 minutes. She ran away from Arundel’s Katherine Leddy, who finished 17 seconds behind as the runner-up.
“Mollie sort of had a rough start to the season, so we sort of regrouped. We always talked about pace, not place,” Broadneck coach Brianna Bostic said.
Fenn ramped up her training throughout the season and showed she was back in top form by outdueling Leddy in an expected battle. Fenn, who recently committed to Richmond, ran the opening mile in 5:45 and the second mile in 5:55.
“We talked about how Katie from Arundel would be right there with her. Our strategy was for Mollie to go out sub six and see what happens,” Bostic said. “She built a bit of a gap [on Leddy] then put it away in the last mile of the race.”
Fenn’s time was the fastest ever for any female Broadneck runner on the Chesapeake High course. “It was a very impressive performance by Mollie,” Bostic said.
Junior Molly Trutenko placed third to lead the way for Severna Park, which repeated as county champs on the girls’ side. Cameron Glebocki, Taylor Denton and Taylor Green finished sixth through eighth for the Falcons, whose team total of 39 points was three better than Broadneck.
“We were anxious about the girls’ race because we knew it would be close with Broadneck. We knew every point would count,” Alcombright said. “The girls certainly showed up to run and had their day. I’m really, really happy for them. They’ve been a little overshadowed by the boys, but they keep getting [better] week after week after week.”
Alcombright applauded Trutenko for setting the pace.
“Mallory is just a tough girl. She gets out there and grinds the whole way,” he said. “She’s gotten progressively better throughout the season.”
Alcombright said Taylor Green ran her best race of the season after “skyrocketing” up the pecking order of Severna Park runners the last three weeks.
“Taylor has never been that close to Glebocki and Denton, who have been connected at the hip all season,” he said.
The Severna Park girls last secured a state championship in 2018.
Anne Arundel County cross country championships
Boys individual results
1. Luke Coffin, Annapolis, 15:15; 2. Tyler Canaday, Severna Park, 15:27; 3. Tucker Sangster, Arundel, 15:40; 4. James Glebocki, Severna Park, 15:41; 5. Eddie Sullivan, Severna Park, 15:48; 6. Tyler Engleman, Severna Park, 15:52; 7. Roman Byrne, Severna Park, 16:09; 8. Liam Hagerty, Severna Park, 16:09; 9. Mason Siebenhaar, Severna Park, 16:10; 10. Scott Engleman, Severna Park, 16:23
Boys team scores
1. Severna Park, 24; 2. Broadneck, 117; 3. South River 124; 4. Arundel 143; 5. Southern 146.
Girls individual results
1. Mollie Fenn, Broadneck, 18:00; 2. Katherine Leddy, Arundel, 18:17; 3. Mallory Trutenko, Severna Park, 19:24; 4. Stephanie Costello, Broadneck, 19:38; 5. Audrey Walters, Annapolis, 19:42; 6. Cameron Glebocki, Severna Park, 19:48.30; 7. Taylor Denton, Severna Park, 19:48.60; 8. Taylor Green, Severna Park, 19:49; 9. Zoe Barbour, Broadneck, 19:55; 10. Grace Denius, Broadneck, 20:12
Girls team scores
1. Severna Park, 39; 2. Broadneck, 42; 3. Chesapeake, 102; 4. Annapolis, 117; 5. Arundel, 159.