Glen Burnie cheerleading takes home first Anne Arundel County title: ‘It’s a different feeling’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glen Burnie coach Jami McCoy couldn’t feel any relief when Chesapeake, the 21-time queens of Anne Arundel County cheerleading championships, made a crucial mistake. She couldn’t relax after her Gophers unleashed a performance as electric as it was flawless.

Only when she heard Arundel called over for silver medals did relief crash over McCoy. She and her staff dedicated 14 years to raise Glen Burnie cheerleading from dust to the diamond standard. Two years ago, her crew broke barriers by bringing home their first-ever regional championship. Then, they snapped a 22-year state title drought.

Advertisement

But still, the county championship remained elusive, and to everyone in Gopher glitter Saturday, that was the true finish line. It’s widely acknowledged among the coaches that Anne Arundel cheerleading is the toughest area in the state for their sport, and to be recognized as the best of the best? Glen Burnie finally learned what that felt like.

“I died,” senior All-County select Shane Beckles said. “Regions, states — counties is the scariest competition of all of them. It felt like winning Worlds.”

Advertisement

Not everyone felt as unsure as their coach. Hiding tears behind her red sunglasses, Savannah Tasker urged her teammates to relax and keep their hopes down when they crowded into a circle for the score reveal, but deep down, she knew.

“I just had a feeling since we walked through the door,” the All-County select said. “I’ve been crying all day. I just had so much faith in us and it feels great to say that I’m a county champ now.”

With a dominant score of 126.5, the Gophers checked off their final box with screams, tears, collapsing on the floor in tight hugs and the rising chant of “Gopher Nation” from the crowd.

“Overwhelming relief,” McCoy said. “These kids work so hard and they deserve every praise they get.”

Arundel took second with 124.5, just edging out Northeast, which was delighted with its 124.4and third place. Chesapeake, the reigning winter county champions, suffered a major error on a stunt and missed the podium in fourth place. Broadneck finished fifth and Crofton sixth .

To reach a point where it could outpace the next team by two points — especially when the rest of the county finished within partial points of one another — Glen Burnie poured itself into practice more than it ever had before. It added more invitationals to its slate, too, to taste real competition before the big day.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“We go all out every time,” McCoy said. “We don’t ever pretend or mark stuff. Pull out all day, every day.”

Nearly every Anne Arundel team suffered a noticeable mistake on the mat, from a buckle in a dismount to a flier that missed her motion. Glen Burnie, though taking just one deduction, moved so fluidly into more daredevil stunts that any error went almost undetected. The Gophers threw in creative stunts, McCoy said, with an “off the chain” energy level, outmatching every other team in that category (39.3) as well as in tosses, dance and cheer (49, one point shy of perfect) and jumps and tumbling (38.1).

Advertisement

“Because we know our full potential,” Tasker said. “We’re a family. We always have each other’s back. We came in here with confidence, like, ‘We on the floor.’ It paid off.”

McCoy never thought she’d make it long enough to see Glen Burnie walk through that final door into the top spot. Glen Burnie faithful joked to her after, “Now you can leave,” which the veteran coach laughed off.

But for those who are graduating — at least, after the fall playoffs and winter season, anyway — they do so knowing that every minute of their time made their beloved team into the one to beat.

“I just can’t wait to come back and watch Glen Burnie keep growing,” Tasker said.