Anne Arundel County boys lacrosse preview: Spalding has unfinished business, while it’s business as usual for Severna Park

Archbishop Spalding boys lacrosse put together the greatest season in program history last spring.

Dynamic midfielder Michael Weisshaar led the way as Spalding posted a 13-3 record and reached the MIAA A Conference championship game. Now, the challenge for the Cavaliers is to take the next step.

Advertisement

Spalding lost to Boys Latin, 9-8, in the A Conference final. That means the Cavaliers have unfinished business, eighth-year coach Brian Phipps said.

“The mindset we have is that we came up one goal, one game short. In order to get back there and win that last game, we have to do more,” Phipps said. “Last year is in the past, and we can’t be satisfied with close enough. We’ve gotten to the point where Spalding lacrosse is a contender, and we need to find a way to stay there.”

Advertisement

Spalding graduated a pair of Capital Gazette first team All-County performers attackman in Josh Tang (UMBC) and goalkeeper Jake Oliver (Pennsylvania) along with two other starters. However, Weisshaar, a Towson commit and Capital Gazette Player of the Year, headlines an impressive list of returning players that includes another first team All-County selection in defender Alex Ross (Penn State).

Spalding players celebrate after scoring a goal against Boys Latin in last season's MIAA A Conference boys lacrosse championship game.

They are among seven players headed to the Division I ranks along with attackmen Race Ripley (Navy) and Ryan Schrier (Towson), midfielder Nick Gutierrez (UMBC), defenseman Jackson Roberts (Navy) and goalie Connor McMahon (UMBC).

Weisshaar was chosen as overall winner of the prestigious C. Markland Kelly Award after leading Spalding in scoring with 48 goals and 23 assists. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound lefthander will be a marked man this season with two teams already using a shutoff defensive strategy to contain him.

Spalding will be challenged within Anne Arundel County by Severn and St. Mary’s, both of which made the A Conference playoffs last season.

The Saints, who are seeking a sixth straight playoff appearance, boast nine Division I commits led by seniors Zack Overend (High Point), Riley Reese (Maryland), George Acton (Georgetown), Will Hopkins (Bucknell) and Sean Connelly (Mount St. Mary’s).

Advertisement

Severn, which is led by a pair of first team All-County picks in junior attackman Jacob Todd and sophomore faceoff specialist Reid Gills, posted a 9-6 record that included a first-round playoff win last season.

Elsewhere on the private school scene, Key School will look to repeat as MIAA C Conference champions. Fifth-year coach Peter Ludlum can rely on senior midfielders Teddy Fleming and James Madison, who sparked a 12-6 victory over St. John’s Catholic Prep in the final.

[ Severna Park won its fifth straight MPSSAA Class 4A title last season ]

While Spalding has unfinished business, it was business as usual for Severna Park in 2021. The Falcons finished 13-0 and captured their fifth consecutive Class 4A state championship last spring.

Travis Loving was named Capital Gazette Coach of the Year for leading Severna Park to an unblemished record and continuation of its dynasty. Loving returns to being as an assistant for the Falcons after holding the title of interim coach last year.

Dave Earl, who sat out the 2021 season for personal reasons, returns for his seventh season as head coach.

Advertisement

“It’s great to be back,” said Earl, who thanked Loving for maintaining the program’s high standards. “Travis is a tremendous coach with an outstanding lacrosse mind. I thought he did an awesome job in my absence and I’m glad he is still on staff.”

The Falcons were hit hard by graduation and must find a way to replace six All-County performers.

“We obviously have some holes to fill. Fortunately, we still have a lot of very talented players in the program,” Earl said.

Severna Park goalkeeper Ashby Shephard stops a shot from Catonsville's Tyler Mikalaski in the second half of last season's 4A state championship game. (Steve Ruark for Capital Gazette/Capital Gazette)

Senior attackman Enrique Villogomez (Towson) is the only Severna Park player currently committed to a Division I program. However, Earl believes the Falcons have college scholarship-caliber players in the likes of senior midfielder Parker Sealey, junior goalie Ashby Shepherd and sophomore midfielder Ganon Cope.

Earl wasn’t biting when asked if Severna Park has the overall talent necessary to secure a sixth straight state title and 11th overall. “I’m not going to speculate right now; Our goal is to come out and get better every day,” he said.

Broadneck brings back plenty of talent led by first team All-County midfielder Kyle Pierce and second team attackman Davis Fisher. Third-year coach Jeff McGuire believes the Bruins have the ability to knock the Falcons off their perch.

Advertisement

“This is one of the more athletic teams, top to bottom, that I’ve ever coached. We have a lot of big, good-looking athletes all over the field,” he said. “You have to start every season knowing that Severna Park is the team to beat, but I do think we have the talent and depth to contend.”

Local lacrosse fans should look forward to mid-April when the Public versus Private Challenge is held. St. Mary’s will meet Broadneck, while Severn will face Severna Park on April 11 at Pascal Field in Annapolis. It will be Severna Park-St. Mary’s and Broadneck-Severn on April 13 at Lawrence Knight Stadium in Arnold.

Katherine Fominykh contributed to this report.

Crofton sophomore Tom Gress, left, makes a move behind head coach Collin Snyder as they run drills during a boys lacrosse team practice at Crofton High School on March 15. Crofton is playing its first varsity season this year. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Here’s more on the county’s boys lacrosse teams:

Annapolis

Coach: Peter Papaleonti, second season

Last season: 3-6

Advertisement

Top players: Seniors John Gonsalves (D), August Keohan (M), Carter Holtzman (G), Alec Gordon (G), Colton Swank (M), Ethan Jones (M), Greg Durkin (A) and Aidan Neely (D).

Annapolis Area Christian School

Coach: Luther Fleming, fourth season

Last season: 3-6

Top players: Senior Daniel Williams (A); juniors Parrish Fleming (G) and Brayden Roush (D); freshman Will VanVeelen (D).

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Brian Phipps, eighth season

Last season: 13-3, MIAA A Conference runners-up

Advertisement

Top players: Seniors Michael Weisshaar (M), Race Ripley (A), Nick Gutierrez (M), Ryan Schrier (A), Alex Ross (D) and Jackson Roberts (D).

Arundel

Coach: Bobby Baur, fourth season

Last season: 10-3

Top players: Seniors Noah Bell (A), Jack Schuette (A), Jack Gress (D), John Norsworthy (D), Hunter Russell (D) and Matteo Ciccarello (M); juniors Chris Downs (M) and Evan Davidson (M).

Broadneck's Kyle Pierce works his way around a Severna Park defender to score a goal in a game last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Broadneck

Coach: Jeff McGuire, third season

Last season: 8-2

Advertisement

Top players: Seniors Kyle Pierce (M), Nate Levicki (D), Tyler Gilbert (D), Davis Fisher (A) and Jake Schroll (A/M); juniors Collin Gray (G), Ryan Della (M) and Ryan Salazar (M/A); sophomore Eli Harris (M).

Chesapeake

Coach: Jeff McGuire, third season

Last season: 3-6

Top players: Seniors Eric Wagonhoffer (A) and Ryan Rush (G); junior Andrew Beal (M).

Crofton

Coach: Collin Snyder, second season

Last season: 6-2 in JV play

Advertisement

Top players: Junior Tommy Bell (G); sophomores Tom Gress (M) and Aidan Roerick (LSM).

[ Crofton lacrosse teams looking to turn some heads in first varsity seasons. ]

Glen Burnie

Coach: Ricky Deitchman, seventh season

Last season: 2-8

Top players: Senior Travis Peach (M); juniors Ethan Hansel (D), Ethan Bergman (LSM), Joseph Crenshaw (A), and Colin Flannery (M).

Key

Coach: Peter Ludlam, fifth season

Last season: 10-3, MIAA C Conference champions

Advertisement

Top players: Seniors Teddy Fleming (M), Scott O’Connor (D), Henry Robbins (G) and Jaeden Clarke (A); juniors Reid Chapman (A), Edward Bulmer (M), James Madison (M), Alex Barranco (D) and Kasper Kelly (A); sophomore Jamison MacDonald (D).

Indian Creek

Coach: Brian Silcott, first season

Last season: 8-5

Top players: Seniors Will Mercer (A), Nick Stroble (M), Cole Turner (A/M) and Austin Harrison (D); junior Benny Carter (M); sophomore Ty Spencer (G)

North County's Josh Martel readies to shoot during a game last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

North County

Coach: Dennis Sullivan, 15th season

Last season: 7-6

Advertisement

Top players: Seniors Josh Martel (A), Christopher Maldini (M), Dominic Bonanno (A), Trent Eichelberger (M), Nigel Webster (M), Noah Webster (D), Aidan Young (D), JJ Harlow (G) and Richard Cromwell (G); juniors Nick Mahonney (A), Sonny Batista (D).

Northeast

Coach: Walt Blahut, 10th season

Last season: 3-5

Top players: Seniors RJ Breeden (A), Blaine Bennett (G), Trent Wise (M), Gage Bowers (M) and Cole Miller (M); juniors Scott Czyz (M), Alex Delmoral (M), Andrew Pangalis (A), Danny Wright (D) and Jonah William (D).

Old Mill

Coach: Patrick March, fifth season

Last season: 3-6

Advertisement

Top players: Seniors Jamal Wilson (M), Andrew Cullina (M), Jacob Statland (A), Damari Thomas-Rufus (M), Chris Booze (M), Joseph Babik (A), Alan Hernandez-Flores (D), Jumarr Brooks (A), Zachary Guthrie-Pimpinella (G), Jaylin Braxton (D), Joey Yourgevidge (M) and Cameron Neal (M); juniors Carter Revls (M), Benjamin Roberts (LSM), Nicholas Rose (M) and Jacob Nesbit (D); sophomore Luke Fletcher (A).

Severn

Coach: Joe Christie, fifth season

Last season: 9-6, MIAA A Conference quarterfinals

Top players: Seniors Paul Baldwin (A) and Justin Queen (M); juniors Jacob Todd (A), Will Perez (G), Nick Sotiropoulos (LSM), Cole Keefer (D), Jamison Wildt (D) and Kijana Lloyd (D); sophomore Reid Gills (FO).

Severn's Paul Baldwin is checked by St. Mary's Sam Palmisano during a game last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Severna Park

Coach: Dave Earl, seventh season

Last season: 13-0, Class 4A state champions

Advertisement

Top players: Seniors Enrique Villagomez (A), James Ruppert (A), Paul Isenberg (D), Parker Sealey (M), Bryce Stevenson (D), Nolan Zobori (A); juniors Ashby Sepherd (G) and Kevin Bredeck (M); sophomore Ganon Cope (M)

South River

Coach: Colin Campbell, fifth season

Last season: 6-4

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Top players: Seniors Conor Chick (A), Kyle Matlick (A), LaLa Titow (A), Calvin Keller (D), Greg Usher (G), Will McNeely (D) and George Kavney (D); juniors Justin Martin (M), Henry Sykes (M) and Jay Jenkins (M); sophomore Chase Baldwin (D).

Southern

Coach: Brendan Brace, 17th season

Last season: 5-5, state semifinalists

Advertisement

Top players: Seniors Garrett Simi (M), Tyler Wedick (M), Mason McGivern (M), Ryan Gregoire (A), Jack Schiavone (LSM) and Brady Gauntner (G); juniors Carter Moon (A), Jackson Seymour (D), Nathan Holaus (M) and Charley Mudd (M; sophomore Cody Hitchcock (D); freshman Charley Haley (A).

St. Mary’s

Coach: Victor Lilly, seventh season

Last season 7-4, MIAA quarterfinals

Top players: Seniors George Acton (LSM), Nicky Souza (M), Will Hopkins (A), Riley Reese (D) and Zack Overend (GK); juniors Nick Golini (A), Sam Palmisano (D) and Erik Chick (A).