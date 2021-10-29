xml:space="preserve">
Inclement weather postpones, cancels numerous Anne Arundel athletic contests

Katherine Fominykh
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 29, 2021 1:34 PM
A roundup of the games around Anne Arundel County that have been postponed due to the weather moving through the area on Friday, Oct. 29.
A roundup of the games around Anne Arundel County that have been postponed due to the weather moving through the area on Friday, Oct. 29.

Torrential rain and potential flooding caused the postponement and outright cancellation of dozens of games, involving both public and private schools, across Anne Arundel County on Friday.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools canceled classes early Friday morning due to the forecast for severe weather.

Here is a running list of postponed games and their rescheduled dates, along with outright cancelations:

Northeast at Chesapeake football rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Chesapeake girls soccer at Oxon Hill rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Severn boys soccer at Indian Creek has been canceled.

Annapolis Area Christian School at Severn football rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.

North Point at Severna Park girls soccer rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.

Severna Park boys soccer at Leonardtown rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.

Severna Park football at Old Mill has been canceled.

Annapolis football at South River rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Annapolis at Broadneck boys soccer rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

Leonardtown at Broadneck girls soccer rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.

Crofton at Southern football rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

This list will be updated.

