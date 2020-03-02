xml:space="preserve">
Old Mill's Jackson Cohenour, seen wrestling South River's Patrick Mooney earlier this season, won the 145-pound title at the 3A/4A East regional tournament on Saturday at South River.
Old Mill's Jackson Cohenour, seen wrestling South River's Patrick Mooney earlier this season, won the 145-pound title at the 3A/4A East regional tournament on Saturday at South River.

Boys

Jackson Cohenour, Old Mill, So., wrestling

Cohenour was pinned three times and finished sixth at the Anne Arundel County tournament, which made him the No. 8 seed at this weekend’s 3A/4A East regional tournament at South River. The 145-pound sophomore put it all together and pinned No. 1 seed Michael Altamarino of Atholton, beat No. 5 seed Lucas Ognissanti of North County, 10-3, and then stuck No. 3 seed Finn Eskeland of Leonardtown in the championship match.

Tim Schwartz
By
Feb 29, 2020 7:14 PM

Honorable Mention

Frank Antonelli, Annapolis, Jr., wrestling

Antonelli, who won the Anne Arundel County tournament, continued his breakthrough season at the 3A/4A East regional tournament and shut out Leonardtown’s No. 1 seed Sean Vosburgh, a returning state finalist, 9-0 in the 126-pound final. Antonelli, the No. 7 seed, also pinned the No. 2 and 3 seeds.

Tim Schwartz
By
Feb 28, 2020 7:48 PM

Girls

Meade's Zaynah Robinson shoots the ball during the first half against Old Mill at Old Mill High School in Millersville. Robinson is the Anne Arundel girls Athlete of the Week for the week of March 2, 2020.(Terrance Williams/ for The Capital Gazette)
Meade's Zaynah Robinson shoots the ball during the first half against Old Mill at Old Mill High School in Millersville. Robinson is the Anne Arundel girls Athlete of the Week for the week of March 2, 2020.

Zaynah Robinson, Meade, Jr., basketball

Robinson opened last Friday’s Class 4A East Region I quarterfinals with a 3-pointer within 40 seconds and netted 15 to lead the No. 3 Mustangs over North County.

“I think our mindset was to just keep pushing,” Robinson said on Friday. “We just wanted to win this game and get to the next.”

Meade girls basketball handles North County in playoff victory

Meade beat North County, 72-23, in a Class 4A East, Region I quarterfinal on Friday.

By
Feb 28, 2020 8:09 PM

Honorable Mention

Carine Pinkney, Southern, So., basketball

Pinkney netted 17 points and collected eight rebounds to boost the No. 4 Bulldogs over fifth-seeded Thomas Stone on Friday in the Class 2A South, Region I quarterfinals, 54-31.

