Broadneck unseats South River in girls swimming county championships; Severna Park boys eke out four-peat

For three years and more, teams walked into the Arundel Olympic Swim Center in early February with a bit of an understanding.
If you’re a girl, this is South River’s house. A boy, Severna Park’s.
Only one of those changed on Friday night.
When Falcons coach John Bachkosky realized his boys had won by just half a point, relief cascaded over him, making him weak in the knees.
“I expected it to be close. I didn’t expect it to be that close. When I scored it out this morning, it was a three-point difference, but, good lord,” the coach said, laughing.
Thanks most of all to an unlikely victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay, Severna Park claimed its fourth straight boys title in the Anne Arundel swimming county championships with 258.5 points, over Broadneck, who’d garnered 258. South River came in third with 233.
On the girls side, the Bruins unseated South River, who’d held the crown for four straight years, 277-251. Severna Park finished third with 217 points.
When Bachkosky mapped out this meet ahead of time, he’d assumed his boys would place third in the 200 free relay. He’d never imagined a world in which anchor Morgan Sloan’s hand would out-touch that of the Bruins’.
“When I scored it out by the way we were seeded, we were supposed to come in third. When they out-touched Broadneck by five-tenths of a second, that and a lot of other things sealed the deal early – and I just didn’t realize it,” Bachkosky said.
Neither did Bruins coach Colleen Parr Winans. Knowing her back stroke and breast stroke swimmers’ legs would be tired for the final relay so soon after their individual races, she tanked those kids in the 200 free relay and implemented her next-best in the 400.
“All of those kids put in 51s and 52s (-second legs) – which is really great – but you can’t compete when someone’s doing 48, 49s,” Parr Winans said. “Everybody did a great job and it’s amazing that it came down to half a point because everyone swam so well, and that’s the way it should be. It should be close. ”
Among the euphoric group of boys Falcons emphatically chanting “cheese curls” as a victory call on the pool deck, not a single member has experienced all four wins. They’re all carrying on a legacy that none of them began.
Junior Ben Simpkins, a captain, is one of those standard-bearers. After breaking his collar bone last season, he and fellow captain Colin Dennis led the Falcons by example all of this winter. Simpkins also played the role of third leg in both the underdog 200 free relay and also the 400 free relay.
“It was a lot of hard work. We started this season with Tyler Moran, with a broken wrist,” Simpkins said. “He was out for three meets, came back and we started doing better, but still lost to South River a couple times. Today, we had to swim our best to win with a lot of people sick and lot of people hurt, and we ended up winning by a little bit.”
When Dennis, Simpkins, Moran and Jack DeBaugh cruised in for a 400 free relay victory by six seconds, it wasn’t only their win that sealed the title deal for the Falcons, but South River’s second place finish as well. If Broadneck had taken silver in the final relay, it would have had enough points to edge out Severna Park.
“That was the turning point,” Simpkins said. “We all knew we had to win that relay, or we weren’t going to win. … Tyler Moran’s tie (for second) in the 100 back helped too.”
But graduation can, and will, act as reaper to a team’s dynasty. From the end of South River’s four-year dominion over the girls’ side of the county, Broadneck rose.
“Every day of swimming, it can be anyone’s meet,” Parr Winans said. “I’m very happy tonight that it was for our girls and almost ours for the boys.”
There was a moment after the second girls’ relay where it seemed, for a flash, that it could be possible for the Seahawks – who’d graduated four-year varsity leaders after last winter – could rally and scrap away with their fifth-straight crown. The South River 200 freestyle relay batted its foes away by two seconds.
Parr Winans had prepared for that. She lined up her strongest girls swimmers for the very end, knowing they’d wrap things up neatly. Along the way, higher finishes – third, fourth place – from swimmers who’d typically land seventh or eighth boosted the Bruins, too.
“We’ve always had great teams over the last couple years and it can just go any way, depending on how people are feeling. We’ve had the flu rush through our teams this year, so we were very excited to have a healthy team here tonight and we’ve had some of the best swims we’ve had all season,” Parr Winans said. “I’d say 85 to 90 percent were best times.”
For senior Brayden Bowen, it was so genuinely fitting that finally, after her hard work and that her longtime teammates, she and they would walk out champions.
Bowen claimed her third gold in four years in the 100 butterfly (59.49) and swam the third leg of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays.
“There was so much talent this year, and that showed tonight. My relay was undefeated this year, and it hadn’t really been like that since my freshman year when we had a great team. It feels really good to walk out to finally have that win. It was a really big team effort.”
Broadneck boasted double-winners in individual events, Ella Martin (200 IM and 100 back), Matt Cembrano (100 breast and 100 fly) and Caitlin Deitch (200 free and 100 breast) – and often, not easily.
In the boys 100 breast, Cembrano’s chase of gold came down to the thinnest margins. Though Chesapeake’s Tyler Downing arrived with a three-second-better seed time, Cembrano bested the Cougar by one tenth of a second.
In the 200 free, Deitch and Glen Burnie’s Rachel Florio swapped the lead from leg to leg, duking it out in the final stretch. When the swimmers hit the wall, mere four tenths of a second set them apart, as the Bruins claimed another individual gold by a hair.
In her breast stroke victory, Deitch surged from behind South River’s Samara Hatley, gulping up water with her arms as she pulled ahead at the very last second – and a less than a second margin.
“It’s bittersweet, because we have a number of seniors leaving us and we have a number of club swimmers who won’t be able to attend the regional and state meets,” Parr Winans said.
While South River bid farewell this time to a county title, it did have the chance to experience some dominance on the individual side. Charlie Pacher not only repeated in the boys 200 individual medley, but shaved the time by two seconds (1:58.89), and later went on to win the 100 back. His younger sister, Katy Pacher, followed in the footsteps of South River alumni such as Lauren Poole (now at Kentucky). She swept both of her individual events, the 50 and 100 free.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: 1. Severna Park (258.50), 2. Broadneck (258), 3. South River (233), 4. Annapolis (150.50), 5. Arundel (125), 6. Meade (125), 7. Chesapeake (60), 8. North County (54), 9. Old Mill (39), 10. Southern (17), 11. Glen Burnie (16), 12. Northeast (4); GIRLS: 1. Broadneck (277), 2. South River (251), 3. Severna Park (217), 4. Annapolis (156), 5. Arundel (82), 6. Glen Burnie (78), 7. Chesapeake (74), 8. Old Mill (56), 9. North County (47), 10. Meade (33), 11. Northeast (14), 12. Southern (9).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. Broadneck (1:40.96), 2. Severna Park (1:43.87), 3. Annapolis (1:45.25); GIRLS 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. Broadneck (1:52.49); 2. South River (1:53.49), 3. Annapolis (1:59.16); BOYS 200 FREESTYLE: 1. Ben Simpkins, Severna Park (1:47.09), 2. Morgan Sloan, Severna Park (1:50.46), 3. Gabe Clark, Broadneck (1:52.56); GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE: 1. Caitlin Deitch, Broadneck (1:53.54), 2. Rachel Florio, Glen Burnie (1:53.94), 3. Madeline Goger, Severna Park (2:02.50); BOYS 200 IM: 1. Charlie Pacher, South River (1:58.89), 2. Tyler Downing, Chesapeake (2:00.56), 3. Chase Neuman, South River (2:06.32); GIRLS 200 IM: 1. Ella Martin, Broadneck (2:13.74); 2. Skye Bilger, South River (2:14.27), 3. Sophie Patz, Severna Park (2:19.14); BOYS 50 FREE: 1. Will Redford, Annapolis (22.36), 2. Luke Schwenk, Broadneck (22.77), 3. Morgan Sloan, Severna Park (22.84); GIRLS 50 FREE: 1. Katy Pacher, South River (24.92), 2. Brayden Bowen, Broadneck (25.33), 3. Madeline Goger, Severna Park (25.45); BOYS 100 FLY: 1. Matt Cembrano, Broadneck ((52.89), 2. Ben Simpkins, Severna Park (54.33), 3. Will Redford, Annapolis (54.90); GIRLS 100 FLY: 1. Brayden Bowen, Broadneck (59.49), 2. Amber Martin, Broadneck (1:01.91), 3. Natasha Paciello, Chesapeake (1:01.92); BOYS 100 FREE: 1. Tyler Moran, Severna Park (48.78), 2. Eoin Lenham, Annapolis (48.98), 3. Gabe Clark, Broadneck (50.37); GIRLS 100 FREE: 1. Katy Pacher, South River (54.37), 2. Camryn Raines, Severna Park (56.12); 3. Krista Gretz, Severna Park (56.52); BOYS 500 FREE: 1. Connor Page, South River (4:57.72), 2. Charlie Pitta, Severna Park (4:59.80), 3. Matt Tilghman, Broadneck (5:07.96); GIRLS 500 FREE: 1. Rachel Florio, Glen Burnie (5:19.64), 2. Faith Karr, South River (5:28.08), 3. Nicole DeMaio, Severna Park (5:30.95); BOYS 200 FREE RELAY: 1. Severna Park (1:31.06), 2. Broadneck (1:31.50), 3. South River (1:31.55); GIRLS 200 FREE RELAY: 1. South River (1:43.43), 2. Severna Park (1:45.23), 3. Broadneck (1:46.61); BOYS 100 BACK: 1. Charlie Pacher, South River (55.15), 2T. Tyler Moran (55.69), 2T. Eoin Lenham, Annapolis (55.69); GIRLS 100 BACK: 1. Ella Martin, Broadneck (1:01.05), 2. Skye Bilger, South River (1:01.84), 3. Shannon Sullivan, Severna Park (1:04.42); BOYS 100 BREAST: 1. Matt Cembrano, Broadneck (1:00.67), 2. Tyler Downing, Chesapeake (1:00.72), 3. Andrew Gillespie, Severna Park (1:04.66); GIRLS 100 BREAST: 1. Caitlin Deitch, Broadneck (1:09.26), 2. Samara Hatley, South River (1:09.75), 3. Emma Baca, Annapolis (1:12.42); BOYS 400 FREE RELAY: 1. Severna Park (3:19.51), 2. South River (3:25.00), 3. Broadneck (3:28.61).