Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 28: South River boys basketball advances in playoff opener

BOYS BASKETBALL
South River 57, Severna Park 46: Eric Sondberg netted 24 points and snagged 12 rebounds, Cash Herndon added 14 points and Dylan Callahan dropped in 10 to lead the Seahawks (11-12) in a 4A East, Region II first-round playoff game. Jacob Goodman had 14 points and Orion Young added 13 points for the Falcons (10-13).
South River will travel to face top-seeded Annapolis Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Stephen Decatur 66, Chesapeake 58: The Cougars (5-16) lost in the first round of the 3A South, Region II playoffs. Reed Rebstock had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Alonzo Wilkes added 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, Ethan Cann netted 12 points and Nate Rosado had six points and six assists for Chesapeake.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arundel 57, Glen Burnie 47: Heather Middleton (16 points), Ariana Harmon (16 points) and Nikki Seven (12 points) led the Wildcats (15-6) to a win against the Gophers (12-9) in a 4A East, Region I opening-round contest.
Arundel will travel to play top-seeded Howard Monday at 6 p.m.
Kent Island 48, Chesapeake 39: Morgan Gray totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, Ashley Chew added nine points, three steals and three assists, Kylie Capes had 16 rebounds and five points, and Madison Kelly pitched in with five points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (8-13) in a loss.
Kent Island will face No. 1 seed Easton in the second round of the 3A East, Region II playoffs.
Southern 54, Thomas Stone 31: Carine Pinkney led all scorers with 17 points and snagged eight rebounds and Gianna Knonk chipped in eight points for the Bulldogs (6-15), who will travel to Westlake on Monday night for a 2A South, Region I second-round playoff game.
Stephen Decatur 64, Northeast 45: The Eagles (5-15) lost in the first round of the 3A South, Region II playoffs.