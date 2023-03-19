Anne Arundel 2023 girls lacrosse preview: Broadneck returns strong core to chase another title

Call Broadneck girls lacrosse “Queen Elizabeth” because the Bruins are establishing a long reign.

The elite freshmen and sophomores that spurred the Bruins to the first of two consecutive Class 4A state titles in 2021 — including reigning Player of the Year Lexi Dupcak — are seniors and juniors now, poised to be even better than they have been. The Bruins’ multi-faceted offensive play that made them so unstoppable for the past two years is still everyone’s problem, and Broadneck looks to further translate that speed and physicality to its defensive end.

“The Bruins will depend on all players to continue to build on the chemistry and competitiveness set forth in these past few seasons,” coach Katy Kelley said.

They’ll have to. The Broadneck coach is more than aware just how competitive the field will be this spring.

Severna Park is one of the major players. While the Falcons will again miss Broadneck in the playoffs, the Class 3A state runners-up will be a factor in the county — even with only six returners.

One of those returners, Navy commit Alyssa Gore-Chung, led her Falcons in almost every stat category last spring from draws to goals to assists. Severna Park benefits from a competitive air and skillful players across the board, though. What will make this team prosperous, new coach Annie Houghton said, is perfecting the little things and playing unselfish.

North County faces a steep uphill climb being a 4A team in the same pool as Broadneck come May. That said, the Knights proved highly competitive until facing their demise in the region final to Old Mill. But that same squad returns practically all of its starters including Alyssa Yost, who posted a whopping 70 goals in 2022.

South River coach Annie Martin is “anxious” to see how her Seahawks will fare, considering 90% of the roster returns following a rebuilding year. Chesapeake may be one of the teams to keep an eye on as well. With nearly a decade of experience coaching Severna Park to the upper throngs of lacrosse royalty, new Cougars coach Kaitlyn Hines will likely transform Chesapeake into a major contender in time.

“We have a great senior class with strong leadership,” Hines said. “These girls are ready and willing to put in the hard work needed to be successful this season.”

Talented as Crofton is, the Cardinals went through the gauntlet in playing its first varsity season against the harshest public school climate in Maryland. Hardened and seasoned now, Crofton’s midfield, defense and goalkeeping should trip up opponents who cross their path.

“This will be our first year with a senior class and we are expecting all nine of them to rise to the occasion,” coach Caroline Kerr said, “and set a precedence for Crofton lacrosse in the years to come.”

Arundel lost a generational player in Morgan Gore to graduation. The midfielder, now thriving at Delaware, scored 91 goals in a season that could already be categorized as a rebuilding year.

Now, the Wildcats are younger still, but coach Kim McNemar sees work ethic and a willingness to learn in her squad.

Southern lost 14 players to graduation after two straight state semifinal appearances. But coach Cortney Yeatman feels excited to see how far the Bulldogs can go with new athleticism and energy among the ranks this spring.

As for the IAAM, Archbishop Spalding is a team that showed serious potential going 12-4 in 2022. The Cavaliers are heavily-stocked and pose a major threat to the IAAM. Even its youngest players already proved to the league how good they could be. Sophomore Maeve Cavanaugh amassed 41 goals and 14 assists last spring.

“This Spalding team is incredibly fast,” coach Tara Shea said. “Returning the majority of our starters has allowed for growth all over the field and the newcomers who are joining the team will add depth to our options.”

St. Mary’s possesses major Division I talent, but if that were its only strength, the Saints would be the same as any other successful Maryland lacrosse team. But the depth of St. Mary’s ranks, from numbers — 90 hopefuls — to a deep bench with a plenty of two-way midfielders, the Saints may be tough to run through.

“I think we will be a force in the IAAM,” coach Mindy Hamel said. “We are returning quite a few starters and we have legs to run a deep bench.”

Spalding's Ally Keith fires a shot resulting in a goal against St. Mary's during a girls lacrosse game at Archbishop Spalding High School on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Severn possesses similar talent and is keen to progress from its success last year. Coach Kathy Rudkin looks forward to seeing what her most experienced team she’s had can do, especially given the chemistry they’ve already sown with the younger players.

Indian Creek will not be three-peating in the IAAM C Conference championship no matter what. The Eagles navigate their new role in the B Conference, but are incredibly well-stocked, brimming with good chemistry and unselfishness. The veteran-heavy team should not only compete but should surprise B Conference-mainstays.

Here’s more on each team. Editor’s note: not every team responded to requests for information.

Annapolis Area Christian School

Coach: Bob Steinau, third season

Last season: 2-6

Top players: Seniors Ruby Anders (A), Ashley Thompson (A), Season Jackson (D) and Allie Knotts (A).

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Tara Shea, 10th season

Last season: 12-4

Top players: Seniors Ally Keith (M) and Colleen Berardino (GK); juniors Gabby Greene (M/A), Maddie Wrenn (D/M), Lily Mullen (M) and Claire McGuire (D/M); sophomore Maeve Cavanaugh (M).

Arundel

Coach: Kim McNemar, fifth season

Last season: 4-9

Top players: Senior Rennah Rightnour (D) and Meghan Cruz-Berry (GK); juniors Madison Barber (M), Raea Gillis (M) and Brook Kline (M); sophomores Lily Schurr (M) and Maddie Russell (A/D).

Broadneck

Coach: Katy Kelly, 10th season

Last season: 17-3, Class 4A state champions

Top players: Seniors Lexi Dupcak (M), Lilly Kelly (M) and Mary Moore (M); juniors Olivia Orso (A) and Lily Trout (A).

Chesapeake

Coach: Kaitlyn Hines, first season

Last season: 6-10

Top players: Seniors Rachel Zabko (GK), Addison Widmer (A) and Abby Warner (M)

Crofton

Coach: Caroline Kerr, first season

Last season: 5-9

Top players: Senior Katie Bell (M/DS); junior Kylie Corcoran (M).

Indian Creek

Coach: Danielle Stanton, second season

Last season: 12-2, IAAM C Conference champions

Top players: Seniors Molly Bunker (A), Abby Bach (A), Avery Barnhill (A), McKenna Mitchell (D), Kenzie Welter (D) and Haley Selmer (D); juniors Elia Alewine (GK), Natalie Swope (D), Sophee Gomberg (M), Taylor Lewis (D), Cheyenne Thomas (D) and Anastasia Malamatis (A); sophomores Abby Bunker (A) and Maisie White (D).

North County

Coach: Dave Mueller, 15th season

Last season: 11-5

Top players: Seniors Alyssa Yost (M), Jaclyn Bange (GK), Natalia Cosentino (A), Maddie Pitt (D), Emily Hood (D), Cassidy Cook (A) and Sydney Bolinger (M); sophomore Maggie Blanford (M).

Severn

Coach: Kathy Rudkin, third season

Last season: 7-8, IAAM quarterfinalists

Top players: Seniors Zoee Stencil (M), Cameron Christie (GK), Erin Hooper (M), Kacey Hopkins (D); junior Issy Leech (A), Giselle Torain (M) and Dylan Ulehla (D); sophomore Bronwyn Bolton (M).

Severna Park’s Alyssa Gore-Chung returns after leading the Falcons last season in draws, goals and assists. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Severna Park

Coach: Annie Houghton, first season

Last season: 16-3, Class 3A state finalist

Top players: Seniors Charlotte Diez (M), Olivia Tramontana (D) and Karli Kirchenheiter (D); junior Alyssa Gore-Chung (A); sophomore Bella Van Gieson (M).

South River

Coach: Annie Martin, second season

Last season: 8-8

Top players: Seniors Calen Norton (M), Tatum Toth (D), Gigi Stephan (A) and Reagan Beall (GK); juniors Reece Toth (A) and Alex Alto (A); sophomore Adella Norton (M).

Southern's Angelia Huggins tries to make a move to the goal during last year's Class 1A state semifinal against Liberty. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Southern

Coach: Cortney Yeatman, third season

Last season: 11-7, Class 1A semifinalist

Top players: Seniors Jordan Wheeler (M), Angelia Huggins (M) and Ashlynn Dean (M); junior Emmie Mudd (M).

St. Mary’s

Coach: Mindy Hamel, seventh season

Last season: 10-7, IAAM A quarterfinalist

Top players: Seniors Camryn Pfundstein (M), Meghan O’Hare (M), Kyra Obert (A) and Delaney Brimhall (D).