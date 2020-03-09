xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Athletes of the Week: Ty Broadway (Severna Park)/Jaylin Albury (Northeast), Kaila Stasulli (Severna Park)

Katherine Fominykh
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 09, 2020 4:07 PM
Severna Park's Ty Broadway, seen celebrating his win over Manchester Valley's Grant Warner in the 220-pound 3A/4A East regional final last weekend, beat Warner again Saturday to win the state title.(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Severna Park's Ty Broadway, seen celebrating his win over Manchester Valley's Grant Warner in the 220-pound 3A/4A East regional final last weekend, beat Warner again Saturday to win the state title.(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Co-Boys

Ty Broadway, Severna Park, Jr., wrestling

Broadway won the 220-pound 3A/4A state championship with a 13-6 victory over Manchester Valley junior Grant Warner to finish the season with a perfect 43-0 record on Saturday. Broadway, the Anne Arundel County and 3A/4A East regional champion, had a major decision, a fall and a decision in the first three rounds.

Northeast's Jaylin Albury (0) shoots a layup with Wilde Lake's Marcus Mitchell (12) guarding him in the second quarter of a 3A state quarterfinal game on Saturday.(Paul W. Gillespie)
Northeast's Jaylin Albury (0) shoots a layup with Wilde Lake's Marcus Mitchell (12) guarding him in the second quarter of a 3A state quarterfinal game on Saturday.(Paul W. Gillespie)

Jaylin Albury, Northeast, Sr., basketball

Albury scored 25 of his 33 points during the second and third quarters and also totaled six rebounds, six assists and four steals Saturday against Wilde Lake in a 3A state quarterfinal victory. Against Kent Island on Thursday, he had 18 points, including the game-winner, in a 58-56 win.

Girls

Kaila Stasulli, Severna Park, Jr., basketball

Stasulli scored 12 points and scored the game-winning basket to lead the Falcons past South River in the 4A East Region II championship game on Wednesday. She scored all nine of Severna Park’s fourth-quarter points.

Severna Park's Kaila Stasulli takes a shot in the first quarter during a 4A state quarterfinal game against C. H. Flowers on Friday night.(Paul W. Gillespie)
Severna Park's Kaila Stasulli takes a shot in the first quarter during a 4A state quarterfinal game against C. H. Flowers on Friday night.(Paul W. Gillespie)

Honorable Mention

Sarah Ullery, Meade, Soph., wrestling

Ullery placed second at 117 pounds at the inaugural girls state championships on Saturday. Ullery won her first three matches via a major decision and two falls before losing to Smithsburg’s Jen Hood in the finals.

