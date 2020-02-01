xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Jan. 31: Arundel, South River, North County girls basketball among big winners

Capital Gazette
Jan 31, 2020 10:01 PM
A roundup of varsity action.
A roundup of varsity action. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Girls Basketball

Arundel 70, Southern 46: Heather Middleton and Angelina Bontempo each deposited 18 points to guide the Arundel girls basketball team past Southern on Friday.

Nikki Seven added 13 points for Arundel (12-4).

Carine Pinkney scored 21 points and added eight rebounds and Erin Gulden pitched eight points and seven rebounds for Southern (4-10).

South River 59, Broadneck 21: Ashlynn Burrows accounted for 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals and Julia Fitzwater provided 11 points and five rebounds to lead the Seahawks past the Bruins.

Tamaya Green scored 10 points, Harley Herndon accumulated nine points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals and Caitlin McGuirk pitched in with seven points, five rebounds and five steals for South River (13-4).

North County 46, Chesapeake 41: Aireona Holland poured in 25 points and grabbed eight steals to lead the Knights to the victory over the Cougars (7-9).

Jalyn Baynard added eight points and Brandi Shaffer chipped in with seven points for North County (6-8).

Severna Park 53, Annapolis 30: D’Asia Jones tallied nine points and three rebounds and Catherine Gilman had eight points, three rebounds and three steals for Annapolis (4-11) in its loss to the Falcons.

Indian Creek 63, Key 22: Megan Bunker scored 25 and Peyton Frisby added 18 points to lead the Eagles over the Obezags. Ania Crawford and Janeiyah Cajudoy added six points apiece for Indian Creek (9-7).

Liz Armstrong had nine points for Key (2-10).

Mount Carmel 51, St. Mary’s 28: Karry Kelliher recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds and Ashley Roy added 10 points as the Saints (10-12) were defeated by the Cougars.

St. Maria Goretti 68, AACS 46: Jezreel Reynolds posted 16 points, three rebounds and two assists and Tracy Grollman added 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in the Eagles’ loss to the Gaels.

Taylor Grollman chipped in nine points for AACS (9-10).

Glen Burnie 61, Northeast 49

Boys Basketball

Spalding 58, Loyola 56: Cam Whitmore delivered 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Jordan Pennick also scored 18 points as the Cavaliers edged the Dons.

Tyheil Peterson contributed 12 points and four steals and Zakee Wheatley had 10 rebounds, six steals for Spalding (13-8).

Arundel 58, Southern 54: Quaddir Spence managed 19 points and Nigel Omotosho collected 15 points to lead the Wildcats to the victory over the Bulldogs.

Tyson Brooks had nine points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Arundel (9-8).

Russell Dandridge led Southern (11-5) with 14 points and Khiyon Washington pitched in with 10 points.

North County 61, Chesapeake 47: O’Meech Wilson registered 14 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks and Kevin Eudell added 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Knights took down the Cougars.

Kyle Silver chipped in with 11 points for North County (11-3).

Reed Rebstock netted 17 points and nine rebounds and Alonzo Wilkes accounted for 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Chesapeake (1-12).

Annapolis 64, Severna Park 56: Malik Carroll netted 18 points and Craig Pratt was close behind with 17 points as the Panthers (13-2) defeated the Falcons.

Jacob Goodman posted a game-high 25 points and Orion Young added 16 points for Severna Park (10-7).

Old Mill 65, Meade 62: Jalen White scored 25 points and Kyjuan Johnson added 11 points as the Patriots (6-9) just got by the Mustangs.

TJ Speight exploded for 38 points and four steals as Meade came back from down 24 points with seven minutes left to get within two points, only to miss a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Broadneck 77, South River 32: Brendan Davis finished with 21 points, including six 3-pointers, and Logan Vican contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Bruins (11-6) handled the Seahawks.

Jamison Gaskins led South River (8-9) with 10 points.

Key 64, Sts. Peter & Paul 44: Marshall Tanz recorded 18 points and Augie Irving scored 16 points to lead the Obezags to the win over the Sabres.

Noah Paucek provided eight points for Key (6-6).

Granite Baptist 74, Arlington Baptist 42: AJ Forrest erupted for 29 points and 17 rebounds, while Kaden Powell added 18 points, 10 assist, six rebounds and three steals in the Braves’ win.

Zack Mullins chipped in with 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Granite Baptist, which will travel to play in the prestigious West Coast Tournament in Lancaster California next week.

Northeast 49, Glen Burnie 39: Jaylin Albury netted 15 points and four assists and Darrell Sheppard scored 14 points and had eight rebounds as the Eagles topped the Gophers.

Steve Haley had six points and 10 rebounds for Northeast (13-3).

Archbishop Curley 76, Indian Creek 37

Wrestling

Southern 44, Glen Burnie 33

106 C Easton (GB) won by forfeit

113 T Goodwin (SO) won by forfeit

120 A Ruel (SO) pin E Bergman

126 T Sempter (SO) won by forfeit

132 M Segrite (SO) won by forfeit

138 T Lager (SO) won by forfeit

145 K Ferguson (SO) dec 17-5

152 B Shultz (GB) dec C Tayler 10-8 (OT)

160 K Neal (SO) dec G Anderson 10-3

170 M Savoy (GB) won by forfeit

182 G Chaves (GB) pin E Brown 1:00

195 T Xavier (SO) pin J Geris 5:34

220 G Debow (GB) inj dft J Herring

285 A Bonilla (GB) pin C Batten 0:47

Severna Park 46, Glen Burnie 24

106 C Easton (GB) won by forfeit

113 A Trull (SP) won by forfeit

120 E Bergman (GB) won by forfeit

126 D King (SP) won by forfeit

132 J chadwick (SP) won by forfeit

138 M Tompson (SP) won by forfeit

145 C Williamson (GB) pin J Spewan 0:22

152 B Andrulls (SP) dec B Shultz 14-5

160 G Anderson (GB) dec A Milenski 5-1

170 M Savoy (GB) dec C Webb 6-1

182 C Goodtimer (SP) dec G Chaves 3:50

195 C Robinson (SP) won by forfeit

220 T Broadway (SP) won by forfeit

285 P Ellis (SP) dec A Bonilla 3-1

Arundel 33, Old Mill 30

