GIRLS BASKETBALL
South River 42, Broadneck 29: Ashlynn Burrows totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals, Julia Fitzwater had 10 points and five rebounds, and Harley Herndon added seven points, seven assists and seven rebounds to push the Seahawks (18-4) to the 4A East Region II championship game.
Lilly Kelley had 18 points for the Bruins (7-15) in the loss.
Westlake 58, Southern 31: The Bulldogs (6-16) went on the road and fell to top-seeded Westlake in the 2A South Region I semifinals. Carine Pinkney scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, Elizabeth Reidlin chipped in six points and seven rebounds, and Jocelyn Povlitz grabbed nine rebounds for Southern.
Howard 62, Arundel 35: The Wildcats (15-7) fell to top-seeded Howard on the road in the 4A East Region I semifinals. Ayannah Matthews had 13 points to lead Arundel.