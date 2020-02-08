Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 7: Arundel girls basketball edges Severna Park

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arundel 45, Severna Park 43: Heather Middleton scored 11 points and Ayannah Matthews added 10 to lead the Wildcats (15-4) to a close victory over the Falcons (15-4).
Camryn Chew and Jess Albert led Severna Park with 11 points apiece.
South River 54, Southern 36: Carine Pinkney netted 20 points and grabbed five rebounds and Niya Butler scored eight points and snagged five rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-12) in the loss. The Seahawks improved to 15-3 with the win.
Meade 75, Chesapeake 49: Ashley Chew scored 24 points, Morgan Gray had nine points, eight blocks, five steals and five rebounds, and Madison Kelly added six points and four assists for the Cougars (8-12) in the loss. The Mustangs improved to 13-4 with the victory.
Broadneck 37 Annapolis 31: Isabel Garren had seven points and Molly Yeomans and Anna Green both finished with six points to lead the Bruins (5-12) past the Panthers (4-13).
Northeast 41, North County 39
Old Mill 65, Glen Burnie 55
BOYS BASKETBALL
Old Mill 80, Glen Burnie 75: Alex Diggs scored 25 points, Jalen White had 18 and Nick Stacey added 16 to lead the Patriots (9-10) past the Gophers (7-12).
Tyrone Cropper had 20 points, DaVon Paris netted 17 and Byron Smith poured in 16 for Glen Burnie.
Southern 81, South River 60: Cash Herndon netted 13 points and David Foust and Trashaun Timmons each had 11 for the Seahawks (8-11) in the defeat. The Bulldogs improved to 13-5 with the win.
Indian Creek 44, St. Mary’s 41: The Eagles (6-13) beat the Saints (9-13) to advance in the MIAA B Conference playoffs.
Archbishop Spalding 81, Boys’ Latin 49: Ty Peterson scored 22 points, Cam Whitmore added 13, Josh Rivers had nine and Josh Akers netted eight points for the Cavaliers (16-9).
Meade 69, Chesapeake 46: Reed Rebstock had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks, Nate Rosado added 11 points and five assists, Kareem Francis pitched in with five points and six rebounds, Ethan Cann had six points and Zayvin Salmond totaled six points and six rebounds in a Cougars (1-14) loss to the Mustangs (7-11).
Mount Saint Joseph 74, AACS 56
Annapolis 62, Broadneck 61
Northeast 65, North County 55