Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, March 10: Severn boys lacrosse moves to 3-0

BOYS LACROSSE
Severn 10, Friends 1: Senior midfielder Colin Donegan had three goals and senior attackman Colin Ervin added a goal and two assists to lead the Admirals (3-0).
Junior attackman Owen Wellschlager added two goals while freshman midfielder Jacob Todd added a goal and assist. Severn’s scoring was rounded out by senior midfielder Mikey Whiteside (goal, assist) and senior attackmen Ian Munroe and Blake Misner each adding a goal. Senior goalie Loukas Sotiropoulos-Lawrence recorded 13 saves, while Nick Sotiropoulos-Lawrence won 12 faceoffs.
Friends goalkeeper Garrett Taylor recorded 27 saves in the contest.
BASEBALL
Key 11, Mt. Airy Christian 0: Nick Beed went 2-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Clayton Wrinn went 2-3 with one RBI and Gabe Manicone went 1-1 with two RBIs to lead the Obezags (1-1 overall, 0-0 conference). Four Key pitchers combined for the shutout. Beed, Armand Ortiz and Will Dowton each threw one inning, and Jack Gallant closed the game with two innings while striking out two.
DeMatha 5, Archbishop Spalding 3