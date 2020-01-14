Boys Basketball
Archbishop Curley 68, St. Mary’s 52: Jacob Aryee tallied 14 points and Aidan Harris was close behind with 12 points, but the Saints were beaten by the Friars.
Peyton Mason added nine points for St. Mary’s (6-10).
Marriotts Ridge 65, South River 54: Jamison Gaskins scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and David Foust collected 11 points, but the Mustangs were too much for the Seahawks.
Cash Herndon managed 10 points for South River (7-5).
Rosedale Baptist 65, Granite Baptist 56: Kaden Powell posted 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals and Louis Clausen had 12 points and two rebounds, but the Braves fell to the Panthers.
Zack Mullins chipped in with nine points, six assists and four rebounds for Granite Baptist.
Other score
Friends 56, Severn 47
St. John’s Catholic Prep 63, Indian Creek 54
Girls Basketball
Maryland School for the Deaf 41, Rockbridge 29: Alanna Craig provided 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Emma Williams added 10 points and eight rebounds in the Scots’ loss to the Orioles.
Lera Wilson grabbed four rebounds for Rockbridge.
Broadneck 39, Severn 31: Devon McCue scored 14 points and Lilly Kelley pitched in with nine points as the Bruins defeated the Admirals.
Mason Smargissi contributed six points for Broadneck (3-5).
Madison Vernon had 16 points and Madison Tryon added six points for Severn.