Severna Park’s Ty Broadway earns Capital Gazette Wrestler of Year honor after perfect season

Severna Park’s Ty Broadway hasn’t shied away from his flaws as a wrestler. Though he found immediate success within the sport, winning 20 matches as a freshman in his first year on the mats and capturing a county title while finishing 33-6 as a sophomore, both seasons ended with disappointment. Broadway took each setback hard.
Last season’s state tournament was especially difficult for Broadway. He was scared before even wrestling a match, worried about how he would fare against senior-laden competition on the state’s biggest stage. The regional runner-up won his first match but was pinned in his next two. He felt like he let his family down.
“When I went to states and lost, I had that dark feeling inside me like, ‘Yeah, this is never going to happen to me again,’” Broadway said. “This feeling of being helpless and being weak, coming this far and then just letting it all slip out your hands and fingertips, it was never going to happen again.
“I got that mindset of ‘Hey, I’m not going to let anybody beat me up; I’m going to make you earn it instead.’ Even if I lose, that’s fine, but I’m going to make you work for it. It means you worked harder than me. But that never happened.”
Driven by the bad memories of one failing weekend, Broadway turned on the switch. An offseason full of wrestling and development added to his game, but it was inside his own head that he needed the most work. Not even a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee that cut short his football season could slow down the 220-pound junior. Nothing could.
This year’s results speak for themselves: Undefeated county, regional and state champion. Forty-three wins and no losses, and moments of distress were essentially nonexistent. It’s why he is the 2019-20 Capital Gazette Newspapers Wrestler of the Year.
Two weeks after becoming Anne Arundel County’s only public-school state champion, Broadway reflected on his flawless season on the mat. He wasn’t very impressed with what he accomplished, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody who knows the soft-spoken yet hard-nosed grappler who Severna Park coach Trevor Bryden described as “100 percent coach-able.”
“I just kind of feel like I want more,” Broadway said. “Winning this just makes me want more. My family, how much the inspire me and push me forward, I just feel like how I want more, like winning states isn’t enough. I need to win nationally, just take it to the next level basically.”
His coach-ability is exactly why Bryden said nothing Broadway did this season surprised him. He saw how much fuel was in his fire all season long. Trying to ease him into the season after the knee injury wasn’t possible because of how badly Broadway wanted to be great and continue to learn the details of a sport he wasn’t completely understanding of.
“Ty just started wrestling in high school. He never wrestled before his freshman year. He did experience some success … but as much success as he’s had he does not wrestle like somebody that has had a lot of success, if that makes sense,” Bryden said. “I think he very much understands where he’s at and also understands there’s still a lot of room to grow as a wrestler.
“He is very coach-able; he will do exactly what you ask him to do. He’d put his head down and run through a brick wall if that’s what you asked him to do.”
It wasn’t necessarily that Broadway swept the postseason tournaments that impressed Bryden and so many others in Anne Arundel County, it was how he did it. Broadway was relentless. He broke his opponents — mentally and physically — and took no prisoners. As a result, he was nearly unstoppable.
“What makes him as dangerous as he is is his pace,” South River coach John Klessinger said. “He’s just constantly attacking. You see kids — the last couple weeks of the season especially — you see kids hang with him for about a period and a half, maybe two periods, and he just wears them down. The third period his pace is the same and those kids can’t keep up.”
Broadway’s dominance was on display for everyone to see in the postseason. He had a strong regular season, earning noteworthy wins against Damascus’ Sam O’Brian at the Warrior Duals and Loyola’s Bailey Brunner in the finals of the Falcon Invitational to build his résumé, but he peaked when it mattered most.
Broadway defended his county title with ease, beating Annapolis’ state qualifier Alex Ditto via technical fall, 17-0 then pinning Arundel’s Amir Conwell and Southern’s JoJo Herring.
Broadway’s aspirations to win the state title became very real at the Class 3A/4A East regional tournament, however. His finals match against Manchester Valley’s Grant Warner stunned everyone in the South River gym.
Broadway scored two takedowns in the first period and two more in the second before piling on in the third with three more takedowns and two sets of near-fall points. A 9-5 lead after four minutes ended with a 19-7 thrashing in Broadway’s favor. He beat the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers en route to the title.
“He never looked tired,” Klessinger said. “He’s always out there attacking, always scoring points and never really relaxing. His pace alone was pretty much well above everybody else.”
Broadway entered the state tournament as the favorite. Bryden said he was a nervous wreck — again. This time, though, Broadway had a game-plan he could rely on, one that carried him to 39 wins and no losses to that point.
“When you get nervous,” Bryden said, “you just focus on the things that got you there.”
Nerves couldn’t slow Broadway down. In fact, nothing could. Broadway reached the finals by securing a 15-4 major-decision victory, a second-period pin and a 14-7 win against Damascus’ O’Brian.
A familiar foe — Warner — awaited Broadway in the championship match, but the result was the same as it was the week before. Broadway built a 7-2 lead through two periods and got three more takedowns in the third period, the last coming with an 11-6 lead with seven seconds remaining.
None of Broadway’s four state-tournament opponents scored an offensive point on him.
“He got better. He really did. He deserves all the credit in the world,” Bryden said. "His style is very high-paced, so it’s not enough to just be better on your feet or better in all three positions but to be able to have a high motor and be able to wrestle six minutes at a very high pace. That takes a lot of work to get there. I really think by the time he got to the postseason, that was his peak. That was the best that he had been wrestling all year long.”
While the coronavirus pandemic has thrown off every wrestler’s off-season plans, Broadway’s goals haven’t changed. He wants to be an undefeated state champion again, only this time be even more dominant.
“I want to be that person that you say, ‘Hey, he hasn’t lost since his sophomore year,’” he said. “That’s what I want to hear. I want that.”
As for competing at the next level, Bryden believes “the sky is the limit” for Broadway. His athleticism, combined with his work ethic and his strong GPA — Broadway takes several advanced placement classes — is a fit for any college program.
“I think there’s a lot of different coaches out there, a lot of different places that have different kind of personalities and styles, but if Ty gets to a place where he can be supported in the ways he needs to be supported, I think he could do very, very, very well,” Bryden said.
Also named first team All-County:
106: Colin Cook, Northeast, junior
County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 4th; Record: 34-8
Cook, a third-place county finished last year, had a strong junior season split between 113 and 106 pounds. He went 1-2 at Mount Mat Madness but finished 9-1 at the Rebel Duals and 5-0 at the Cavalier Duals during the regular season to set up an even better postseason run.
The junior won an epic county finals match against Broadneck’s Liam DeBaugh, scoring a five-point move in the final seconds to win 8-3. Cook then downed the No. 1 and 2 seeds to win the 3A/4A South region crown, and at the state tournament he beat DeBaugh again, this time with a last-second takedown during a 4-3 quarterfinal win. He lost in the semifinals to the eventual state champion but won his consolation semifinal bout in overtime before settling for a fourth-place finish.
113: Justin Knapp, Southern, sophomore
County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 4th; Record: 38-4
Knapp, an All-County selection last season after reaching the county finals, had one of the best regular seasons for any county grappler this year. He went 7-1 at the Golden Eagles Duals and at the Battlin’ Baron Duals, where he lost to eventual state champion Isaac Guttentag of B-CC, but otherwise was perfect until the state tournament.
The North County Scuffle champion had one of his best matches in an 8-5 victory over South River’s Nolan Lunsford in the county championship match, and Knapp followed that by capturing his first 1A/2A South region title. At the state tournament, he advanced to the semifinals, losing to two-time state champion Alex DuFour of Owings Mills, but won his next match by fall to eventually place fourth.
113: Brady Pruett, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore
MIAA: 1st; MIS: 1st; Preps: 6th; Record: 29-6
A Wrestler of the Year Candidate, Pruett is a first-team selection for the second straight year. He went 51-9 last season but was even better this campaign, solidifying his spot as the top 113-pound wrestler in the state.
Pruett won titles at Mount Mat Madness and Ocean Lakes (Va.) tournaments during the regular season and then cruised to win his first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament championship with two pins, a tech fall and a 5-0 decision. He was just as good at the Maryland Independent Schools state tournament, securing three first-period pins and a 3-1 win over Mount Saint Joseph’s Joe Couch.
Pruett reached the semifinals at the National Preps before defaulting his final three matches to place sixth.
120: Frank Antonelli, Annapolis, junior
County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 2nd; Record: 19-4
A transfer from Mount Saint Joseph, Antonelli came to Annapolis at the beginning of the new year and immediately pushed the Panthers to new heights and a spot in the 4A state dual finals. He placed second at the North County Scuffle to Southern’s Andrew Ruel but avenged that loss with an exciting 5-4 victory in the county championship finals.
Antonelli took off the final two weekends of the year, however. He pinned his way to the 3A/4A East region tournament finals, where he opened eyes with a dominating 9-0 major decision over former state champion and finalist Sean Vosburgh of Leonardtown. He continued to roll at the state tournament, reaching the championship bout with a tech fall and two pins, but ultimately got pinned in a back-and-forth affair against C. Milton Wright’s Staki Gourgoulianis.
126: Chase Listorti, Chesapeake, sophomore
County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: DNP; Record: 44-7
A county finalist last year, Listorti was a consistent force for in the Cougars’ consistent lineup all season long. He went 8-0 at the Frederick Duals, 8-1 at the Rockville Rumble and placed third at the Hammond Invitational in early January.
He did his best work at the county and region tournaments. The No. 1 seed had two pins and a 16-3 major decision to win his first county title, and at the 3A/4A East region tournament he pinned all three opponents to win the crown.
Listorti went 2-2 at the state tournament and lost an overtime decision in the blood round to fall one victory shy of placing.
132: Isaac Barber, South River, senior
County: 1st; Region: 3rd; State: 5th; Record: 41-6
Barber will go down as one of the best to ever wear a South River singlet, finishing as a four-time state qualifier and three-time state placer with a career record of 147-31, the most wins in school history. The four-time county finalist and two-time champion went 7-1 at the Warrior Duals, 8-0 at the South River Duals and then won the North County Scuffle to enter the postseason riding high.
Barber avenged a loss at the 4A East region duals to Arundel’s Caleb Chaves with a 5-2 win in the county finals, and although Chaves exacted revenge at the 3A/4A East regional tournament, Barber placed third and advanced to the state semifinals. He suffered a close 7-4 defeat to North Hagerstown’s Thomas Monn and went on to place fifth in one of the toughest brackets, winning his final career match by a score of 14-3.
132: Caleb Chaves, Arundel, junior
County: 2nd; Region: 1st; State: 2nd; Record: 26-4
Chaves went 40-5 while winning a county title and placing third in the state last year, and his encore this season was equally as strong despite missing time with an infection. He went 8-0 at the Armed Forces Duals, beating his eventual state finals opponent Thomas Monn of North Hagerstown, in his only regular season tournament.
Chaves avenged a county finals loss to South River’s Isaac Barber with a strong performance in the 3A/4A East region final, and his revenge tour continued with a 2-1 win over Northwest’s Siavash Sarvestani, who beat Chaves at last year’s state meet, in the state tournament quarterfinals. Chaves reached the finals but lost an overtime rematch to Monn.
138: Joe Fisk, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore
MIAA: 1st; MIS: 2nd; Preps: 3rd; Record: 33-3
Fisk followed his 44-9 freshman campaign during which he placed second at the MIAA and MIS state tournaments by dominating once again. He won the Ocean Lakes (Va.) tournament and placed second at Mount Mat Madness to Mount Saint Joseph’s Clement Woods but avenged that loss to win his first MIAA title in come-from-behind fashion.
Their rivalry continued at the MIS state tournament, where Fisk lost to Woods in the finals, but they meet twice more at the National Preps and split the bouts. Fisk won their final meeting in the consolation finals to place third at final event.
145: Nick Paolucci, Archbishop Spalding, senior
MIAA: N/A; MIS: 2nd; Preps: 7th; Record: 32-10
One of the team leaders, Paolucci led a young Cavaliers squad one and off the mat. Described as the hardest working kid in the room, Paolucci also saw plenty of success when it mattered most, as he placed second at Mount Mat Madness and Ocean Lakes (Va.) tournaments.
He was held out of the MIAA tournament because of an illness but came back for the MIS state tournament and finished as a runner-up.
Seeded eleventh at National Preps, Paolucci won three straight bouts in the consolation bracket to guarantee placement and finish seventh as an All-American.
152: Trevor Gagnon, Arundel, senior
County: 1st; Region: 2nd; State: 2nd; Record: 39-4
Gagnon made the most of his senior season after an injury robbed him of most of his junior year. He was one of the most dominant wrestlers in the league and went 8-0 at the Armed Forces Duals and won the Hammond Invitational and Warpath Invitational, pinning his way through the tournament.
His pinning ways continued at the county tournament, winning all three matches by fall, but he met his match at the 3A/4A East regional and lost to Marriotts Ridge’s Ethan Bohan in the finals. A tech fall, 7-0 win and 13-4 major decision put Gagnon into the state finals, where Bohan again got the better of him in a 7-2 victory.
160: Victor Listorti, Chesapeake, junior
County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 4th; Record: 49-4
Listorti was one of the most complete wrestlers in Anne Arundel County and was the force that led Chesapeake to the 3A South region dual crown. He went 8-0 at the Frederick Duals, was named the outstanding wrestler after going 9-0 to win the Rockville Rumble and finished second at the Hammond Invitation with his only loss coming to Arundel’s Trevor Gagnon.
Listorti won his second straight county title, pinning his way through the event and sticking Southern’s Kaleb Neal in the finals, and he followed that up with two more pins and a major decision to win the 3A/4A South region title. He lost a semifinal match to eventual state champion Will Vaxmonsky of Marriotts Ridge and went on to finish fourth in the state.
160: Dylan Lewis, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore
MIAA: N/A; MIS: 3rd; Preps: DNP; Record: 25-14
As part of the stellar sophomore class for the Cavaliers, Lewis faced some of the toughest competition the state could offer. He went 1-2 and lost two close decisions to eventual place-winners at Mount Mat Madness, and he reached the semifinals at the Ocean Lakes (Va.) tournament before finishing fifth.
Lewis was seeded third for the MIAA tournament but sat out due to an injury. He lived up that seed at the MIS state tournament, reaching the semifinals and securing an 8-0 major decision in the consolation finals to finish third. He went 2-2 at National Preps.
170: Lonnell Owens-Pabon, South River, sophomore
County: 3rd; Region: 2nd; State: 3rd; Record: 39-7
Owens-Pabon burst onto the scene this year and got better as the season grew older. He went 8-0 at the Warrior Duals, 7-1 at the South River Duals and then won the North County Scuffle to set up a strong postseason run.
He lost a 5-3 decision to Arundel’s Val Pryor at the county tournament semifinals and settled for third place, and he took third the following week at the 3A/4A East regional. Owens-Pabon shined brightest at the state tournament. He lost to the eventual state champion in the semifinals but capped his sophomore campaign by avenging his regional semifinals loss to Manchester Valley’s Alex Mattson with a 5-2 victory to finish third in the state.
170: Val Pryor, Arundel, junior
County: 1st; Region: 2nd; State: N/A; Record: 16-3
Although Pryor’s season was derailed by multiple injuries throughout the year, he made his mark in county and regional circles. An early-season concussion cost him multiple matches but he came back in time for the county tournament, which he won with a major and three decisions against Broadneck’s Colin Thompson, South River’s Lonnell Owens-Pabon and Chesapeake’s DJ Hoover.
Pryor continued his run at the 3A/4A East regional tournament with two wins, including one in overtime, en route to a runner-up finish. A shoulder injury forced him to miss the state tournament .
182: Quentin Day, Severn, junior
MIAA: 5th; MIS: 4th; Preps: DNP; Record: 42-13
A transfer from Glen Burnie, Day was one of a handful of Admirals that performed well from start to finish this year. He started the season with a fourth-place finish at the Ray Oliver tournament and followed by placing seventh at Mount Mat Madness, fourth at Prep Slam and second at the Hammond Invitational.
Day reached the semifinals at the MIAA tournament and placed fifth, which he improved on by finishing fourth at the MIS state tournament after another semifinal appearance. He went 1-2 at National Preps.
195: Dustin Radford, Archbishop Spalding, senior
MIAA: 3rd; MIS: 3rd; Preps: 5th; Record: 33-10
Radford, who went 46-11 and finished fifth at the MIS state tournament and sixth at National Preps as a junior, took another step forward for his senior campaign. He made a semifinal appearance and finished in third place at Mount Mat Madness, and he did the same at the Ocean Lakes (Va.) tournament in January.
Radford continued that trend in the postseason, reaching the semifinals and getting third place at the MIAA and MIS state tournaments before he lived up to his No. 5 seed and placed fifth at National Preps after advancing to the quarterfinals.
285: Nate Kloss, Arundel, junior
County: 1st; Region: 3rd; State: DNP; Record: 29-6
Kloss made the leap to the varsity level this season and made an immediate impact for the county tournament champion Wildcats. Kloss, who went 6-2 at the Hammond Invitational to place second and later won the Warpath Invitational, had a signature moment when he clinched Arundel’s 37-33 victory over Southern during the regular season with a pin in the final bout on Jan. 16.
At the county tournament, the No. 1 seed ended South River’s heavyweight run and beat Racheil Coney, 3-2, in the ultimate tiebreaker to win the title. Kloss overcame a loss in the 3A/4A East regional tournament semifinals to place third, and at the state tournament he went 2-2 with an overtime loss in the blood round.
Coach of the Year: Dwayne Vogel, Arundel
In a year chalked full of parity in Anne Arundel County, Arundel overcame numerous injuries and ailments have its best season in more than a decade. The Wildcats battled injuries and ailments to many of its top grapplers during the regular season but still qualified for the 4A East regional duals for the first time since 2005.
Arundel peaked the following week and crowned three champions to win the county tournament with 193 points, outpacing Chesapeake, Annapolis, South River and Old Mill and capture the title for the first time since 1997. The Wildcats were the first team not named South River or Old Mill to win the tournament since Meade in 2012.
“For some people we might have snuck up on them. Last year we went 3-8 in the county and this year we flipped that and went 8-3,” Vogel said. “Looking at us last year, a lot of those losses were very, very close and we were forfeiting a couple weight classes. We were on the precipice of doing something really good and it just broke free this year.”
Second Team All-County
106: Liam DeBaugh, Broadneck, freshman
113: Nolan Lunsford, South River, sophomore
113: Ryan Money, Severn, sophomore
120: Andrew Ruel, Southern, sophomore
126: Malik Wright, Old Mill, senior
132: Drew Baublitz, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore
138: Caron Tull, Old Mill, junior
138: Nate Ditmars, Annapolis, senior
145: Brad LaBella, Severn, senior
145: Jackson Cohenour, Old Mill, sophomore
152: Mitch Garretson, Archbishop Spalding, senior
160: Kaleb Neal, Southern, senior
170: DJ Hoover, Chesapeake, junior
182: Carson Gottimer, Severna Park, junior
182: Matt Parker, Archbishop Spalding, senior
195: Kyle Leming, Annapolis, senior
220: JoJo Herring, Southern, senior
285: Racheil Coney, South River, sophomore