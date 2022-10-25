South River boys soccer beats Broadneck, 3-0; Broadneck girls beat Chesapeake, 3-1, for county championships

South River's Maximus Cerulla kicks the ball against Broadneck at the boys soccer county championships Monday, October 24, 2022 at Northeast High School. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Maximus Cerulla had 13 goals during the season for South River. Monday night, he increased his total by two, helping South River to a 3-0 win over Broadneck in the Anne Arundel County championship game at Northeast.

Lucas Evans scored the other South River goal.

The No. 11 Seahawks, as they have done most of the season, were led by their stingy defense. The South River backline controlled the field for most of the night, limiting Broadneck to few promising offensive opportunities.

South River head coach Marlin Argueta is splashed with water by player Seth Dorr after South River beat Broadneck 3-0 in the Anne Arundel County boys soccer championship game Monday at Northeast High School. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

“We hold a very strong back line,” Cerulla said. “We try to take opponents out of their game, and I think our offense feeds off of our defense.’

The Seahawks (13-1-1) opened the scoring late in the first half. Cerulla beat a defender for a partial breakaway down the right side of the field, and his shot from a sharp angle went right through Broadneck keeper Matt Tettemer’s hands for a 1-0 lead with exactly 14 minutes left in the first half.

South River widened their lead with just under 10 minutes gone in the second half. The Hawks were putting pressure on the fifth-ranked Bruins goal and a shot by Seth Dorr hit the junction of the goalpost and crossbar. The ball deflected to the center of the goal about 12 yards out, where Evans tipped it into the net for a 2-0 lead with 30:24 left.

South River's Maximus Cerulla plays the ball against Broadneck at the boys soccer county championships Monday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Broadneck (12-3) mounted one of its few offensive charges with 28:05 left. The Bruins got a throw-in deep in the Seahawks zone. The ball found the head of Bruins Junior Sam Petz, but his header sailed over the crossbar.

The final goal of the night came on a nifty assist. Dorr dribbled the ball into the right corner before crossing it in front of the cage. There, it found the head of Cerulla who converted his second goal of the night for a 3-0 lead with 26:04 left in the game.

“I was making a back post run and Seth saw me screaming for the ball. I just headed it right into the bottom corner,” Cerulla said.

“My defense has been doing it all year long. This is our 11th shutout of the season. This was just another day at the office for them,” Seahawks coach Marlin Argueta said. “I have R.J. Eubanks and Will Gervase back there for us. They’re both senior captains and they’ve been together since they were freshmen. They just anchor everything down for us back there.”

Even with the county championship win, there’s a good chance these teams will see each other in the playoffs.

“We have a bye on Wednesday [in the first round of the state playoffs], but there’s a good chance we could see them again on Friday,” Argueta said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season, but I know [Broadneck] Coach Tettemer will have his team ready. This is one goal for us, but it’s not the goal. We need to keep it going.”

Broadneck girls beat Chesapeake for championship

In the girls championship, Maddie Capps scored one goal in each half to lead Broadneck to the title over Chesapeake, 3-1.

After a first half that saw the teams tied at 1, the Bruins (11-0-4) wasted little time in the second, using a goal by Sadie Wilkinson just 59 seconds in to take the lead.

Capps scored the final goal of the night on a dart from about 25 yards out with 27:08 left. The Cougars (10-3-1) had a few chances, but the Bruin defense was up to the task.

Eden Abey scored the lone goal for Chesapeake with just under 10 minutes left in the first half.

“We put a lot of things together [in the second half],” Broadneck coach John Camm said. “We kept them pinned in for most of the game. We kind of took our foot off the pedal and that led to their goal.

“We started talking about getting second balls and playing a little more on the front foot in the second half, and it started to pay off.”