xml:space="preserve">
A roundup of varsity action.
A roundup of varsity action. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South River 42, Broadneck 29: Ashlynn Burrows totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals, Julia Fitzwater had 10 points and five rebounds, and Harley Herndon added seven points, seven assists and seven rebounds to push the Seahawks (18-4) to the 4A East Region II championship game.

Meade girls basketball upsets Old Mill in playoffs, advances to region final

Meade girls basketball defeated Old Mill in the Class 4A East Region I semifinal, 66-60, on Monday night.

Katherine Fominykh
By
Mar 02, 2020 8:45 PM

Lilly Kelley had 18 points for the Bruins (7-15) in the loss.

Advertisement

Westlake 58, Southern 31: The Bulldogs (6-16) went on the road and fell to top-seeded Westlake in the 2A South Region I semifinals. Carine Pinkney scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, Elizabeth Reidlin chipped in six points and seven rebounds, and Jocelyn Povlitz grabbed nine rebounds for Southern.

Howard 62, Arundel 35: The Wildcats (15-7) fell to top-seeded Howard on the road in the 4A East Region I semifinals. Ayannah Matthews had 13 points to lead Arundel.

Meade 66, Old Mill 60

Severna Park 46, Leonardtown 16

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement