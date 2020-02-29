xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 28: South River boys basketball advances in playoff opener

Tim Schwartz
By
Capital Gazette
Feb 28, 2020 7:48 PM
Prep roundup.
Prep roundup. (Staff photo by Jen Rynda)

BOYS BASKETBALL

South River 57, Severna Park 46: Eric Sondberg netted 24 points and snagged 12 rebounds, Cash Herndon added 14 points and Dylan Callahan dropped in 10 to lead the Seahawks (11-12) in a 4A East, Region II first-round playoff game. Jacob Goodman had 14 points and Orion Young added 13 points for the Falcons (10-13).

Late run carries Arundel boys basketball past Glen Burnie for postseason win

Arundel used a game-ending 23-9 run to win 65-58 and earn a trip to the 4A East, Region I semifinals.

By
Feb 28, 2020 9:46 PM

South River will travel to face top-seeded Annapolis Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Arundel 65, Glen Burnie 58: The Wildcats (11-10) beat the Gophers (6-15) to advance to the second round of the 4A East, Region I playoffs. They will travel to play second-seeded Howard.

Stephen Decatur 66, Chesapeake 58: The Cougars (5-16) lost in the first round of the 3A South, Region II playoffs. Reed Rebstock had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Alonzo Wilkes added 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, Ethan Cann netted 12 points and Nate Rosado had six points and six assists for Chesapeake.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arundel 57, Glen Burnie 47: Heather Middleton (16 points), Ariana Harmon (16 points) and Nikki Seven (12 points) led the Wildcats (15-6) to a win against the Gophers (12-9) in a 4A East, Region I opening-round contest.

Meade girls basketball handles North County in playoff victory

Meade beat North County, 72-23, in a Class 4A East, Region I quarterfinal on Friday.

By
Feb 28, 2020 8:09 PM

Arundel will travel to play top-seeded Howard Monday at 6 p.m.

Kent Island 48, Chesapeake 39: Morgan Gray totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, Ashley Chew added nine points, three steals and three assists, Kylie Capes had 16 rebounds and five points, and Madison Kelly pitched in with five points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (8-13) in a loss.

Kent Island will face No. 1 seed Easton in the second round of the 3A East, Region II playoffs.

Southern 54, Thomas Stone 31: Carine Pinkney led all scorers with 17 points and snagged eight rebounds and Gianna Knonk chipped in eight points for the Bulldogs (6-15), who will travel to Westlake on Monday night for a 2A South, Region I second-round playoff game.

Meade 72, North County 23: The Mustangs (17-4) beat the Knights (6-14) to advance to the second round of the 4A East, Region I playoffs. They will face Old Mill Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Latest High School sports

Stephen Decatur 64, Northeast 45: The Eagles (5-15) lost in the first round of the 3A South, Region II playoffs.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement