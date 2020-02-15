Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 14: Harley Herndon notches triple-double for South River girls basketball

GIRLS BASKETBALL
South River 57, Annapolis 40: Harley Herndon notched a triple-double (11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists), Julia Fitzwater had 17 points and nine rebounds and Ashlynn Burrows added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Seahawks (17-3 overall, 13-2 county).
Isabella Papeleonti scored 13 points for the Panthers (4-15, 2-13).
Old Mill 75, Northeast 27: Amani Watts had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Jada Johnson and Jaya Dews each added 12 points for the Patriots (19-1, 15-0).
Allyson Wills had nine points and Mackenzie Coburn added seven for the Eagles (4-13, 4-10).
Arundel 70, Broadneck 44: Ayannah Matthews netted 23 points, Heather Middleton scored 15 and Tye Queen added 10 for the Wildcats (17-4, 12-3).
The Bruins (6-13, 4-11) were led by Devon McCue, who scored nine points.
Glen Burnie 47, Chesapeake 43: Amoune Porter netted 21 points and Madyson Hinton added 11 for the Gophers (11-8, 7-8), while Morgan Gray had 25 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks and Ashley Chew pitched in with 16 points for the Cougars (8-13, 4-11).
Severna Park 43, Southern 26