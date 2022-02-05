Broadneck swimming sweeps boys and girls county championship titles for first time

One would expect a lot might change in two years. The last time Anne Arundel County came together for championship swimming, there were no masks. Packed fans screamed from on high, an unimaginable concept now.
It was the right kind of environment for the Broadneck boys to brew up some change of their own. For the first time in five years, there was a new boys county champion.
The Water Bruins proved depth can win as they captured the boys swimming county championship with 270 points, unseating Severna Park, which held the crown the past four seasons and through five years. South River surged to second on the back of two relays, 244, whereas Severna Park finished third, 223.
For Broadneck, it felt especially a long time coming, not only because of the pandemic-induced 2020-21 pause, but because last time, Broadneck surrendered the title to the Falcons boys by a single half-point.
“We got ‘em back this year,” Bruins senior Tim Hentnick said. “Feels great. It’s my last season and I want to go out on a good note.”
It was a shared sweetness. A few Bruins girls squeezed their eyes shut as the second-place team was announced. But they soon shot open as that second-place team was named “Severna Park.”
Behind the likes of senior Caitlin Deitch, Ella Deitch, Amber Martin and two won relays, the Bruins also swam to glory on the girls side with a 252 score, their second county title in a row. Severna Park finished close behind, 239, followed by Annapolis, 147.
It’s the first time in school history that the boys and girls teams won swim counties simultaneously.
“I loved that. I was so excited for them,” Caitlin Deitch said. “… That was so sad [when the boys lost last time], because we work so hard and we’re all a team and I’m so glad we both won. It was so nice to see: Broadneck. County champs.”
It’s all especially meaningful given the virtual nature of last year’s season.
“There’s nothing that beats swimming an actual meet and cheering on your teammates,” Bruins coach Colleen Parr Winans said. “It’s wonderful. If we have to wear a mask to get through it, fine. We get to be in person and celebrate our sport.”
Senior Caitlin Deitch defended her crown in 200-yard freestyle (1:55.48) and surged to victory in the 100 free (52.75, a school record).
She made her biggest impact in the 100 free. At the time, Severna Park trailed Broadneck by a handful of points. Falcons’ Camryn Raines entered with a better seed time than Deitch.
The Bruin didn’t care. She put a body-length between herself and Raines in the end, scorching the water with her record.
“Every time I would take a breath, I would see everyone cheering on the side,” Caitlin said. “It was really exciting.”
The Bruins boys snapped a school record in the 200 free relay and the girls in the 200 medley relay. Nate Decker also broke a school record in the 100 back (52.74).
It’s certainly not impossible to capture the overall win without many first-place victories. It’s just a little more stressful. As such, not a single Bruins boy stood atop the proverbial podium on Friday outside of relays.
But they did place. Owen Mahoney and Decker placed second and third in the 200 free. Likewise, Mahoney made silver in the 500 free, his teammate Matt Tilghman placing third. In the 50 free, Hentnick took second.
“We had a couple kids tonight that came from an outside lane, got second, third and didn’t expect to,” Parr Winans said. “They really get pumped up and that’s what it takes. Having that adrenaline rush and really wanting to do it for your school.
Hentnick’s felt especially special. After swimming club for years, Hentnick is a summer swimmer now. Yet, he still got a silver medal.
It’s a depth that will soon be lost, as the annual difficult decision will be made by the swimmers as club and high school playoffs coincide.
“That Maryland State Championships will take away a number of our swimmers, which is really unfortunate,” Parr Winans said.
The Bruins girls did have several gold medalists. But all night, the Broadneck girls always had Severna Park in their rear view — right up to the final event. Had the Bruins fallen in the final race, the 400 free relay, they could’ve surrendered the title.
But that’s why depth matters. Even in the events Broadneck lost, it won. In the girls 50 free, for instance, Falcons’ Amelia Goger claimed first, but Bruins swam to second and third, collecting more points ultimately.
The gap shrank evermore as Severna Park won easily in the 200 free relay, garnering more points than an individual win. Sara Smith also emerged as a double champion in the 100 backstroke and 200 IM.
Chesapeake had its moment as well.
Tyler Downing entered Friday still undefeated individually. That’s a mark he narrowly kept. In the third leg of the 100 fly, South River’s Connor Page eclipsed him. Even as Downing barreled towards the home wall, Page swam hot on his heels — more like his shoulders.
By just .2 seconds, Downing outpaced his Seahawk competitor, slamming the water with his hand when he realized. His second victory came smoother; a 59.84 in the 100 breaststroke.
In its first swim county championship in school history, Crofton returned home with several gold medals. In the 200 free, Luke Corey shook off two Bruins to claim the win, becoming the Cardinals’ first county champion in swimming. He then furthered his place in history an hour later, coasting to an dominant win in the 500 free (4:41.04).
“Since this is our first year, it’s nice I’ll be the first one. It’s just a fun meet,” Corey said.
He was soon followed by another. In the 200 IM, Crofton freshman Grant Murphy cruised to a 1:56.23 finish — and gold. He then blazed through a tough race in the 100 backstroke, ultimately repeating with a 51.79 time — his varsity personal best.
Emily Krucoff scored gold for Crofton in the 500 as well (5:14.45). But in some ways, that was a Broadneck win too; Krucoff is the daughter of Julie Andrews, the six-year Broadneck assistant coach, without whom Parr Winans said she couldn’t have done it.
“Hopefully, Crofton will be right up with South River,” Corey said. “I think Broadneck might be a little too far to touch. They got a lot of fast kids. Once we get our senior class rolling, hopefully we’ll be up with South River.”
TEAM RESULTS
GIRLS: 1. Broadneck (252); 2. Severna Park (239); 3. Annapolis (147); 4. South River (142); 5. Crofton (79); 6. Arundel (74); 7. Chesapeake (56); 8. Old Mill (49); 9. North County (28); 10. Southern (23); 11. Glen Burnie (12); 12. Meade (8); 13. Northeast (3)
BOYS: 1. Broadneck (270); 2. South River (244); 3. Severna Park (223); 4. Crofton (159); 5. North County (95); 6. Annapolis (74); 7. Chesapeake (73); 8. Arundel (62); 9. Meade (43); 10. Old Mill (21); 11. Glen Burnie (11); 12. Southern (7)
INVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. Broadneck (1:39.94); 2. Severna Park (1:42.74); 3. South River (1:45.81)
GIRLS 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. Broadneck (1:51.15); 2. Severna Park (1:54.74); 3. Annapolis (1:55.69)
BOYS 200 FREE: 1. Luke Corey, Crofton (1:44.87); 2. Nate Decker, Broadneck (1.47.10); 3. Owen Mahoney, Broadneck (1.49.09)
GIRLS 200 FREE: 1. Caitlin Deitch, Broadneck (1:55.48); 2. Faith Karr, South River (1:57.87); 3. Maddy Goger, Severna Park (2:02.08)
BOYS 200 IM: 1. Grant Murphy, Crofton (1:56.23); 2. Jack Deppe, South River (1:58.23); 3. Tyler Moran, Severna Park (1:59.45)
GIRLS 200 IM: 1. Sara Smith, Severna Park (2:10.58); 2. Emma Baca, Annapolis (2:11.30); 3. Ella Deitch, Broadneck (2:13.56)
BOYS 50 FREE: 1. Connor Page, South River (22.18); 2. Tim Hentnick, Broadneck (22.31); 3. Henry Sykes, South River (22.71)
GIRLS 50 FREE: 1. Amelia Goger, Severna Park (24.66); 2. Amber Martin, Broadneck (24.92); 3. Chloe Lan, Broadneck (25.06)
BOYS 100 FLY: 1. Tyler Downing, Chesapeake (52.72); 2. Connor Page, South River (52.94); 3. Tristan Tosoni, Broadneck (56.68)
GIRLS 100 FLY: 1. Amber Martin, Broadneck (59.10); 2. Ellie Knauer, Arundel (1:02.20); 3. Amberlynn Goger, Severna Park (1:02.50)
BOYS 100 FREE: 1. Morgan Sloan, Severna Park (49.00); 2. Dean Doubek, Broadneck (49.39); 3. Henry Sykes, South River (51.26)
GIRLS 100 FREE: 1. Caitlin Deitch, Broadneck (52.75); 2. Camryn Raines, Severna Park (55.13); 3. Faith Karr, South River (55.35)
BOYS 500 FREE: 1. Luke Corey, Crofton (4:44.01); 2. Owen Mahoney, Broadneck (4:51.69); 3. Matt Tilghman, Broadneck (5:01.61)
GIRLS 500 FREE: 1. Emily Krucoff, Crofton (5:14.45); 2. Emma Baca, Annapolis (5:17.22); 3. Julia Cronkite, Broadneck (5:41.75)
BOYS 200 FREE RELAY: 1. South River (1:29.28); 2. Broadneck (1:30.11); 3. Crofton (1:33.52)
GIRLS 200 FREE RELAY: 1. Severna Park (1:42.61); 2. Broadneck (1:45.00); 3. Annapolis (1:45.29)
BOYS 100 BACK: 1. Grant Murphy, Crofton (51.79); 2. Nate Decker, Broadneck (52.74); 3. Tyler Moran, Severna Park (53.82)
GIRLS 100 BACK: 1. Sara Smith, Severna Park (1:00.06); 2. Sophia Keller, South River (1:00.45); 3. Chloe Lan (1:02.34)