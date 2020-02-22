Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 21: Northeast, Meade, Chesapeake boys basketball teams win regular season finales

Boys Basketball
Northeast 62, A.C.C.E. 38: Jaylin Albury led all scorers with 16 points, while Olamide Ajayi, Trent McNeill and Stephen Haley each scored six points as the Eagles finished their regular season with the win and an 18-4 record. Darrell Sheppard and Brendan Heptner chipped in with five points apiece in the tune-up for Saturday’s county championship game against Annapolis at 7 p.m. at South River.
Meade 62, Chesapeake S. P. 45: Omar Beattie tallied 14 points and seven rebounds and Meikhi Adams added 13 points as the Mustangs finished their regular season with the win over the Tigers. Meade ends the regular season at 9-13.
Chesapeake 73, Eastern Tech 56: Alonzo Wilkes went off for 34 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks and Zayvin Salmond contributed 14 points and eight rebounds as the Cougars finished their regular campaign with a victory over the Mavericks. Reed Rebstock pitched in with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Nate Rosado added six points and five assists for Chesapeake (5-15).
Carver Vo Tech 59, Old Mill 55