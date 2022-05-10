What you need to know about Anne Arundel girls and boys lacrosse playoffs: dates, times, and matchups

Will the Severna Park boys garner its sixth straight lacrosse state title? Will its move to the Class 3A allow Broadneck, or someone else, to make a run at 4A? On the girls side, will Broadneck rise to the occasion and defend its 4A title, and will Severna Park make a run for the 3A crown?
Or will it be someone else?
Those are the questions for Anne Arundel County’s lacrosse teams ahead of the 2022 playoffs with the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association releasing its regional brackets Monday.
It’s an unusual year for county teams with several moving down to 3A, separating from usual opponents.
Of the few that remain in the Class 4A girls bracket, every Anne Arundel team earned a first-round bye and will begin action in the region semifinals. In 4A East Region I, No. 1 Old Mill and No. 4 Meade faceoff for the right to meet No. 2 North County or No. 3 Glen Burnie in Monday’s region finals.
Class 4A East Region II top-seeded Broadneck takes on No. 4 Annapolis. That winner will face No. 3 South River or No. 2 Leonardtown on Monday.
In 3A South Region II, No. 5 Arundel and No. 4 Crofton compete on Wednesday for the right to see county champion Severna Park on Friday. Crofton fell to Arundel in April, 15-9. Meanwhile, No. 3 Chesapeake takes a bye and travels to No. 2 Oxon Hill on Friday.
Northeast is in 2A South Region 1 and travels to No. 1 Douglass as the two seed after taking a double-bye.
Southern is in 1A South Region I and hosts No. 3 McDonough on Friday in the semifinals.
In the boys bracket, No. 1 North County faces No. 4 Meade on Friday in 4A East Region I, while No. 3 Old Mill travels to No. 2 Glen Burnie. In 4A East Region II, No. 4 Annapolis visits No. 1 Broadneck, which just finished runner-up in the county, while No. 2 South River hosts No. 3 Leonardtown.
In 3A South Region II, No. 1 Severna Park, recent county champions and newcomers to the 3A, will host the winner of No. 5 Chesapeake and No. 4 Crofton on Friday. Meanwhile, another newcomer to the 3A, Arundel, is the two seed and hosts No. 3 Oxon Hill in the region semifinals.
In 2A South Region I, No. 1 Northeast awaits the winner of Douglass and Friendly in the region finals on Monday. In 1A South Region I, No. 1 Southern hosts No. 4 McDonough on Friday.
For both boys and girls lacrosse, regional finals will take place on Monday, hosted at the higher seed.
On May 18, state quarterfinals will also be held at the site of the higher seed, which will be determined after reseeding the eight regional champions. The state semifinals are set for May 20-21 and are yet to be publicly broken down by Class.
The state finals will once again take place at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex from May 24-28.
Here’s the full schedule below. Note: times and dates will update as information comes in.
Girls lacrosse schedule
Wednesday
Class 3A South Region II quarterfinals
No. 5 Arundel at No. 4 Crofton, 4:30
Friday
Class 1A South Region I semifinals
No. 3 McDonough at No. 2 Southern, 5
Class 3A South Region II semifinals
Arundel/Crofton at No. 1 Severna Park, 5
No. 3 Chesapeake at No. 2 Oxon Hill, 5:30
Class 4A East Region I semifinals
No. 4 Meade at No. 1 Old Mill, 5:15
No. 3 Glen Burnie at No. 2 North County, TBA
Class 4A East Region II semifinals
No. 4 Annapolis at No. 1 Broadneck, 5
No. 3 South River at No. 2 Leonardtown, 5
Sunday
Class 2A South Region I semifinals
No. 2 Northeast at No. 1 Douglass, TBA
Boys lacrosse schedule
Wednesday
Class 3A South Region II quarterfinals
No. 5 Chesapeake at No. 4 Crofton, TBA
Thursday
Class 3A South Region II semifinals
No. 3 Oxon Hill at No. 2 Arundel, 7
Friday
Class 1A South Region I semifinals
No. 4 McDonough at No. 1 Southern, 7
Class 3A South Region II semifinals
Chesapeake/Crofton at No. 1 Severna Park, 7
Class 4A East Region I semifinals
No. 4 Meade at No. 1 North County, 7
No. 3 Old Mill at No. 2 Glen Burnie, 4:30
Class 4A East Region II semifinals
No. 4 Annapolis at No. 1 Broadneck, 7
No. 3 Leonardtown at No. 2 South River, 5
Monday
Class 2A South Region I final
Friendly/Douglas at No. 1 Northeast, TBA