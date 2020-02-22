Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 21: Northeast, Meade, Chesapeake boys basketball teams win regular season finales

Chesapeake 73, Eastern Tech 56: Alonzo Wilkes went off for 34 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks and Zayvin Salmond contributed 14 points and eight rebounds as the Cougars finished their regular campaign with a victory over the Mavericks. Reed Rebstock pitched in with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Nate Rosado added six points and five assists for Chesapeake (5-15).