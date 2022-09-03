Anne Arundel 2022 cross country previews: Amid youthful landscape, veteran-stocked teams anticipated to climb

There seems to be a consensus among most fall sports that it’ll be Severna Park, Broadneck and Crofton are the favorites, and the same is evident in boys and girls cross country.

“That makes me a little nervous,” Crofton coach Christine Hinton said, laughing. “I think we’re like the unknown in some ways. This is the first year we’re gonna have that full team. It’s very exciting.”

The Severna Park boys are defending county, region and state champions, and despite turning over eight runners, the Falcons aren’t exactly depleted.

“Strengths are our depth,” coach Josh Alcombright said, “[but] a challenge on the boys side will be, we have many guys in the top 10 that don’t have much varsity experience.”

Broadneck looks to derail Severna Park’s title defenses. A very untested team in 2021 still made silver at county and region championships and, now, they’re older.

“Many of those athletes are returning and focused on continuing to grow into a top performing team,” longtime coach Brianna Bostic said.

The Bruins girls do not intend to slide in the other direction, despite graduating five of their top seven runners. Broadneck took second at the county championships in 2021 but first at the regional level, securing a silver in the Class 4A state meet. Seniors such as Emma Kerr, Steph Costello and Mathilda Marniello will look to keep the ship level.

“Broadneck’s strength has been its mental and physical toughness,” Bostic said. “While we graduated [many], we have added many freshmen athletes this year who are determined to keep the team a top contender for a state championship.”

Youth is a constant that runs deep in teams this year. Archbishop Spalding is running a freshmen-filled boys team, for instance. Annapolis considers itself very underclassmen-heavy, while Arundel hopes its new faces will have an impact. Old Mill will rely on gritty competitors on both teams, from senior Rosemary Baquie on the girls to Jacob Adcock on the boys, in hopes of filling the program with hunger for the future.

Meade and South River both hope to make significant claims in the county, especially on the boys side for the Seahawks.

“I expect the boys to compete at a high level, especially at the end of the season. We have high expectations of ourselves,” Seahawks coach Josh Carroll said. “Staying healthy and working hard will ultimately determine our outcomes.”

On the private side, Severn looks to defend its MIAA B Conference crowns on both the boys and girls sides and has a good number of runners returning to make that happen.

“With four returning starters and eight seniors, there is strong upper class leadership on the team,” coach Richard Zmuda said of his boys, and of his girls, he said: “With five returning starters and the addition of junior standout Whitney Grimes, Severn will field one of its strongest teams in recent memory.”

Here’s more on each team:

Annapolis

Coach: Laura Coffin, sixth season

Top runners: Boys: Senior Bradley Porter; sophomores Elijah Hicks, Malachi Quinn; Girls: Senior Sara Milio; juniors Jillian O’Neill, Tara Barnes; sophomore Brooklynn Ricker

Outlook: The Panthers bid goodbye to 2021 Runner of the Year Luke Coffin, as well as a veteran presence largely as a whole. To the coach, that presents a level of opportunity.

“We have a young team with a few upperclassmen. Our sophomore group has a very good dynamic and works hard,” Laura Coffin said. “They seem to really enjoy competing. I am looking forward to see what the team can do this season.”

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Brian Houdek, first season (boys); Keith Leadbetter, second season (girls)

Top runners: Boys: senior Paul Daly; freshmen Wyatt Crepeau, Anthony Shaffer, Patrick D’Angelo, Noah Zapata. Girls: Juniors Grace Doerschner, Alexandra O’Connell, Annabella McKernan; sophomores Mckenzie Brewer, Amanda Gazelle, Ella Doerschner; freshman Cate Futch

Outlook: The Cavaliers girls aim for a top-three finish in the IAAM A Conference, likely engineered by a bronze medalist herself, Doerschner. The other juniors and sophomores will serve to boost the squad, per Leadbetter, though depth will be an issue.

Meanwhile, the boys skew even younger, with much of their depth coming from what Houdek considers to be a very exciting freshmen group.

“I want to see my athletes go out there and fight for every place,” Houdek said. “I want to see them make the passes in the final meters of the race. I do not know where we will fall within the MIAA but I know if they compete they will be able to hold their own.”

Arundel

Coach: Carolyn Plitt, second season

Top runners: Boys: Seniors Daniel Murray, Ryan Anderson, Ethan Haslup; juniors Zaidan Lane, Ethan Howe, Josh Zotter and Sean Haden; freshman Hudson Sangster. Girls: Josie Langtry, Kelly Brandt and Minerva Stephensbailey; sophomores Lily Schurr and Nina Travis

Outlook: New runners may be the key in their success this season as last year’s region winners are now gone, alongside a handful of returning runners.

“The leadership, culture and talent they bring is crucial, and we are also excited to see how the young runners step up,” Plitt said. “One of Arundel’s strengths is being able to run hilly courses, but with all the extra training we have to keep a close eye out for injuries.”

Broadneck

Coach: Brianna Bostic, 17th season

Top runners: Boys: seniors Ryan Gibb and Peter Saroch; juniors Fox Larson, Griffin Trout, and Benjamin Sterner. Girls: Seniors Emma Kerr, Steph Costello, Mathilda Marniello; junior Rosemary Wilson; sophomore Ryann Bahen; freshmen Nya Williams and Sadie Whynock

Outlook: Second place in county championships on both sides, the Bruins hope to rely on the grit of the girls team and increased experience on the boys side to sustain if not better their position on the ladder this fall.

Crofton

Coach: Christine Hinton, second season

Top runners: Boys: seniors Nick Fine and Jeremy Klasmeier; junior London Layton; sophomores Jackson Lastowski and Johnny Bertuna; Girls: seniors Emily Boniface, Alyssa Gallaher, Mahlet Mesfin, Meklit Mesfin; sophomores Myra Benbow and Alicia MacMillan

Outlook: “We definitely wanna play better than we did last year. Our goal this year is just to mature our program. This is the first year we have all four grades, so I don’t know we’ve really had an opportunity to show what Crofton’s capable yet,” Hinton said. “Our goal is to do better than we did last year and to continue to mature the program and to be a force to reckon with in counties and regionals.”

Glen Burnie

Coach: Brandon Skrant, third season

Top runners: Boys: senior Ethan Bergman; freshman Jaden Richardson. Girls: junior Hailey Bohle; sophomore Lindsay Fernandez

Outlook: With transfers from Kent Island bolstering the ranks, the Gophers intend to win more and more.

“Our strength lies in our work ethic,” Skrant said. “Our upperclassmen are shaking our underclassmen the importance of working hard at practice.”

Indian Creek

Coach: Tom Sheppard, fourth season, Kristjana Cook, first season

Top runners: Senior Abbi McKenney; juniors Jaiden Coulter, Jacob Stone, Fredrick McCuiston and Skyla Houde

Outlook: The Eagles intend to keep growing as a program and climb to the top half off the C Conference.

“We have a few juniors committed to improving and welcome the addition of an excellent junior in Fredrick McCuiston and freshman Eli Robinson,” Sheppard said. “We also have a brand-new co-head coach, Kristjana Cook, who brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the program.”

Key

Coach: Markese Miller, Scott Fees, first season

Top runners: Boys: Seniors Andrew Nolan, Jack Gallant and Kasper Kelly; junior Owen Moyer. Girls: juniors Aliya Peremel; sophomores Olive Anderson, Cora Lataille and Ali Schropp

Outlook: After losing IAAM champion Zoe Benitez to graduation, the mood for the girls’ side is rebuild and grow stronger. The Obezag boys came perilously close to an MIAA championship last autumn. They haven’t forgotten.

Meade

Coach: Christine Cherry, first season

Top runners: Boys: seniors Leon Bass and Paul Smith; junior Niko Techur; sophomores Sean Alexander and Aiden Smythe. Girls: senior Rachel Hylan; junior Dami Ayo; sophomore Kathryn Spence

Outlook: “A solid pack has formed with Smythe, freshman Connor Knight and junior Niko Techur which could give Meade an edge in team scoring. With an emphasis on pack running, the Mustangs’ goal is to displace individual runners from other squads,” Cherry said. “The Lady Mustangs expect to field a scoring team this season and place in the top five teams.”

North County

Coach: Justin Szech, third season

Top runners: Boys: senior Andrew Hyson; sophomores Jacon Thellman, Joseph Samluck and Adam Biggs; freshmen Cole Cosgrove and Dante Hudson. Girls: junior Kaylinn Scully; freshmen Summer Schlasman and Cinthia Reyes

Outlook: The largest team Szech has ever had is looking to elevate its status.

“We are really young and that’s a great place for us to be. Our goals are to move into the top half of the county standings and ultimately put kids in the state meet,” Szech said.

Northeast

Coach: Chris Dyke, first season

Top runners: Seniors Phillip Albrecht, Mitchell Jones, Max Updegraff, Royce Nogales and Ti Mason; sophomore Matthew Hieatzman

Outlook: “We have a great group of student-athletes who love to work hard and have great leadership skills leading to team camaraderie,” the coach said. “We have had a great pre-season focusing on our health, their mindset and overall strength.”

Old Mill

Coach: Justin Murdock, second season

Top runners: Boys: Senior Jacob Adcock; sophomore Tsedeke Jakovics. Girls: Seniors Vanessa Relf and Rosemary Baquie

Outlook: Team-wise, the Patriots’ mind is on the future. Things are different on the individual level.

“After losing some strong talent in both the girls and boys team, we are looking for the leadership of our returners to set the foundation to a great year. On the girls side, Rosemary Baquie will be in her last year hungrier than ever. Followed by senior Vanessa Relf that has made a ton of improvements over the last year,” Murdock said.

He continued, “The boys will be led by Jacob Adcock, a tough competitor that will perform bring bring consistency the team needs. In addition to that, with Jacob will have a solid supporting cast of runners that will turn a lot of heads this season.”

Severn

Coach: Richard Zmuda, 17th season

Top runners: Boys: seniors Louis Lentz, Fionn Kinsella and Jamison Wildt; junior Erik Maltz; sophomore Tim Wright. Girls: senior Anna Erskine; junior Whitney Grimes; sophomore Ella Foote

Outlook: The Admirals suffered few graduations and as the defending MIAA and IAAM B Conference champs, plan to defend their title

Severna Park

Coach: Josh Alcombright, 24th season

Coach: Josh Alcombright, 24th season

Top runners: Seniors Liam Hagerty, Chris Nunn, Cody Smith, Cami Glebocki and Mallory Trutenko; juniors Taylor Jarvis, Taylor Denton, Anna Childress, Kaylee Jenish, Audrey Denton and Madison Davis; sophomores Becca Jimeno and Natalie Bowman

Outlook: “Staying healthy will be a big key on both sides,” Alcombright said. “Another strength is we are a very large freshman group that we can grow with.”

South River

Coach: Josh Carroll, 14th season (boys); Hugh Harris, 12th season (girls)

Top runners: Boys: seniors Tyler Bickel, Diego Escalera and Ben Hair; juniors Nicky DuBeau, Gavin Phipps and Vincent Zapata; sophomore Owen Infante. Girls: juniors Emma Coupe and Chayse Hartnett; sophomores Caylie Brown, Charlotte Bunting, Poppy Campbell and Regan Zettler

Outlook: Last year’s boys captured bronze in county and region, and Carroll anticipates another competitive season for them. As for the girls?

“With a much larger team and a very young team, there’s going to be competition within the team for varsity spots which should propel us to a strong season,” Carroll said.