South River’s Bronwyn Patterson repeats as Capital Gazette girls indoor track Athlete of Year

“I think the mental toughness and the patience that I developed in my training and just waiting for the right moment and the right time to come back really played out in that race,” Patterson said. “All of the girls there are such strong runners, so we were all running very controlled and we all knew what we were doing. So that mental toughness and that ability to take a step back that I really gathered from my time off was a great thing in that race. Each lap I was able to self-assess where am I, where is my body, how’s it feeling, my breathing, how are my legs feeling, is this a good time to go or not to really pick it up.”