Annapolis senior Luke Coffin follows family legacy to be named Capital Gazette boys cross country Runner of the Year

Luke Coffin of Annapolis made the jump from soccer to cross country as a sophomore to follow a family legacy and capped a standout senior season with a state championship. Here are the Capital Gazette’s top honorees from the 2021 boys cross county season.
Runner of the Year
Luke Coffin, Annapolis, senior
Coffin followed in the footsteps of his older sisters Maria and Anna, who are currently competing in both cross country and track and field at Providence and Maryland, respectively.
Coffin outdueled Anne Arundel County rival Tucker Sangster to capture the Class 4A state championship, solidifying his selection as Capital Gazette boys cross country Runner of the Year. He become the third member of the family to receive that distinction.
Coffin switched from soccer to cross country as a sophomore and admits he did not start taking running seriously until the latter part of his senior season. Once Coffin became focused, he took charge.
Coffin finished first at the Chesapeake Invitational with a time of 15:41 over the 5,000-meter course in late September. Two weeks later, he ran 15:43.1 to place second at the Frank Keyser Invitational at Boonsboro High. That was followed by a first-place finish at the Seahawk Invitational at South River with a time of 15:24.
Coffin capped that successful stint by claiming the Anne Arundel County championship, slashing a whopping 16 seconds off his previous time at the Chesapeake course. He ran a smart tactical race and pulled away from Sangster on the final hill.
Sangster took advantage of his knowledge of the home course at Arundel High to beat Coffin by 13 seconds at the Class 4A East Region meet.
But Coffin earned revenge at the state meet, traversing the Hereford course in 16:14.4 to finish just shy of 12 seconds faster than Sangster.
“This award is very awesome,” Coffin said. “It is something that I always wanted since I started running back in my sophomore year. I had a great group of coaches that helped get me here. I didn’t really fall in love with running until later in high school and that’s when I really started to look up to my sisters and what they did and try to replicate it.”
Coffin acknowledged it wasn’t until this past summer that he began training for cross country in a methodical manner, and the improvement was obvious. Annapolis coach Laura Coffin was pleased to see her tutelage finally pay off with her son responding with a pile of awards and accolades.
Along the way, Luke Coffin helped heighten the performance of the entire team. Annapolis placed sixth at the region meet to qualify for the state championships for the first time in many years.
“Luke had a terrific season and led the boys team all season,” Laura Coffin said. “Luke set high goals for himself this year and worked very hard throughout the summer and fall season. Luke really hit his stride during championship season and set a great example for a team filled with a number of high potential underclassmen. As coach, I am excited about the momentum he gave us.”
Luke Coffin will follow in Maria’s footsteps by running at Providence.
Coach of the Year
Josh Alcombright, Severna Park
Alcombright led the Falcons to their fourth straight state championship. It was the program’s seventh state title in the past nine seasons and came in dominant fashion as Severna Park posted a low score of 56 points in Class 4A — 39 better than runner-up Walt Whitman.
Severna Park captured the Anne Arundel County championship with 24 points — a whopping 93 fewer than second-place Broadneck. The Falcons took the team title at the Class 4A East Region meet by 51 points despite resting their top five runners.
First team
Ronan Byrne, Severna Park, senior
Seventh at Anne Arundl county championships (16:09.10) and 17th at Class 4A state meet (17:08.5).
Tyler Canaday, Severna Park, senior
Runner-up at county championships (15:27.70) and finished ninth at state meet (16:47.2).
Luke Coffin, Annapolis, senior
Captured Class 4A state championship with a time of 16:14.4 seconds at Herford; claimed county championship; placed second at Class 4A East Region meet.
Tyler Engleman, Severna Park, senior
Finished sixth at county championships (15:52.00) and 24th at Class 4A state meet (17:24.2).
Ryan Gibb, Broadneck, senior
Came home 12th at county championships (16:41.00), sixth at East Region meet (16:53.30) and 16th at Class 4A state meet (17:08.3).
James Glebocki, Severna Park, senior
Finished fourth at Class 4A state meet (16:31.7) and fourth at county championships (15:41.10).
Liam Hagerty, Severna Park, junior
Placed eighth at county championships (16:09.40) and 19th at Class 4A state meet (17:16.1).
Damon Martin, Old Mill, senior
Finished 11th at county championships (16:30.20), fourth at Class 4A East Region meet (16:37.90) and 22nd at Class 4A state championships (17:19.5).
Tucker Sangster, Arundel, senior
Runner-up at Class 4A state championship with time of 16:26.2; winner of Class 4A East Region meet (15:50.80) on home course; took third at county championships (15:40.10).
Eddie Sullivan, Severna Park, senior
Placed eighth at Class 4A state meet (16:46.9) and fifth at county championships (15:48.50).