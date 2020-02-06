xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 5: Spalding boys basketball upsets Mount Saint Joseph

Capital Gazette
Feb 05, 2020 9:52 PM
A roundup of varsity action.
A roundup of varsity action. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Boys Basketball

Archbishop Spalding 67, Mount Saint Joseph 56: Sophomore Ty Peterson had 23 points, three steals, four assists, CJ Scott added 14 points and seven rebounds, Cam Whitmore tallied 16 points, 12 boards and three blocks, and Jordan Pennick added 11 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals in the Cavaliers’ (14-9) upset win over the the Gaels.

Indian Creek 58, St. John’s C.P. 54

Advertisement

AACS 44, Gerstell Academy 40

Friends 57, Severn 54

Girls Basketball

McDonogh 64, Spalding 55: Koi Sims scored 15 points, while Leah Johnson and Kamari Sims each added 14 points, but the Cavaliers fell to the Eagles.

Wrestling

Chesapeake 64, North County 9

106: Ritter (CH) pinned Sudama, 3:47

113: Taifouri (CH) pinned Butler, 5:15

120: Shiflett (CH) pinned Pessano, 5:44

126: Chase Listorti (CH) major dec. Cunningham 18-5

[More from sports] Ravens position review: After MVP season, where does quarterback Lamar Jackson go from here?

132: Yost (CH) dec. Nguyen, 2-0

138: Wellford (NC) dec. Schmidt, 2-1

145: Laumann (CH) pinned Ognissanti 2:14

152: Rosenbloom (CH) dec. Sparrow, 11-7

160: Victor Listorti (CH) fft.

[More from sports] Former Orioles pitcher Ubaldo Jiménez gets spring training invitation from Rockies

170: DJ Hoover (CH) pinned Baldwin, 1:24

Advertisement

182: Ambrose (CH) pinned Deavers, 2:30

195: Booker (CH) pinned Fletcher, 0:36

220: Hardin (CH) pinned Miller, 1:40

285: Hinton (NC) fft.

[More from sports] Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis charged with domestic violence after allegedly ‘battering’ ex-girlfriend

Old Mill 42, Broadneck 27

106: Debaugh (B) pinned Donovan Savage (OM), 0:35

113: Durkin (B) pinned Ben Roberts (OM), 1:24

120: Elijah Mills (OM) dec. Donohoe (B), 2-0

126: Woodward (B) pinned Matt Ellison (OM), 4:36

[More from sports] Maryland football adds three on signing day; Terps promote Baltimore native Brawley Evans to outside linebackers coach

132: Malik Wright (OM) won by decision 8-4

138: Caron Tull pinned Nick B. (B), 4:26

145: Jackson Cohenour (OM) pinned Bertanatti (B), 0:43

152: Miller (B) dec. Cameron Neal (OM), 7-2

160: Brent Newland (OM) dec. Rupert (B), 6-4

[More from sports] While everyone’s fawning over Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, Ravens can’t forget that defense still wins championships | COMMENTARY

170: Giavon (OM) fft.

182: Garrett Perrotta (OM) won by decision 8-5

195: Tristan Cole (OM) pinned Jones (B), 1:00

220: Jack Davis (OM) fft.

285: Nate Fleming (OM) pinned Kilgore (B), 3:32

Kenwood 39, Glen Burnie 28

106 K Bailey (KEN) dec C Easton 15-10

113 E Bergman (GB) pin A Johnson 3.59

120 K Duncan (KEN) dec K Blair 10-7

126 Double forfeit

132 E Handly (KEN) won by forfeit

138 E Miller (KEN) pin D Harden 0.21

145 M Taylor (KEN) dec C Williamson 8-4

152 D Duncan (KEN) pin B Schultz 5.27

160 G Anderson (GB) pin J Rassmussen 2.28

170 M Savoy (GB) mdec T Francis 11-3

182 G Chaves (GB) pin D Morgan 0.46

195 F Aguroru (KEN) won by forfeit

220 G Debow (GB) pin D Nwachukwo 3.00

285 N Kaindou (KEN) pin A Bonilla 4.44

Queen Anne’s 46, Southern 31: Tyler Goodwin (106), Justin Knapp (113), Tylor Sumpter (120) and Robbie Lankford (285) each won with falls in the Bulldogs’ loss to the Lions.

Latest High School sports

Annapolis 33, Arundel 32

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement