Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 20: North County boys basketball slips by Meade

BOYS BASKETBALL
North County 64, Meade 61: Rodney Wilkerson had 18 points, seven assists and six steals, O’Meech Wilson notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Kevin Eudell pitched in with 10 points and four rebounds, and Kyle Silver added 11 points and three rebounds for the Knights (15-5 overall, 11-5 county.
TJ Speight had 16 points and six steals, Delonte Johnson added 14 points and four assists and Meikhi Adams had nine points for the Muatangs (8-13, 6-10), who saw Brandon Seeley’s 3-pointer at the buzzer fall short.
Park 56, Key 54: The Obezags (8-9) saw their season come to an end with a road loss in the MIAA C Conference semifinals.