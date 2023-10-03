Broadneck golf’s Summer Stroop headlines Bruins’ team win at county championships; Crofton’s Owen Newberry claims boys title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Just as it seemed fall had arrived, Monday’s events proved there’s still time for a little Summer.

Broadneck senior Summer Stroop battled Severna Park sophomore Nicol Chovanec for top scores since last fall, when the Falcon arrived on the scene and walked off Crofton Country Club’s course with the girls county championship title instead of her.

It was no wonder Stroop saw she tied her sophomore rival with 82s at Monday’s Anne Arundel County Tournament at The Preserve at Eisenhower.

“Going into the playoff hole, I just had to bear down and play my game,” Stroop said. “Even when I was playing from behind, I kept my head in the game and knew I could come back.”

As usual, the two mirrored one another up the fairway and onto the green. Stroop hit it first;; Chovanec followed a shot after. The Falcon aimed for what could’ve been her last — and the putt slipped less than an inch past the hole.

Chovanec tapped in, but Stroop needed just one stroke — and the crowd piled under the pavillion watching clapped.

“It felt pretty good,” Stroop said. “I knew it wasn’t the prettiest win. It wasn’t exactly how I pictured it. But I grinded it out, and sometimes that’s just what you got to do.”

Stroop’s victory was the golden cap on a victorious afternoon for the Bruins. There hasn’t been a Broadneck golf county title since 2015, five years before coach Devin Gardner took over the program.

Gardner had an inkling going into Monday’s counties that the Bruins had a good chance. With a 30-4 record, they claimed the A Division regular season title over Severna Park, South River, Severna Park and Crofton.

But all the same, when his assistant coaches came strolling up the path to tell him the good news, the win didn’t feel unsurprising. It just felt good.

“It’s exciting because these seniors are the ones I came in with,” Gardner said. “They worked their butts off for four years, and we had great additions coming in, so it finally coming to fruition is very exciting.”

The Bruins totaled 319 strokes to Crofton’s 322. Severna Park garnered third with 338.

The Bruins team slogged through the same difficult course and increasing temperatures as everyone else. Golfers reported difficult shooting on Eisenhower, a different facility than the past two seasons, although not unfamiliar to the golfers.

But the coach knew his team’s philosophy would be its driving power. They know to just grind shots out and that every shot matters, but that it doesn’t have to be perfect.

“We only won by a couple, so they took that seriously,” Gardner said. “I’m proud of them. I knew it was going to be a special year, as it’s proven so far. But we hopefully got some more winning to do.”

The Bruins take a full slate of five to the District V Tournament next Tuesday, although the specifics of who’s making the team is still to be discussed.

While the MPSSAA doesn’t list district qualifying standards on its website, Anne Arundel County, one of the few statewide that holds a county or conference tournament before districts, maintains boys need to shoot a 100 or better to play at districts, girls a 105 or better.

Six Bruins boys broke boys shot a 100 or less, and Stroop carded below the 105 threshold . Many return after experiencing districts and the state tournament, too, last fall.

Crofton's Owen Newberry accepts his gold medal for winning the 2023 Anne Arundel County golf championships. (Katherine Fominykh)

Though unused to the sensation of losing counties, another team otherwise fully-stocked for the next round is Crofton. And standing alone with a secondary gold medal of his own is Owen Newberry.

The junior entered August’s first matches with his name on the forefront of other coaches’ minds and mouths.

“But I like having pressure,” Newberry said. “It’s kinda what I play for.”

Newberry placed fourth in his debut county championship but helped the Cardinals win the 2021 team title. He tied for third in 2022, also helping Crofton to the crown. Both years, he felt he could’ve played better and bent way to the other golfers who could. He also knew it was just a matter of time.

“I knew I didn’t need to push myself over the finish line,” Newberry said. “I just had to stay steady, and people will make mistakes, and I can capitalize on that.”

Despite the toughness in driving the ball, Newberry flowed through the fairway. On the back nine, he birdied the 14th hole. Broadneck’s James Smack, who ultimately claimed third with a score of 76 behind Southern’s Winston Thomas (75), double bogeyed the hole.

“I knew my lead increased and I just had to play smart,” Newberry said.

His 72 well-surpassed his past years’ performances and easily secured the boys crown. But Newberry, who stood with the other nine best Anne Arundel boys golfers with his medal resting on his plaque, does not feel satiated.

The 4A/3A semifinals follow districts on Oct. 23, with the state finals scheduled for two days later.

“I like to think I win any tournament I show up to,” Newberry said.

From Broadneck, Liam Komlosy claimed third with a 79, while Ben Coe earned sixth with an 82. Bailey Botler took 10th with an 84. Crofton’s Nate Lockard placed fifth with an 80. Severna Park’s Brett Layne tied for eighth with an 82 and Nick Priest ninth with an 84. Chesapeake was represented by Alan Higgins, who finished in eighth as well with an 82.

Severna Park was declared the girls division regular season champion at the 2023 Anne Arundel County golf championships. (Katherine Fominykh)

Behind Stroop and Chovanec were Crofton’s Francesca Cadori, whose 89 earned her third place; Severna Park’s Lily Wells, who placed fourth on a 97 with the handicap; and Crofton’s Madeline Liverpool in fifth with a 97 score.

Forty-one golfers from the county qualified for next week’s districts, per Severna Park coach Pete Buck.

Season winners were also announced and properly adorned with medals and plaques: like Broadneck, Chesapeake recorded a 30-4 team record to capture the B Division. Northeast went a perfect 20-0 to repeat in the C Division.

And for the first time in Anne Arundel County championship history, recognition went to the girls division victor, as well, and Severna Park, which went 18-0, of course took home the hardware.