Anne Arundel Athletes of the Week: Ty Broadway (Severna Park)/Jaylin Albury (Northeast), Kaila Stasulli (Severna Park)

Co-Boys
Ty Broadway, Severna Park, Jr., wrestling
Broadway won the 220-pound 3A/4A state championship with a 13-6 victory over Manchester Valley junior Grant Warner to finish the season with a perfect 43-0 record on Saturday. Broadway, the Anne Arundel County and 3A/4A East regional champion, had a major decision, a fall and a decision in the first three rounds.
Jaylin Albury, Northeast, Sr., basketball
Albury scored 25 of his 33 points during the second and third quarters and also totaled six rebounds, six assists and four steals Saturday against Wilde Lake in a 3A state quarterfinal victory. Against Kent Island on Thursday, he had 18 points, including the game-winner, in a 58-56 win.
Girls
Kaila Stasulli, Severna Park, Jr., basketball
Stasulli scored 12 points and scored the game-winning basket to lead the Falcons past South River in the 4A East Region II championship game on Wednesday. She scored all nine of Severna Park’s fourth-quarter points.
Honorable Mention
Sarah Ullery, Meade, Soph., wrestling
Ullery placed second at 117 pounds at the inaugural girls state championships on Saturday. Ullery won her first three matches via a major decision and two falls before losing to Smithsburg’s Jen Hood in the finals.