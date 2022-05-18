WIth ‘tremendous talent’ and ‘great chemistry’, Severna Park tennis wins 8th straight Anne Arundel County Tournament title

Severna Park tennis crowned two champions and had a couple runner-up finishers on the way to winning the Anne Arundel County Tournament, which concluded Tuesday afternoon.

Junior Lucas Furhmann captured the boys singles championship, while junior Chris Preston and sophomore Kiran Spencer combined to claim the boys doubles crown as Severna Park amassed 38 points. That was 13 better than runner-up South River, which had two doubles teams reach the finals.

Sophomore Charlie Hermann was runner-up at boys singles, while the tandem of Grace Warner and Lyla Mudd fell in the girls doubles final for the Falcons. Severna Park, which has now captured eight straight Anne Arundel County Tournament titles, had third-place finishers at boys doubles and mixed doubles.

Severna Park (12-0) went undefeated through the regular season, losing fewer than 10 total matches along the way. This was the first Anne Arundel County Tournament for tennis since 2019.

“Our team has tremendous talent and depth to go along with great chemistry,” Severna Park coach Mark Bieberich said. “We are fortunate to have multiple avenues to victory, and we were able to execute with an aggressive playing style and positive attitude.”

Severna Park's Lucas Fuhrmann defeated teammate Charlie Herman, 6-2, 6-3, in the county tournament final at boys singles. (Courtesy Photo)

Furhmann and Herman are a formidable doubles duo, having captured the region championship and reached the state semifinals last season. Bierberich decided to split up the pair and enter them in the singles bracket for the county tournament.

“I thought there was a good chance they could ultimately meet in the final,” he said.

That is exactly what happened and Furhmann got the better of his younger teammate, winning in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Fuhrmann improved his singles record to 11-1, while Herman (12-1) suffered his first loss.

“Lucas was the more consistent, more aggressive player. He put a lot of pressure on Charlie and executed his shots,” said Bieberich, who plans to enter Fuhrmann and Herman as a doubles team for next week’s Class 4A East Section II Tournament.

Severna Park's Chris Preston and Kiran Spence, right, defeated South River's Jack Casper and Luke Carter, 6-0, 6-1, in boys doubles. (Courtesy Photo)

Spencer and Preston dropped just one game in defeating South River’s Jack Casper and Luke Carter in the doubles final. Bieberich said the duo dominated at the net in winning 6-0, 6-1.

“One of the things we focus on as a team is being aggressive at the net and putting ourselves in position to finish points,” he said. “Chris and Kiran did an outstanding job of putting balls away at the net and forcing their opponent to make a tough return.”

Broadneck finished third on the strength of two champions. Olivia Mellynchuk maintained her unblemished record by beating fellow freshman Carys Herman, 6-0, 6-0, at girls singles. Mellynchuk (14-0) has not lost a game this season and is well on the way to following in the footsteps of her older sister.

Broadneck's Olivia Mellynchuk, left, defeated Severna Park's Carys Preston, 6-0, 6-0, in the girls singles final at the Anne Arundel County Tournament. (Courtesy Photo)

Venessa Mellynchuk, who played at South River, went undefeated against Anne Arundel County opponents during her high school career. The elder Mellynchuk now plays at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Olivia Mellynchuk is nationally-ranked in the 16-and-under category on the United States Tennis Association junior circuit. She is already rated as a four-star recruit.

“Olivia is a very smart, consistent player who can really hit the corners well,” Broadneck coach Kathy Perrotta said. “She is just a very seasoned, fundamentally sound player with a phenomenal serve.”

Broadneck's Elicia Aponte and Rebecca Terry, right, defeated Severna Park's Grace Warner and Lyla Mudd, 3-6, 6-3 (10-6), to win the girls doubles title. (Courtesy Photo)

Broadneck also captured the girls doubles championship with Elicia Aponte and Rebecca Terry winning a tough match against Severna Park’s Warner and Mudd. Aponte and Terry dropped the first set, 6-3, before bouncing back to win the second set by the same score. Ultimately, the Seahawks pair prevailed in the tiebreaker, 10-6.

“Elicia is very aggressive at the net; while Rebecca is more the setup person — staying back and delivering great cross-court returns. She sets up Elicia to put the ball away,” Perrotta said.

Perrotta said Aponte did a good job of getting in her first serve, while Terry threw off the competition by sending forehands or backhands down the line as a changeup to her cross-court return.

“Elicia and Rebecca were very steady and that was the difference,” Perrotta said.

South River had the mixed doubles champions as John Hooker and Caroline Finn defeated Broadneck’s Gavin Misner and Clara Kemp, 6-2, 6-3.

South River's John Hooker and Caroline Finn, left, defeated Broadneck's Gavin Misner and Clara Kemp, 6-2, 6-3, in the mixed doubles final. (Courtesy Photo)

Team standings

1. Severna Park 38; 2. South River 25; 3. Broadneck 21.

Championship match results

Girls singles

O. Mellynchuk (BN) def. C. Preston (SP), 6-0, 6-0.

Boys singles

L. Fuhrmann (SP) def. C. Herman (SP), 6-2, 6-3.

Girls doubles

E. Aponte/ R. Terry (BN) def. G. Warner/L. Mudd (SP), 3-6, 6-3 (10-6).

Boys doubles

C. Preston/K. Spencer (SP) def. J. Casper/L.Carter (SR), 6-0, 6-1.

Mixed doubles

J. Hooker/C. Finn (SR) def. Misner/C. Kemp (BN), 6-2, 6-3.