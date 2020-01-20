xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Athletes of the Week: Patrick Hayburn (St. Mary’s), Aireona Holland (North County)

Capital Gazette
Jan 20, 2020 3:34 PM
St. Mary's Patrick Hayburn and North County's Aireona Holland are the Anne Arundel County Athletes of the Week.
Boys

Patrick Hayburn, Jr., St. Mary’s, swimming

Hayburn placed second the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle and helped the Saints finish in sixth place out of 22 teams at the National Catholic High School Championship Meet held over the weekend at Loyola University Maryland. He also won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke against Gilman earlier in the week.

According to Saints coach Allyson Reiter, Hayburn’s two second-place finishes at the National Catholic High School Championship Meet is the highest individual point earning in St. Mary’s High School boys swimming history.

“Patrick’s hard work has established him as one of the best swimmers in our conference, and on the national stage this week," Reiter said. "His ability to all out race each and every time, including anchoring our successful relays, is a result of his preparation in and out of the pool.”

Girls

Aireona Holland, Jr., North County, basketball

Holland filled the stat sheet with 25 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, four assists and a block against Arundel and 23 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks against Old Mill.

“Aireona is great player and leader on our team,” coach Dan Mangum said. “She provides us with energy and enthusiasm as well as her basketball skills. She is great player but even better young lady.”

