Anne Arundel County Sports 2019-20 Games of the Year

In a game that saw neither team lead by more than five at any point, this 4A East Region II championship game will be remembered for the wild final minute and Kaila Stasulli’s uncontested game-winning basket with under 5 seconds remaining. Stasulli scored all of her team’s nine points in the fourth quarter and actually nailed a 3-pointer that put her team in front with 34 seconds to go. It was the Falcons’ first region title in more than 30 years.