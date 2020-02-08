Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 7: Arundel girls basketball edges Severna Park

Meade 69, Chesapeake 46: Reed Rebstock had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks, Nate Rosado added 11 points and five assists, Kareem Francis pitched in with five points and six rebounds, Ethan Cann had six points and Zayvin Salmond totaled six points and six rebounds in a Cougars (1-14) loss to the Mustangs (7-11).