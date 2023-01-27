Chesapeake cheerleading flies high in 21st county championship triumph

A heavy, happy anticipation swirled around Chesapeake’s circle of cheerleaders the moment officials called silver for Crofton.

Tears flowed unrelenting from senior Grace Whaley as she gripped her teammates’ hands tightly. This would never happen again. The Cougars, county champions 20 times over, could do it again — but not with her stunting in the sky for them.

And then, the moment struck. For the 21st time — and 14th consecutive time in the winter — Chesapeake was named the best of all Anne Arundel cheerleading teams with a score of 127, a mark so high it drew surprised looks from its cheerleaders amid the flood of euphoria.

“It feels so good. It’s indescribable,” Whaley said. “I’ve never been so happy before in my life.”

As her Cougars crashed into one another in celebration on Crofton’s floor, longtime coach Lisa Elliott matched her seniors’ teary eyes with her own. Ten Cougars will leave the program before long, 10 girls that were the last Elliott ever coached at the recreational level.

“And they’re just such great kids. They work hard, and I think they’re just a family,” Elliott said. “They believe in each other, they compliment each other and they’re there on good days and bad.”

They’ll only be able to hold onto that joy for so long. Chesapeake claimed the fall county championship by the same score, just to drop the Class 3A regional title to Crofton soon after. They’ll enjoy the weekend, Elliott said. Hug one another, take pictures and accept praise graciously — until Monday dawns.

“Then, we’re a second-place team again,” Elliott said. “We’ll go into it thinking that. One thing that they’re not is big on ego. We always move on from things. Every next time is harder.”

The winter championships proved that level in Anne Arundel County is constantly increasing. Crofton placed second with a score of 124.1, followed by a quickly-solidifying rival in Glen Burnie, the reigning Class 4A regional and state champions, with 123.7. South River finished fourth with 123 points, Northeast took fifth with 118 and Severna Park rounded out the sixth spot with 115.3.

Illness struck county teams the week leading up and into the fall county championships. It flared its unwelcome head in teams’ flying stunts over and over again, forcing a tumble here or a slip there.

While perfection remained elusive, Anne Arundel schools put forward strong performances from beginning to end. The difficult act of hoisting teammates in the air recovered from its fall struggles as every team that made the top six — and beyond — pulled off leaps, basket tosses and pyramids to a tee. Add that to a theme of consistent tumbling across the board, and Chesapeake had its work cut out for it.

But the Cougars were not only an example of that excellence, they were the standard, because they had to be.

“Everybody was hitting and hitting, and it should be that way. I feel like when that happens, it feels a little bit sweeter,” Elliott said. “You didn’t get something because of someone else’s error. You earned it.”

Energy coursed through Chesapeake’s performance from the moment it hit the floor. Fliers twirled around one another in midair like dancers around a maypole.

The Cougars maintained their fundamentals from the fall because, hey, why cut out the things that gave you another county and state title? The magical flip-down uniform change that sparkled so well in the fall was moved to a different spot in the routine. They brought up two girls from junior varsity to bolster the lineup. Elliott credits her choreography connoisseur Joe Vecchioni for all of it.

“Changing enough to keep it innovative, keep them interested,” Elliott said, “so they’re not doing the same thing for months and months in a row.”

After the fall stretch ended, Chesapeake drilled stunting as much as it could. That was what it wanted to shine most, especially as it took some of the emphasis off tumbling, and it succeeded.

But moving forward, the Cougars expand their focus to all things. To preserve their place atop the regional and state crowd, their strength must be everywhere, racking up points from mat to air.

“We were in there every single day for hours on end. We practiced every day a week, no matter what,” Whaley said. “We put in all the work to get this done. Nothing comes easy. We win a lot but it’s because we put in all the work to do so.”

The Cougars’ junior varsity squad also claimed their title with a score of 117.7. Crofton’s JV likewise placed second (117.3), followed by South River (113) and Glen Burnie (109.7).