Lightning cancels Anne Arundel boys and girls soccer county championship games between Severna Park and Broadneck

Katherine Fominykh
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 25, 2021 7:27 PM
Severna Park's Evan Souder slides in an attempt to play the ball away from Broadneck's Jaden Smith during a game at Severna Park on Sept. 30. A county championship-game rematch between the teams on Monday was canceled at halftime due to lightning. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

There will be no soccer county championship games in Anne Arundel County for a second straight season after lightning strikes during halftime of the boys’ contest between Severna Park and Broadneck forced the cancellations of that and the following girls’ game between the same schools.

Officials at Chesapeake High called the contests after about a 50-minute delay.

Broadneck’s boys and girls soccer teams were the regular-season county champions and will be given plaques recognizing them as such on Friday. The Bruins boys went 11-0 in county and 13-1 overall in the regular season while the girls finished 10-0-1 in county and 13-0-1 overall.

In the boys’ game, the Falcons outshot Broadneck 6-5 and led 1-0 at halftime after senior Noah Higgins scored six minutes in.

There were no fall county championship games in the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

