Anne Arundel 2023 baseball preview: Spalding, Severna Park, Chesapeake and North County among county’s best

Spalding players celebrate with the championship plaque after beating John Carroll (7-2) to win the MIAA A conference baseball championship at Harford Community College. May 23, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

When a baseball team graduates a Player of the Year and five other starters from a championship lineup, one might expect a drop-off.

Archbishop Spalding is taking a different path to another Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title. The Cavaliers composed a Mid-Atlantic schedule of teams from Virginia, Washington, DC, Pennsylvania and Delaware before voyaging to Las Vegas in April to compete in the All Faiths Classic with eight other nationally-ranked teams. Spalding was ranked No. 36 in the nation by MaxPreps.

Pitching is fueling the Cavaliers’ confidence; five pitchers committed to Division I colleges comprise the rotation. Hitting will back the action on the mound, led by seniors Parker Thomas (East Carolina), Ethan McNally (James Madison) and Tyler Smith (Wilson).

If coaches’ predictions are correct, this should be a low-scoring season in Anne Arundel. Pitching ranks highest among enough teams’ strengths, which has coaches predicting a heated county race.

Chesapeake, the reigning Class 3A state champion, faces a difficult hurdle in replacing its ace Nick Karls. The Cougars hope their sheer quantity of returning pitchers can translate to quality innings.

“The main obstacle for us this year will be replacing the senior leadership that we had last year,” coach Jeff Young said. “We have very capable players to take over the role but until they do there will always be that unknown.”

Chesapeake players celebrate on the field following their win over Towson during the 3A state baseball championship game in Waldorf. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Severna Park is another team coaches anticipate may emerge from May with a county crown in hand.

The team that fell a few innings short of a Class 4A title in 2022 brings back plenty of catalyzing figures, such as first-Team All-County selection Seamus Patenaude (.365/17 RBIs/3.00 ERA/33K) and junior Angel Santiago-Cruz, an honorable mention pick who batted .371 with three homers and 14 RBI.

Coach Eric Milton also expects Nathan Clarke (1.47 ERA) to anchor the pitching staff, and, “to be at or near the top in a very competitive county.

North County carries a “quiet confidence” into this season, said longtime coach Wayne Feuerherd. The senior-heavy Knights maintain the core of its region champion squad, including pitchers Thor Hildebrand (Second Team All-County) and Tyler Cavey and newcomer Collin Voss.

Broadneck likewise draws strength from starting pitchers Sean Murphy and Zach Palmer, but the Bruins possess strong middle infielders as well as talented catching and center fielding.

“We have a lot of young talent in our program,” coach Matt Skrenchuk said. “If they can stay the course, not getting too high or too low playing against the tough county teams, then I think we will be very successful because of the returners that we have at key positions.”

Glen Burnie fell short during its best season in years and bid farewell to the seniors that did it. Coach Brian Kellner hopes his defense on the mound, third base and center field will put higher-ranked teams to challenge.

Youth is no longer an excuse for Crofton, the program with its first senior class and the depth that affords. Like Glen Burnie, the Cardinals’ prowess flows from defense first, while they plan to show their aggression on the basepaths.

“We had games where we competed against some of the better teams in the area but also some games where we made it hard on ourselves,” coach Brook Miller said. “Consistency will be needed at the plate and on the mound. My hope is that a year’s worth of hard work and maturity will allow us to compete on a daily basis in a very tough Anne Arundel County.”

“Offensively challenged” in the previous season, Annapolis coach Charles Heward sees in his squad the fruits of his staff’s presence, with both a strong turnout and strong pitching. But now, the coach wants to see his Panthers rise to the strengthening county with more hits and runs.

“There are no true pushovers in the county anymore,” Heward said. “There is great coaching and great programs, which truly makes every game a challenge.”

Arundel also skews on the inexperienced side, per coach Frank Hood, but the Wildcats still possess key players from last year’s successful squad. Regardless, many coaches around the county view Arundel as one of the teams to beat.

Youth is strength from longtime Northeast’s Adam Bolling’s perspective, given that his sophomores and juniors experienced plenty of playing time last year. Depth is the issue at hand and the fatigue that’ll undoubtedly creep in as the season progresses.

Efficiency, he said, will be key. Pitchers LJ Drummond and Dakota Patton, Bolling said, can compete with anyone in the county, especially when their offense is backing them up.

Southern similarly relies on its pitching, especially as it works to mostly replenish its lineup. Meade will as well; behind junior ace Ryan Maddery, first-year coach Mario Ranson hopes to see a few more Mustangs wins this spring.

South River stands on the opposite spectrum. The Seahawks don’t possess an obvious starting pitcher, coach Bryan Harris said. There are five who will compete for those roles, but Harris isn’t sure yet who will be able to last five innings or more.

“We have a group of high-character individuals that will always be ready to battle,” Harris said. “Where we stack up talent-wise is yet to be determined, but what we do know is that we have 16 opportunities this season to take the field against county opponents and leave our mark.”

Back on the private school side, Key represents the deep pitching trend better than anybody. The staff that catapulted the Obezags to an unbeaten conference season and MIAA C crown mostly returns, including All-County first team select Armand Ortiz (1.29 ERA).

Even with a deep pitching staff and a few returners who can hit, Severn enters the spring incredibly young with just one senior, but its numbers are up. With a larger influx coming next year, this year is about setting the tone to new coach Zak Starr.

“The improvement from new players and returning players stepping into larger roles will determine our success,” Starr said. “Our top returning players will need to be leaders.”

AACS is also relying on its “youth movement,” under a new coach with recent championship experience to boot as Indian Creek’s head coach. The Eagles will turn to its arms to keep them in games while the rest of the lineup figures itself out.

Speaking of those B Conference champions: Indian Creek returns three All-MIAA players in catcher Nick Pratt (UMBC), shortstop Riley Handwerger and pitcher/first baseman Logan Frazier (Wilson), as well as seven seniors period.

Here’s more on each team (Editor’s note: Not all teams responded to requests for information):

Annapolis Area Christian School

Coach: Matt Selmer, first season

Last season: 7-13

Top players: Juniors Ryan Jones (RHP/SS), Christian Proulx (UT) and Andrew Fatusin (1B); junior Sawyer Shepherd (RHP/3B); sophomore Andrew Hammond (C); freshman Robert Ballagh (LHP/OF).

Annapolis

Coach: Charles Heward, second season

Last season: 8-10

Top players: Seniors Trenton Player (OF/P), Dom Montini (C) and Dylan Katz (SS/P); sophomore Colin Bashor (P/OF).

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Joe Palumbo, 11th season

Last season: 27-4, MIAA A champions

Top players: Seniors Parker Thomas (RHP/IF), Cody Sharman (LHP/OF), Ethan McNally (C), Tyler Smith (1B/3B), Kyle Emmons (RHP), Michael Joseph (C/1B) and Adam Ferony (OF); juniors Jake Yeager (RHP), Carver Salazar (MIF), Carson Merritt (IF), Brennan Inscoe (SS), Nathan Wines (RHP/OF); sophomore Jack McNally (C/RHP).

Arundel

Coach: Frank Hood, seventh season

Last season: 18-5

Top players: Seniors Chris Ricks (CF), Caden Houck (RHP), Gary Gubbings (RHP/INF), JJ Smith (OF) and Nelson Grajales (C); juniors Dominic Wilder (LHP/OF), Oliver Christian-Santana (INF), Nick Dolbin (RHP/1B), Jaden Zee (OF) and Tha’Mon McGriff (RHP/INF); sophomores Dominic Erculiani (RHP/1B) and Rowland Thursby (INF).

Broadneck

Coach: Matt Skrenchuk, sixth season

Last season: 16-5

Top players: Seniors Sean Murphy (RHP/2B) and Zach Palmer (RHP); juniors Calvin Cook (SS), Devin McGowan (1B) and Nate Schilling (CF).

Chesapeake

Coach: Jeff Young, second season

Last season: 20-3, 3A state champions

Top players: Seniors Noah Bowerman (P/1B) and Blake Jarmer (C); juniors Carter Drab (P/CF), Cole Parsons (2B) and Cam Sisson (P/OF); sophomore Sean Carroll (SS).

Crofton

Coach: Brooks Miller, second season

Last season: 7-13

Top players: Seniors Alex Craig (RHP/OF), Sam Ross (RHP/OF) and Nate Morseman (RHP); juniors Travis Fleshman (SS) and Zach Davidson (C); sophomores Tyler Holt (OF) and Aiden Szydlik (UTL/RHP).

Glen Burnie

Coach: Brian Kellner, 10th season

Last season: 12-9

Top players: Seniors Russell Turner (SS/2B/P), George Johnson (1B/P), Zack Danielson (P/OF), Josh Johnson (1B/P) and Jaiden Hynson (OF); juniors Dylan Kellner (OF) and Mason Williams (SS/P).

Key

Coach: Gary Gallant, sixth season

Last season: 16-0 in conference, 17-2 overall, MIAA C Conference champions

Top players: Seniors Lachlan Armstrong (RHP/1B), Sean Boomer (RHP/3B), Will Dowton (LHP), Jack Gallant (SS), Colin MacNabb (C) and Armand Ortiz (RHP/CF); juniors Josh Kamins (2B) and Christopher Williams (LHP/RF); sophomores Angus Lunt Woodward (RHP), Erhan Ortiz (DH) and Aidan Stewart (LF).

Indian Creek

Coach: Matt Foster, first season

Last season: 13-10, MIAA B Conference champions

Top players: Seniors Logan Frazier (P/1B), Julian Butler (P), Patrick Smith (P), Nick Pratt (C); junior Riley Handwerger (SS).

Meade

Coach: Mario Ranson, first season

Last season: 1-15

Top players: Junior Ryan Maddery (P/SS).

North County

Coach: Wayne Feuerherd, 19th season

Last season: 16-7, Class 4A East Region I champs

Top players: Seniors Kyle Lowman (C), Thor Hildebrand (P/1B), Austin Carter (3B), Kevin Santos (SS), Tyler Cavey (P), Andrew Meyers (1B/OF), Augustin Murillo (2B), Cole Petraska (OF), Braxton Hurley (P/DH) and Andrew Webb (2B/OF); sophomore Collin Voss (P).

Northeast

Coach: Adam Bolling, 16th season

Last season: 6-16

Top players: Seniors Nate Wilburn (OF) and Ty Johnson (IF); juniors Jack Schreiber (C/UT), LJ Drummond (P/OF), Andrew Blick (P/UT), Brady Blackmer (P/IF), Austin Tewey (IF), Karson Carmickle (P/OF) and Hayden Johnson (P); sophomores Dakota Patton (P/IF), Landon Shriver (IF) and Jackson Palmer (P/IF); freshmen Chase McLaughlin (IF/P), Cooper Meeks (C/UT) and Jayden Saraullo (P/IF).

Severn

Coach: Zak Starr, first season

Last season: 6-13

Top players: Juniors Ben Campion (P/OF), Sean Ward (IF); sophomores Caden Blanck (P/OF/1B), Matt Fisher (P/1B); freshman Fletcher Warner (P/OF).

South River

Coach: Bryan Harris, first season

Last season: 8-13

Top players: Seniors Sam Howard (P/1B) and Braeden Ford (C); junior Quinn Yellin (3B/P).

Southern

Last season: 12-7

Coach: Kyle Lynch, eighth season

Top players: Seniors Churchill Bridgman (RHP/OF) Nolan Spring (RHP/1B), Tanner Marshall (3B/RHP) and Travis Knopp (OF); juniors Thomas Martin, Junior, (MIF/RHP), JC Wilson (MIF) and CJ O’Brien (OF).