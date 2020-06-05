Anne Arundel athletes join Black Lives Matter protests, say there’s work to be done on racism in schools

Justin Dennis remembers the sign-in sheet clearly.
The Chesapeake High three-sport athlete, who graduated in 2019 and attends the University of Colorado Boulder, went to write his name on the sheet at the counseling office in October 2018, a sheet where someone had written “Kill All Blacks.”
Dennis went to report it. The school’s then-principal Stephen Gorski released a letter to the school community denouncing the act. But after that, Dennis felt like the administration put the issue to bed.
It’s one of many other moments in the young black student’s life that motivated Dennis and his sister Michaela to join the protest against police brutality Sunday in Washington, D.C. Demonstrations sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have continued from Annapolis to D.C. and Baltimore to across the nation since Saturday.
Athletes, sometimes limited by the usually busy nature of their craft and a “stick to sports” mentality, have made their impact on the movement, from professionals down to those who call Anne Arundel County home.
“We’ve always had higher expectations being athletes. I’ve always spoken up on something if I need to. Since there’s no sports to focus on, this definitely is a hot topic we should be speaking about,” said Chesapeake rising junior volleyball player Kristiana Robold, who joined Michaela and Justin in D.C.
The Dennis siblings wanted to see for themselves what kind of support was coming to these protests. What they and three other Chesapeake athletes, Robold, Anna Blandamer and AJ Deprey, discovered was what they’d hoped.
“It was a huge diversity of people out there. It was every ethnicity out there. It was peaceful, people saying chants like ‘I Can’t Breathe,’" Justin said. "It was a good atmosphere because people were handing out water bottles, food, no violence at all. It was people just exercising their First Amendment rights.”
Some anxiety gnawed at Blandamer before she went. The rising junior soccer player didn’t know what to expect, and neither did Robold. When they set foot in D.C., seeing the police’s riot shields startled Robold.
“But I got really into it and it started to be really inspirational. Everyone was just coming together,” Blandamer said.
Michaela, who plays basketball and soccer, wished to see the movement in practice because it’s something she’s so unused to at home in Pasadena. She felt like, both as an athlete and young black student, she was reclaiming some power she hadn’t had before.
“At Chesapeake High School, there’s definitely a majority of white students. A lot of them are very easily swayed and influenced by their peers,” Michaela said. “In my experience, this past year, there’s been an influx of Trump supporters. Those same supporters say racist things.”
It’s uncommon that a classmate will hurl racist words in Michaela’s face, she said. More often, she’ll hear about it second hand, or see it in writing. Several nooses have been found at Chesapeake Bay Middle and Chesapeake High in recent years. In March 2018, racial and ethnic slurs appeared scrawled on a toilet and doorway after black students reported they face abuse from peers daily.
In February, a Chesapeake student reported finding racist graffiti in the bathroom.
Anne Arundel public schools received 244 of reports of discrimination in the 2018 to 2019 school year, its highest recorded number, according to the school system’s bias reports data.
As a two-sport athlete, Michaela’s world is often consumed by the field or court. She feels she can confide in some of her coaches when racist incidents occur. Others, she can’t.
“I hope all the coaches and athletic directors, I hope they start to recognize how prevalent racism is around here. That needs to change, and that starts with all the athletes and students in this high school,” she said.
Chesapeake athletic director Chip Snyder said he’d welcome athletes who’d want to talk to him about their experiences.
“At times, you self reflect. There’s always things you can do better and always things you try to do better. But to get a student’s perspective, which I value highly, would be something our school administration would be very open to hearing,” Snyder said.
He continued, “I try to make myself very accessible and I enjoy hearing from the kids. I look forward to those conversations. If there’s a group of kids that feel they can’t come talk to anybody in the athletic department, ‘they don’t listen,’ then that’s a problem.”
Taking the lead as a figure with some sort of power is something that Indian Creek boys lacrosse assistant coach Mike Fretwell can do.
“We’re coaching a sport but teachers on the field. Instilling in our players an understanding of accepting everybody and how to be better men. Teaching them how to be respectful, proper humans in the world," said Fretwell, who marched in Annapolis.
County coordinator of athletics Clayton Culp emphasized the role athletics has on bringing people together from varying backgrounds and experiences.
“We expect our coaches to use athletics as a platform for teaching life lessons, celebrating differences, and helping our young adults grow and mature," he wrote in an email. “These expectations are reflected in the training and professional development coaches engage with throughout the year, which include sessions on implicit bias, building a positive culture, contributing to school spirit, and honoring sportsmanship and service to name a few. With that, we are always striving to improve and grow as adult leaders in our community through reflection and dialogue with our stakeholders."
Racist incidents in the county have also occurred on the field. In September, a black Arundel football player reported he’d had racist slurs thrown at him from the Severna Park side.
Isaac Roe said he wanted to attend demonstrations in Baltimore but his parents wouldn’t let him go. So the recent Severna Park High cross-country runner, who now attends the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, walked in Annapolis’ rally on Tuesday instead.
“It’s important to show representation from these communities where there’s a ton of privilege. It’s important to acknowledge the privilege," Roe said.
Patrick Bathras, principal at Severna Park High, said in an email that the school intends to bring students together through its athletic programs and 80 after school clubs.
“We will continue to promote kindness, acceptance, and inclusion for all of our Falcons,” Bathras wrote.
Severna Park rising junior Aiden Milewski, who plays football and lacrosse, was driving around with friends on Tuesday when the students came upon the Annapolis protest and joined.
“It’s a part of history,” Milewski said. “We just wanted to see what it was like and experience it. We’re with the movement."
The Dennis siblings find that expressing the purpose of the Black Lives Matter movement to their community members can be difficult. Justin hears other Pasadena residents use “All Lives Matter” to mock or shout down “Black Lives Matter," and does his best to educate.
But there are even deeper steps to be taken by the athletes’ surrounding white-majority community.
“You know the phrase ‘I don’t see color?’ That’s not the goal,” Justin said. “The goal is to see color, recognize it and respect it. And then accept the person for who they are.”