Anne Arundel athletes join Black Lives Matter protests, say there’s work to be done on racism in schools

“We expect our coaches to use athletics as a platform for teaching life lessons, celebrating differences, and helping our young adults grow and mature," he wrote in an email. “These expectations are reflected in the training and professional development coaches engage with throughout the year, which include sessions on implicit bias, building a positive culture, contributing to school spirit, and honoring sportsmanship and service to name a few. With that, we are always striving to improve and grow as adult leaders in our community through reflection and dialogue with our stakeholders."