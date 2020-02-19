Anne Arundel performs well at MPSSAA indoor track state championships

After the 2019 indoor track season ended, South River’s Sam Keeny and Bronwyn Patterson were headed in different directions for different reasons.
Keeny was coming off a third- and fourth-place finish at the 4A state meet in the 1600 and 3200 meters, respectively, while Patterson took home state titles in the 800 and 1600.
Keeny’s rise would continue through outdoor season, culminating in a cross country state championship in the fall, while Patterson suffered an injury that caused her to miss all of the playoff races in the spring and the entire cross country season.
The pair showed Tuesday at the 3A-4A state indoor track championships in Landover that they are both at the top of their sport as they each won two state titles to highlight a strong day for the area.
Keeny had a queasy feeling entering the boys 3200 meter race ... literally.
“My stomach was hurting before it, but no excuses,” Keeny said. “Something hit different in lap 10, I guess it would be. I was hurting and I was just trying to hold on to Surafel [Mengist of Springbrook] and try not to fall off too far to get out of range. It just turned out he died a little bit harder than me on the last lap. That’s a tough race.”
Keeny took advantage of Mengist fading to win in 9:21.94, almost five seconds ahead of him.
Keeny found his sea legs much easier in the 800 as he was the only runner to crack the two minute mark, winning in 1:59.43.
Keeny’s teammate Corey Troxler was hoping to score points in three events for the Seahawks: the 55 meter hurdles, the high jump and the pole vault.
After not making it out of the preliminaries in the pole vault, Troxler focused on his jumps and made history, clearing 14 feet, 6 inches to win the 4A pole vault title by 2 feet. His performance ties him for ninth place all-time in the pole vault at the state championship meet. He also finished third in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches.
After winning the 4A East region title in the 1600 in 5:25, Patterson had a feeling the state meet pace would be significantly faster.
She stayed with the fast pace set by Grace Denius and Anna Janke of Broadneck before making a surge late and pulling away to win the 1600 ahead of Janke.
“I definitely knew coming off of regions that we were going to try and take it out much faster, because at regions we went out pretty slow,” Patterson said. “I was expecting a faster pace but the Broadneck girls and everyone else definitely set that tone. My plan was just to get as upfront as I could on lap six and come through at lap seven and take it as much as I could and leave it all out there.”
For Patterson, it was mixed emotions as she returned to the top of the podium after a year.
“Definitely a little bit of redemption, but also just kind of relief too,” Patterson said. “I was really, really happy to be out here and to repeat last year like the first part of it so that was a big confidence boost for me.”
Patterson would head to the podium a second time in similar fashion, using a strong final two laps to pull away and defend her title in the 800.
In 2012 and 2013, Kara Lingenfelter and Sarah Taylor won back-to-back pole vault titles for Cheseapeake, the seventh and eighth, respectively, for their school in indoor track.
Samantha Leo cleared 5 feet, 2 inches on her first attempt to give the Cougars their ninth individual girls indoor track state title to highlight a strong day from the area’s runners, particularly Anne Arundel County.
Leo cleared 5 feet to finish second to Maya Murchison of Arundel at the county championships and set a new personal best by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches to win the 3A East Region championship. It was then that she knew a state title was within reach.
“I think the fact that I knew I could hit 5-2 really helped me,” Leo said. “I felt pretty confident going over 5 feet, which I’m not totally used to, so I felt confident that I could get 5-2 again.”
Teammate Maria Hrytsyshyna finished in a tie for third and helped provide perspective for Leo’s accomplishment.
“It feels really good,” Leo said. “My friend Maria brought up to me how if freshman year someone told me I was going to win states by junior year I wouldn’t believe them so it feels really good.”
Hereford’s girls got 23 points in the final event of the evening, the pole vault, thanks to Elizabeth Schriver clearing 11 feet, 2 inches to win the title, while teammates Courtney Butz finished second and Vita Shats finished fourth. It is the seventh state title in indoor track for the Bulls, who won the 2A title last season.
Arundel’s Hafis Upshaw has won every 300 race he has entered this season, but wasn’t expecting to turn that into a state championship, particularly with the talent around him.
“There is a lot of good talent out there. I never underestimate anyone,” Upshaw said. “My confidence before this race was so-so because everyone had a faster time than me, but all I could do is try.”
Upshaw did more than try, finding an extra gear late to hold off strong challenges and win the 4A state title in 34.97, the only runner to break 35 seconds.
“Those last couple of meters it was really hard, painful to say the least,” Upshaw said. “I knew I was close enough so I tried my hardest. It feels pretty good but with not expecting to be a state champion, it feels even better.”
Severna Park’s Carson Sloat won both the county and region championships in the 1600, pushed by teammates Jake Gelfand and Jack Muldoon.
Using each other to push the pace throughout, Sloat completed the trifecta by winning the 1600 4A state championship in 4:25.81, less than a second ahead of Gelfand. That helped the Falcons finish third as a team with 41 points, the highest area finish for a boys team.
Old Mill’s 800 meter relay team of Brandon Williams, Camron Winborne, Chase Franklin and Jerrel Howard came out of the first heat to win the 4A state championship with a time of 1:33.10, the first time the Patriots have won that event at the state meet since 1990.
Madison Green won the girls 4A pole vault title for the Patriots when she jumped 10 feet, 2 inches. It was the first pole-vaulting state title for an Old Mill girl.
It was a Baltimore County sweep for the boys 55 meter hurdles, as Taishuan Craddock of Dundalk won the boys 3A title and Abdul Henley of Dulaney won the 4A crown.
Franklin’s Jasmine Johnson won the closest race of the day when she edged Sierrah Matthews of Mount Hebron to win the 3A 500 meter title in 1:17.633, just one hundredth of a second faster than Matthews.
Woodlawn’s 1600 relay team of Tiyon Sutton, Sean Williams, Tymique Goodman and Terrell Williams captured the boys 3A title in a time of 3:25.98
Damone Moore of Towson had a throw of 51 feet, 10¾ inches to win the boys 3A shot put title by over 9 feet, ahead of teammate Cory Gray.
3A
Boys
1, Huntingtown, 55; 2, North Point, 47; 3, Chopticon, 32; 4 (tie), Towson, Thomas Johnson, 26; 6 (tie), Dundalk, Linganore, 25; 8, Woodlawn, 23; 9 (tie), Centennial, Damascus, 20.
Boys event winners
3200 meter relay: Chopticon 8:10.39
300 meter dash: Smith (HU), 34.49#
1600 meter run: Z. Wedding (CN), 4:22.62
500 meter run: Snyder (DA), 1:05.41
55 meter hurdles: Craddock (DU), 7.56
55 meter dash: Smith (HU), 6.36#
Pole Vault: Holsinger (LI), 14-06
800 meter relay: Huntingtown, 1:30.40
Shot Put: Moore (TO), 51-10.75
800 meter run: Snyder (DA), 1:56.40
3200 meter run: Nanjappa (RH), 9:33.72
1600 meter relay: Woodlawn, 3:25.98
High Jump: Hoston (SH), 6-08.00
Girls
1, Hereford, 54; 2, Northern-Calvert, 49.50; 3, North Point, 38; 4 (tie), Franklin, Reservoir, 35; 6, Oxon Hill, 32; 7, Mt. Hebron, 27; 8, Linganore, 24; 9, River Hill, 23; 10, Atholton, 19.
Girls event winners
3200 meter relay: Northern-Calvert,, 9:50.16
300 meter dash: Matthews (MH), 40.69
1600 meter run: Olson (NO), 5:10.33
500 meter run: Johnson (FR), 1:17.64
Shot Put: Jones (NP), 38-02.75
High Jump: Leo (CH), 5-02
55 meter hurdles: Tabugbo (RE), 8.36
800 meter relay: Reservoir, 1:45.39
3200 meter run: Goffena (MV), 11:19.45
55 meter dash: Buckner (RH), 7.21
800 meter run: Moxley (LI), 2:21.19
1600 meter relay: North Point, 4:07.85
Pole Vault: Schriver (HE), 11-02
4A
Boys
1, Paint Branch, 53; 2, Richard Montgomery, 52; 3, Severna Park, 41; 4, South River, 40; 5, Northwood, 39; 6, Howard, 24; 7 (tie), Arundel, Springbrook, 23; 9, Old Mill, 20.50; 10, Henry A. Wise, 20.
Boys event winners
3200 meter relay: Richard Montgomery, 7:59.00*
300 meter dash: Upshaw (AR), 34.97
1600 meter run: Sloat (SP), 4:25.81
500 meter run: Sall (RM), 1:05.77
55 meter hurdles: Henley (DU), 7.63
55 meter dash: Colbert (ER), 6.41
Pole Vault: Troxler (SR), 14-06
800 meter relay: Old Mill, 1:33.10
3200 meter run: Keeny (SR), 9:21.94
800 meter run: Keeny (SR), 1:59.43
Shot Put: Greene (HO), 55-11.50
High Jump: Neal (RM), 6-02
1600 meter relay: Richard Montgomery, 3:29.23
Girls
1, Urbana, 77; 2, Charles H. Flowers, 32; 3, Richard Montgomery, 30; 4, Wheaton, 26; 5, Bowie, 25; 6, Old Mill, 24; 7 (tie), Gaithersburg, South River, 20; 9 (tie), Broadneck, Henry A. Wise, 19.
Girls event winners
3200 meter relay: Urbana 9:41.16
300 meter dash: Gelli (RM), 38.89
1600 meter run: Patterson (SR), 5:07.34
500 meter run: Ashiogwu (GA), 1:16.76
High Jump: Depry (WH), 5-04
55 meter hurdles: Dunbar (PB), 8.14
55 meter dash: Depry (WH), 7.19
800 meter relay: Urbana, 1:45.00
Shot Put: Kamara (PK), 38-07.50
1600 meter relay: Urbana, 4:02.10
800 meter run: Patterson (SR), 2:20.04
Pole Vault: Green (OM), 10-02
3200 meter run: Turesson (RM), 10:53.98