BOYS BASKETBALL
Meade 73, North County 70: The No. 5 seed Mustangs (11-13) upset the top-seeded Knights (15-6) in overtime to advance to the 4A East Region I championship game. Junior TJ Speight led Meade by scoring 40 points, grabbing six rebounds and tallying three steals, and he scored all six of his team’s overtime points. Juniors Nasir Brockington chipped in with 11 points and Omar Beattie had seven.
Kyle Silver had 23 points and five rebounds, Rodney Wilkerson had 13 points, Kevin Eudell had 11 points and O’Meech Wilson added 10 points and five rebounds for North County.
Arundel 79, Howard 72: The Wildcats (12-10) beat Howard in double overtime to advance to the 4A East Region I championship game. Robert Keith led Arundel with 19 points, Tyson Brooks had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Quaddir Spence added 14 points, Thomas Loughry had 12 and Isaiah Nelson chipped in with 10.
Westlake 60, Southern 58: The No. 2 seed Bulldogs (15-7) fell to No. 3 seed Westlake at home in the 2A South Region I semifinals.
Northeast 58, Easton 38: The No. 1 seed Eagles (20-4) cruised past No. 4 seed Easton to advance to the 3A South Region II finals.
Leonardtown 67, Broadneck 49: Center Logan Vican scored 21 points for the Bruins during a road loss to the St. Mary’s County school in the Class 4A East Region II semifinals. Guard Brendan Davis added 13 points for Broadneck, which finished 15-8.