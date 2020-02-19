Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 18: Ashley Chew drops 29 to lead Chesapeake girls basketball

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chesapeake 57, Annapolis 43: Ashley Chew scored 29 points, had six steals and grabbed five rebounds, Morgan Gray had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and Ella Shannon pitched in with six points to lead the Cougars (9-13 overall, 5-11 county). Isabella Piooleonti (eight points), Anna King (eight points) and Dasia Jones (seven points) led the Panthers (4-16, 2-14).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chapelgate 74, Severn 61: Adam Angwafo netted 20 points, Nas Sturdivant pitched in with 14, Justin Queen had 11 and Baylin Groff added 10 for the Admirals (10-16) in an MIAA B Conference quarterfinal loss on the road.
Granite Baptist 76, Arlington Baptist 44: The Braves advanced to the semifinals of the MACSAC conference tournament with the win. Kaden Powell (28 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals), AJ Forrest (18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks), and Louis Clausen (13 points and eight rebounds) led Granite Baptist.
Annapolis 84, Chesapeake 31
Archbishop Spalding 89, Gilman 85