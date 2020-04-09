South River’s Sam Keeny runs away with Capital Gazette boys indoor track Athlete of Year nod

At the conclusion of the fall season, there could be no disputing that South River’s Sam Keeny was the best cross-country runner in the school’s history.
He ran the state's fastest 5,000-meter time of the fall season in October when he finished the race in 15 minutes, 7.7 seconds at the Great American Running festival in Cary, North Carolina, nearly nine seconds ahead of Garret Suhr of Richard Montgomery.
Keeny, the eventual Capital Gazette boys cross country Runner of the Year, won the 4A state championship in 15:34.98, the fastest time at the Hereford High course since it changed to its current layout in 1995 by six and a half seconds.
Despite suffering a cramp that hampered his race at the Nike Regional cross country meet in Cary, Keeny entered indoor season with enormous expectations but none of that phased the senior who is headed to run at the Naval Academy next fall.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Keeny said. “It doesn’t really sink in that I will have a legacy. I’m running with my friends, I’m running for fun, I try not to think about that stuff.”
Keeny, a repeat choice as the 2019-20 Capital Gazette indoor track and field Athlete of the Year, has always been concerned about the team first and his initial goal was to help the Seahawks repeat as county champions.
“I know Sam desperately wanted to help the team win a fourth county championship,” South River coach Josh Carroll said. “I think he wanted to do as much as he could to help the team. I think that’s what really drove him more than anything.”
At the county championships, Keeny won both the 800 and 3,200 meters to score the Seahawks 20 points, but they were ultimately edged by Arundel by just a half point for the title, 123-122.5.
As difficult as that may have been for Keeny and his teammates to take, they found the ultimate redemption two weeks later at the 4A East region meet. Keeny repeated his accomplishments from the county championships, sweeping the 800 and 3,200 meters, and this time it produced the result South River was looking for. The Seahawks outpaced Severna Park, 92-87, to win their first regional title at the 4A level and their first at the school in more than 25 years.
“I would say the lowlight for sure was losing counties by a half point to Arundel,” Keeny said. “Obviously it’s easier to dwell on the lows instead of enjoying the highs but winning regions would definitely be my high point. Even though we didn’t win counties, it was awesome to get some of those guys like the freshmen who haven’t gotten the chance to experience winning a big meet like that. Hopefully they will carry on that legacy of success in these competitions and hopefully maybe even next year or year after that win states.”
It was the state championship meet this season where Keeny solidified himself as the best in the school’s history. He gutted out an intense 3,200-meter race, particularly with Surafel Mengist of Richard Montgomery, to win the second state championship of his career in 9:21.94, the best 3200-meter time in the state this indoor track season.
It truly was a race of attrition and one that Keeny knows can change on any given day when great athletes are in competition with one another.
“Some days you are feeling great and the entire race feels great, and some days you are struggling to hold on,” Keeny said. “I managed to gut it out and then he tried to pull away and I managed to stick with him, and he died a little harder than I did.”
Keeny also ran the state’s third fastest 1,600-meter time when he ran a personal best 4:19.57 at the Liberty Premier Invitational in Virginia. In that race, the shoe happened to be on the other foot.
“Just like at states, I died a little bit harder than the guy behind me,” Keeny said.
With outdoor season in serious jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic, it won’t matter in terms of Keeny’s standing in the annals of South River distance running.
“Sam is the best distance runner in South River’s school history, there is no question about it,” Carroll said. “He may not get the opportunity to prove that during outdoor track this season, but his name is everywhere in our cross country and our indoor record books and nobody has more records than Sam in any capacity and in that sense.”
Even if he cannot step on the track competitively this spring, Keeny is ready for his next adventure, knowing well that his success has had a great influence on the future generations of Seahawk runners. “I do want to inspire the kids coming up,” Keeny said. “One of the cool parts of this year, after one of the practices one of the guys brought his little cousin in and he knew me by name, and that was a pretty cool thing to see. He wanted to be a distance runner just because somebody that his cousin knew was doing well and that was pretty cool and inspiring.
“I just want to lead by example and that’s where I am now, just want to help everybody be the best they can be. If outdoor doesn’t go as planned and we don’t have a season then I’ll just start training for college and get a head start, and I’m really excited. It’s going to be a pretty cool new thing.”
Also named to the All-County team:
Jake Gelfand, Severna Park, junior
Events: 1,600, 3,200
Highlights: Gelfand built off a third-place finish at the 4A state cross country championships and continued indoors in the distance events, particularly the 1,600 meters. He took second place at the county championships and third at the 4A East region championships before running a personal best 4:26.52 to finish second at the state meet. Gelfand also ran the state’s fifth fastest 3,200 meters this season (9:30.81) early in the season and finished fourth in the region and fifth in the state in the event.
Henry Hardart, Archbishop Spalding, senior
Events: 800, 1,600, 800-meter relay
Highlights: Hardart has his name sprinkled throughout the state’s top 10 list for this winter season, including the one mile (fifth), 1,000 meters (first), 1,500 meters (fifth) and 1,600 meters (seventh). He took second place at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships in the 1,600 meters and third in the 800 while anchoring the 3,200-meter relay team to a championship with time of 8:07.60, the fifth fastest relay time in the state indoors.
Ali Ilupeju, Arundel, senior
Events: 55-meter dash, long jump, triple jump
Highlights: Ilupeju captured county championships in both the long jump and the triple jump, but his sixth-place finish provided crucial points for the Wildcats as they edged South River for the county championship. His jump of 21 feet, 4.5 inches at the AACPS Invitational was the seventh best long jump in the state this winter.
Joseph McDonald, South River, senior
Events: 400, 500, 800
Highlights: McDonald had a series of strong performances across four different events this season, highlighted by a county championship in the 500 meters. He ran the opening leg of the 1,600-meter relay team that won at the Howard County Winterfest and ran the second leg of the same relay at the Liberty Invitational, where the Seahawks took second (3:28.25), the seventh fastest time in the state indoors.
Ryan Miller, Archbishop Spalding, senior
Events: 800, 1,600, 3,200
Highlights: Miller ran the state’s third fastest two-mile time this season when he won the 26th Hispanic Games held in New York City in 9:29.12 and also ran second leg on the MIAA winning 3,200-meter relay team that holds the state’s seventh best time this winter. He finished third at the MIAA championships in the 3,200 meters and finished fourth in the 1,600 meters.
Tanner Piotrowski, Arundel, senior
Events: 800, 1,600, 3,200
Highlights: Piotrowski was the county champion for cross-country and had a strong indoor season as well. He finished second in the county and 4A East region in the 3,200 behind Keeny. At the 4A state meet, he ran it in 9:28.98, the state’s fourth fastest time of the season, to finish in third place. He won the only 1,600-meter race he ran all season and finished fifth in the region in the 800.
Joe Simpson, Broadneck, senior
Event: Shot Put
Highlights: Simpson won eight of the 12 different meets he competed in this season in the shot put, including the AACPS Invitational, Howard County Winterfest Invitational and the Montgomery Invitational. He took home the gold at the county and 4A East region meets and finished third in the state, where his throw of 53 feet, 4 inches gave him the state’s fifth-longest throw of the indoor season.
Carson Sloat, Severna Park, junior
Events: 800, 1,600
Highlights: Sloat captured the county, 4A East region and 4A state titles in the 1,600-meter runs, highlighted by a time of 4:24.17 at the county championship that was the ninth fastest in the state indoors. He also cracked the two-minute mark in the 800 when he ran it in 1:59.05 at the Montgomery Invitational. He later finished second in the county and the region in the event.
Corey Troxler, South River, senior
Events: 55-meter hurdles, high jump, pole vault
Highlights: Perhaps no one in the county better embodies versatility than Troxler. He captured a county championship in the 55-meter hurdles, high jump and the pole vault. He scored 21 points for his team at the region meet to help the Seahawks win their first region title in more than 25 years before going on to win a 4A state title in the pole vault and finish third in the high jump. His season best jump of 14 feet, 9 inches was tied for the second best in the state this winter.
Hafis Upshaw, Arundel, junior
Events: 55-meter dash, 300 meters
Highlights: Upshaw scored two crucial wins at the county championship meet, winning the 55-meter dash and 300-meter titles to help the Wildcats to a team title by merely a half point. He won the 4A East region and 4A state title in the 300 meters. His state championship winning time of 34.97 in the 300 was the seventh fastest in the state this season. He also finished fifth in the state in the 55-meter dash.
Camron Winborne, Old Mill, junior
Events: 55 meters, 300, 800-meter relay
Highlights: Winborne finished second in the county in both the 55-meter dash and the 300 meters to Upshaw before going on to a second-place finish in the region in the 55 and a third-place finish in the 300. He ran the second leg for the 800-meter relay team at the state championships that came out of the second heat to win a state championship.
Coach of the Year: Ira Queen, Arundel
Queen has coached some very good teams during his 20-plus year run as head coach at Arundel, but it had been since the 2013-14 indoor track season since the Wildcats won a county championship. At this year’s title event, Ali Ilupeju and Hafis Upshaw each won two events and Queen and his staff squeezed points from unexpected areas, including a third-place finish in the shot put by Austin Bouchard and a fourth-place finish in the high jump by Desean Dorsey. Heading into the final event of the night, the long jump, the Wildcats still trailed by 22.5 points but the jump crew of Ilupeju, Kahron Neal and Gideon Smith placed first, third and fifth, respectively, to score the needed 23 points, winning the closest championship in the event’s history, a 123-122.5 victory over South River.