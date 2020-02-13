Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 12: Annapolis boys basketball clinches berth in County Championship game

Meade 67, Severna Park 44: TJ Speight recorded 16 point and six assists and Omar Beattie provided 11 points and five rebounds as the Mustangs turned in their most complete game of the season to win their third straight game by downing the Falcons (10-10, 4-10). Brandon Seeley scored nine points on three 3-pointers for Meade (8-11, 6-8).