Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Feb. 3: Severna Park, Indian Creek girls basketball win

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Severna Park 53, Severn 32: Lena McLaughlin tallied nine points, five rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block and Jess Albert added eight points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block as the Falcons defeated the Admirals (1-22).
Hailey Betch contributed eight points and three rebounds, while Theresa Bragg and Hannah Verreault each netted seven points for Severna Park (14-3).
Indian Creek 54, Chapelgate 29: Megan Bunker recorded 24 points to lead the Eagles to the win over the Yellow Jackets.
Janeiyah Cajudoy and Ania Crawford each scored eight points for Indian Creek (10-7).
BOYS BASKETBALL
John Carroll 70, Spalding 58: Cam Whitmore and Ty Pertson scored 13 points apiece and CJ Scott added 10 points as the Cavaliers (14-9) fell to the Patriots.
Other scores
St. Vincent Pallotti 58, AACS 47
WRESTLING
Old Mill 46, North County 18: Elijah Mills (120), Malik Wright (132), Garrett Perrotta (170), Jack Davis (195) and Nate Fleming (220) won by falls as the Patriots (22-6) defeated North County.
106: T Kiern (NC) dec. Donovan Savage, 6-2
113: Aaron B (NC) dec. Ethan Savage, 6-2
120: Elijah Mills won by fall 4:34 over Makeus
126: Matt Ellison won by dec. 7-5 over Jayden C
132: Malik Wright won by fall 1:36 over Winn
138: Caron Tull won by dec. 7-1 over Wellford
145: Jackson Cohenour won by dec. 4-2 over Lucas
152: Cameron Neal won by dec. 10-1 over Cody
160: Alec Jones won by dec. 3-1 over Jones
170: Garrett Perrotta won by fall 1:57 over Baldwin
182: Deavers (NC) pinned Tristan Cole, 2:51
195: Jack Davis won by fall 1:19 over Fletcher
220: Nate Fleming won by fall 2:27 over Miller
285: Hinton (NC) pinned Stephen Niseweiner, 5:24
Long Reach 54, Glen Burnie 30
106 J Rielly (LR) pin C Easton 3.34
113 A Pender (LR) wbfft
120 X Maccherone (LR) pin E Bergman 5.20
126 K Beating (LR) pin K Blair 3.30
132 S Levine (LR) wbfft
138 G Cioffi(LR) pin D Harden
145 N Thompson (LR) pin C Williamson 3.49
152 B Schultz (GB) pin C Dawson 1.41
160 G Anderson (GB) pin A Garcia 1.44
170 M Savory (GB) pin C Lopez 3.36
182 L Couplin (LR) pin G Chaves 1.16
195 R Love (LR) wbfft
220 G Debow (GB) pin A Ahmend 1.10
285 Anthony Bonilla (GB) wbfft