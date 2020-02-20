Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 19: Broadneck boys basketball celebrates Logan Vican scoring 1,000 points

BOYS BASKETBALL
Broadneck 54, Glen Burnie 33: Logan Vican had 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, Josh Ehrlich chipped in 14 points and Brendan Davis dished out a game-high seven assists to lead the Bruins (15-7 overall, 12-4 county) to a win over the Gophers (7-15, 2-14).
Vican was honored during a pre-game ceremony to celebrate scoring his 1,000th career point last week.
South River 74, Old Mill 51: Eric Sondberg (24 points), David Foust (18 points and 10 rebounds), Treshaun Timmons (10 points and six assists) and Regan Karr (10 points) all scored in double figures to lead the Seahawks (10-12 overall, 7-9 county).
Jalen White had 18 points and Alex Diggs added 12 for the Patriots (9-13, 6-10).
North County 53, Southern 51: O’Meech Wilson dropped 27 points and Kyle Silver had 12 to lead the Knights (14-5, 10-5).
Jay Carter scored 17 points, Khiyon Washington had 12 and Larry Bulluck netted 10 for the Bulldogs (15-6, 10-6).
Arundel 67, Meade 59: Quaddir Spence had 15 points, Thomas Loughry chipped in with nine and Tyson Brooks added six points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (12-10, 8-8).
The Mustangs (8-12, 6-9) were led by TJ Spaight (23 points and five assists) and Omar Beattie (11 points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Severna Park 52, Northeast 32: Jess Albert scored 13 points, Kaila Stasulli added seven and Lena McLaughlin had four points and 12 rebounds to lead the Falcons (17-5, 12-4) past the Eagles (4-14, 4-12).
Meade 63, Arundel 53: Briel Owens led the Mustangs (16-4, 13-3) in scoring with 19 points, while Heather Middleton netted 12 points for the Wildcats (17-5, 12-4).
Southern 44, North County 30: Carine Pinkney had 13 points and six rebounds, Jessica Chaney scored 13 points and Gianna Kronk added eight points and four assists to lead the Bulldogs (5-14, 5-11) past the Knights (6-13, 3-13).
Glen Burnie 52, Broadneck 38: The Gophers (12-8, 8-8) beat the Bruins (6-14, 4-12). Devon McCue led Broadneck with 15 points while Julia Harrison contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.