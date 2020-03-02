Cohenour was pinned three times and finished sixth at the Anne Arundel County tournament, which made him the No. 8 seed at this weekend’s 3A/4A East regional tournament at South River. The 145-pound sophomore put it all together and pinned No. 1 seed Michael Altamarino of Atholton, beat No. 5 seed Lucas Ognissanti of North County, 10-3, and then stuck No. 3 seed Finn Eskeland of Leonardtown in the championship match.