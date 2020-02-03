xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Athletes of the Week: Amani Watts (Old Mill) and Cam Whitmore (Archbishop Spalding)

Capital Gazette
Feb 03, 2020 3:51 PM
Old Mill's Amani Watts is the Capital Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Old Mill's Amani Watts is the Capital Gazette Athlete of the Week. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Girls

Amani Watts, Fr., Old Mill, girls basketball

Watts netted a double-double on Friday against rival Meade, as her 26 points, 27 rebounds and eight steals led the Patriots to their 61-56 victory, maintaining Old Mill’s pristine undefeated county record (11-0).

Said Patriots coach Rick Smith: “I don’t know to explain the way she’s playing right now. She’s well beyond a freshman, let’s put it that way. That was a big game for us, Meade, the county and region — and she amazes us every game. She gets better. If that’s possible.”

Honorable Mention

Anita Buchanan, Fr., St. Mary’s, swimming

Freshman Anita Buchanan helped boost the St. Mary’s girls swimming team to a silver finish at Sunday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championship meet with her first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Archbishop Spalding's Cam Whitmore is a Capital Gazette Athlete of the Week for Feb. 3, 2020.
Boys

Cam Whitmore, Soph., Archbishop Spalding, boys basketball

In another page of his illustrious chapter for the Spalding boys (14-8) this year, Cam Whitmore turned in back-to-back leading performances on the road this weekend, leading the Cavaliers over Loyola on Friday, 58-56, with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. On Saturday, he scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with only two seconds remaining, rallying Spalding over The Potomac School (Va.), 69-66, while leading the Cavaliers with 19 points.

Honorable Mention

TJ Speight, Jr., Meade, boys basketball

Latest High School sports

TJ Speight piled up 38 points and four steals against Old Mill on Friday, spurring the Mustangs’ rally from behind 24 points with seven minutes left to just two points, just missing a potential fourth quarter buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

